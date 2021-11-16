Caley Thistle ace David Carson admits players must up game after losing to Dunfermline Athletic

David Carson is calling on faltering Championship contenders Caley Thistle to raise their game on the back of a shock slip-up against Dunfermline Athletic.

The full-back returned to the team for the first time since a 2-1 win over the Queen of the South in late September.

The 26-year-old had taken time out after the death of his dad and slotted into the right side of defence in the absence of Wallace Duffy, who has been his replacement.

Dunfermline, who installed ex-ICT boss John Hughes as their manager on Friday, came from a Billy Mckay goal down to win 2-1 on Saturday, which was their first league victory of a troubled season and their first away triumph in more than a year.

The result gave the Pars an instant lift and pushed Caley Jags down to third spot behind Raith Rovers and leaders Kilmarnock.

It is five straight games without a win now and the Highland team head to Queen of the South on Friday seeking a big reaction as they reduce the four-point gap between themselves and Killie.

‘Need to stand up and be counted’

For Carson, he was happy to be back on the pitch and appreciative to all who have supported him during a tough spell this year.

However, he stressed this third loss of the season is a wake-up call for all.

He said: “Being out on the football pitch is where my happy place is at the moment.

“In the first half, I was enjoying it, but in the second half – not just because we went behind – everything got on top of us.

“We just needed boys to stand up and be counted.

“Obviously I’m pleased to be back, and I want to thank everyone for the support they’ve given me, but I’m here to try and win games and work for the team.

“I didn’t think it was good enough, myself included. I’ll be going home and looking at myself.

“Regardless of what’s going on in my life, I need to look at myself as a footballer first and foremost and make sure I’m doing my best for this football club.”

Team didn’t cope after losing goals

For the second weekend running, ICT saw a half-time lead slip away and Carson admits the side folded all too swiftly.

He added: “We started the game well and dominated the first half, then we’ve come out and had a rough 10-minute patch where we conceded two goals.

“We looked disjointed and we haven’t coped with that 10-minute spell, and we haven’t managed to get back into the game.

🗣️ ICTFC Coach Barry Wilson gives his thoughts following this afternoon's game against Dunfermline Ath Full Interview 👉 https://t.co/SnZ6rTrKvV pic.twitter.com/iT5XNH6fOl — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) November 13, 2021

“We dominated the first half, but we gave ourselves a mountain to climb to get back into the game.”

Pars showed most fighting spirit

Competitive Carson is used to being in winning Inverness teams more often than not and he felt it was their basement visitors who showed fight when it mattered at the weekend.

He said: “These things happen in football when you’re under the cosh a little bit, you’ve got to really dig in and be solid as a unit.

“We didn’t do that. We conceded two poor goals, and then we had to try and get back in the game when they had a bit of momentum.

“They hadn’t won, and they were all fighting for each other. They showed a team spirit to stick together that I didn’t see from us in that spell.”