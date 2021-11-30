Penalty shoot-out defeat for Caley Thistle against Raith in SPFL Trust Trophy

Caley Thistle bowed out of the SPFL Trust Trophy on penalties after a goalless draw with joint holders Raith Rovers.

These Championship rivals, who are second and third respectively in the table, are chasing a bigger prize than this piece of silverware.

However, the chance to get into a semi-final against Kilmarnock, who beat Hamilton tonight, was still a tasty incentive for the joint holders.

ICT and Raith reached the 2019 final, but that showpiece occasion was never played due to the pandemic and the SPFL handed the trophy to both clubs. Last season’s competition was not held for the same reasons.

That means Inverness have effectively won it three times, with Rovers being holders including their current shared ownership.

Rivals give fringe players cup chance

Both sides said they would ring the changes for tonight’s last eight tie as they came off the back of contrasting results in the Scottish Cup at the weekend.

The Caley Jags drew 1-1 with Morton on Saturday and will replay next Tuesday at Cappielow.

The starting 11 was shaken up with six changes as keeper Cammy Harper, captain Sean Welsh, and Cammy Harper, Tom Walsh, Lewis Jamieson and Anthony McDonald stepped in.

Four under-18s, who are advancing in the Scottish Youth Cup, made the Inverness bench as a nod to the club’s academy. They were Kenny MacInnes, Ben Barron, Jamie Carnihan and Duncan Proudfoot. McInnes and Carnihan came on in the second half and impressed.

For Rovers, who are a dozen matches without defeat, boss John McGlynn made four changes from the team which won 2-1 at Falkirk to line up a fourth round tie at Banks O’Dee.

In came goalkeeper Robbie Thomson, captain Kyle Benedictus, Dylan Tait and Matej Poplatnik.

The Kirkcaldy team, incredibly, had not defeated the Highlanders over 90 minutes since winning in Inverness 21 years ago, which was 26 fixtures ago.

So far this season, a late Roddy MacGregor winner for Caley Jags in August dished out one of only three defeats in all competitions for Rovers, while ICT needed a late Sean Welsh goal to earn a 1-1 draw in Fife in October.

Confident start from Caley Thistle

Inverness started on the front foot and centre half Robbie Deas flashed an early header wide when he rose to meet a free-kick from Anthony MacDonald.

ICT were playing with a swagger, displaying confidence and neat touches and Reece McAlear was not far off the mark with a low drive next on 14 minutes.

Jamieson drew a save from Thomson when he had a dig from just inside the box after David Carson created an opening.

In the rare forays forward, Raith were being closed down apace by ICT and the ball remained mainly with the hosts. On a few occasions, the offside flag also stopped them in their tracks.

Liam Dick almost made the breakthrough for Rovers on 37 minutes when he was in for a header, but Harper beat him to it, knocking it behind for a corner, which was dealt with. Aidan Connolly was then denied by Mackay after he broke free and shot.

Quieter second half before shoot-out

Shane Sutherland replaced Mckay at the start of the second half, with Friday’s league showdown with leaders Kilmarnock perhaps in mind.

Chances were few and far between in the second half and Jamieson saw his close-range effort saved by Thomson after Walsh whipped it in then appeals for a penalty when the striker went down were ignored by referee Barry Cook.

Substitute Ethon Varian and Connolly went close for Rovers late on, but it came down to penalties.

Matthews and Deas had spot-kicks saved and the clincher came when Sutherland’s effort was blocked by a strong save from Thomson and Raith edged through 5-4.

ICT get the chance to move to the top of the Championship if they beat visitors Killie on Friday, while the same prize could await Raith if they see off promotion rivals Arbroath on Saturday at Gayfield.

CALEY THISTLE (4-4-2): MacKay 6, Harper 6, Welsh 7 (Allardice 62), Deas 6, Carson 7 (Carnihan 77), Mckay 5 (Sutherland 46), MacGregor 6 (MacInnes 62), Walsh 6, Jamieson 6, McDonald 7, McAlear 6 (Doran 77). Subs not used: Ridgers (GK), Barron, Proudfoot.

RAITH ROVERS (4-4-1-1): Thomson 6, Tumilty 6, Dick 7, Berra 6, Benedictus 6 (Lang 79), Connolly 7, Matthews 6, Zanatta 6 (Varian 57), Tait 6, Ross 4 (Riley-Snow 34 replaced by Arnott 79)), Poplatnik 6 (Mitchell 57). Subs not used: Musonda, Young.

Referee: Barry Cook.

Man of the match: Tom Walsh.