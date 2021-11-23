Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Caley Thistle ace Shane Sutherland insists Arbroath are real deal in title race

By Paul Chalk
November 23, 2021, 5:00 pm
Inverness CT striker Shane Sutherland is back from injury.
Caley Thistle forward Shane Sutherland reckons part-time Arbroath are firmly in the title race as the top five in the Championship up the ante.

A week on Friday (December 3), Inverness and Kilmarnock go head-to-head in the latest live BBC Scotland TV clash, with ICT poised to go two points clear of Killie and joint leaders Raith Rovers should they win.

Front-runners Killie, who dropped out of the Premiership with Hamilton last season, are the faltering favourites for the title, with home defeats against promotion rivals opening the door to chasers.

Dick Campbell’s Arbroath won 1-0 at Rugby Park on Saturday to haul themselves to within two points of top spot.

The Red Lichties are fifth in the table, with in-form Partick Thistle, who have posted a club record six clean sheets on the spin, just ahead of them and only one point poorer than ICT.

It’s a fascinating contest, with Arbroath a whopping 14 points ahead of a resurgent Dunfermline Athletic, led by John Hughes, whose 3-0 win over Ayr United shot them from bottom spot to sixth.

Arbroath effective under Campbell

Sutherland scored the only goal away to Arbroath on the opening afternoon of the Championship season on July 31, but the Angus men posted a 1-0 win of their own when they came to Inverness last month.

He said: “Everyone talks about Kilmarnock because they are top, but Raith Rovers and Partick Thistle are going really well and I’d say you write off Arbroath at your peril because they are a right good team.

Shane Sutherland clips the ball over Arbroath keeper Derek Gaston to seal a 1-0 Inverness win on the opening afternoon of the Championship season.

“They are part-time, but they have a great manager in Dick Campbell and a squad that has been together for a long time. They are effective and they’re not going to go away, so it’s a strong top five.

“There is a big split (of 14 points) between the front five and the other clubs, but there is a long way to go this season and a team from the bottom five could still drag themselves into contention for the play-offs.”

Linking up well with Billy Mckay

Sutherland, who returned to the ICT side after a month out with injury in Friday’s 2-1 win at Queen of the South, linked up well with Billy Mckay, who bagged a brace that night.

It was the 31-year-old forward’s first outing since the 1-1 draw at Raith Rovers on October 23 and he felt if he had been playing weekly he would have helped the team post a more convincing result.

He added: “I watched that game back and I felt Billy and I linked up well together. Earlier this season, I was playing up front with Manny Duku, while Billy had his injuries.

Striker Billy McKay, right, and Shane Sutherland.

“Billy has come into the team and I’ve had my wee injuries problems recently, but there were good signs against Queen of the South.

“Billy got his two goals and I had a couple of chances I could have scored from, so we could both have been walking away with a couple of goals each.

“It was frustrating to miss out on four games with the team going through a sticky run, although the performances have been good. I just had a couple of ongoing injury issues, nothing to worry about, but enough to keep me out.

“Had we been a bit more clinical, and I include myself in that as I had a couple of good chances, we could have had a more comfortable result.

“Had I been playing recently, I might have taken one or two, but it was a good three points for us, especially with the way results went for us that Saturday.

Billy Mckay netted twice in the 2-1 win for Inverness at Queen of the South last Friday night.

“Overall, the team worked well together, including off the ball. A lot of hard work gets put in, which at times goes unnoticed by people.

“It’s important though and gives the defence a break at times as we take the ball in for five to 10 seconds and get the defenders up the pitch and help the midfielders out when we can.”

Before facing Killie next week, ICT host Morton in the third round of the Scottish Cup on Saturday before taking on Raith Rovers in the SPFL Trust Trophy on Tuesday night.

