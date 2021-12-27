Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Caley Thistle

Covid-hit Caley Thistle getting set for midweek return against Dunfermline Athletic

By Paul Chalk
December 27, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: December 27, 2021, 12:16 pm
ICT's Danny Devine (right) and Dunfermline's Lewis McCann.
ICT's Danny Devine (right) and Dunfermline's Lewis McCann.

Caley Thistle are poised to return from their Covid troubles by facing Dunfermline Athletic at East End Park on Wednesday.

The Inverness side had their Boxing Day Championship fixture at home to Partick Thistle postponed by the SPFL after a number of Covid cases and injuries left their squad decimated.

Such was the impact of the combined troubles, head coach Billy Dodds had only eight available players, including two goalkeepers.

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds.

It wasn’t the only second-tier game to be cancelled due to Covid, with Morton’s match against Queen of the South off due to the virus hitting the Dumfries club’s camp.

In the Premiership yesterday, Dundee were furious they were asked to play at Aberdeen, despite Covid affecting five first-team players.

It mean Dark Blues 40-year-old assistant boss Dave Mackay had to be named as a sub on a bench with a 17-year-old and two keepers in a game Aberdeen won 2-1.

Clubs preparing for midweek action

However, it’s looking like game on at Dunfermline this Wednesday in the Championship as ICT have called a pre-match press conference for this afternoon.

With an limit of only 500 fans on Scottish sports stadia over the next few weeks due to the rising Omicron cases, some clubs are deciding to have no supporters inside as it would actually cost them money.

Dunfermline have opted to have no fans inside and that began with their 3-0 Boxing Day defeat against league leaders Arbroath.

Inverness still second in division

Caley Thistle remain in second spot, three points behind Dick Campbell’s pace-setters, with Raith Rovers one point behind them despite their 2-0 surprise loss at Ayr United.

Managerless Kilmarnock moved to within two points of ICT thanks to a 3-2 victory at Hamilton, having played the same number of games as the Highlanders.

Dunfermline, now managed by former Inverness and Ross County boss John Hughes, slipped to second bottom spot, having lost three of their last four matches in all competitions.

ICT, however, have yet to get the better of the Fifers this term, having been held to a 0-0 draw at East End Park in September then losing 2-1 at home last month.

The other Championship games on Wednesday are – Arbroath v Hamilton, Kilmarnock v Morton, Partick Thistle v Ayr United and Raith Rovers v Queen of the South.

 

 

