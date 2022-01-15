Tom Walsh has more goals and assists in mind to boost Caley Jags’ title surge

Winger Tom Walsh has his eyes on delivering more than crosses as Caley Thistle go on the hunt for the Championship title.

This afternoon, the Highlanders host second-bottom Queen of the South, a team they have beaten 2-1 twice this season.

For Walsh, now in his second spell with Inverness, it should mark his 26th appearance for the club in this campaign where he’s had a consistent run of games under Billy Dodds.

While the head coach is more than happy with Walsh’s contribution, the player himself is eager to play a more telling part with more goals and assists.

His only goal this season has come against his former club Ayr United in a 1-0 league win at the Caledonian Stadium in August.

Last term, which he spent with the Honest Men, he netted four times in 21 games, while he scored three in 25 in 2019/20 when he had his first period with the Caley Jags.

Walsh wants to hit net more for ICT

The 25-year-old former Rangers youth starlet explained he wants to be a creator and a finisher for ICT.

He said: “It’s my job to create. I want to add more assists and goals and I know I can do that. I have done that in the past.

“The gaffer asks me to keep delivering the ball and creating chances. I want to score more goals, but the manager is happy with me getting forward and putting in a shift. Hopefully the numbers will come for me and I will keep working hard at that.

“You can score one and go on a run and you ask where that came from. You always have your own personal targets and I know I can improve and get back to chipping in with goals and assists weekly.”

Queens will make it tough – Walsh

Despite the Doonhamers’ lowly position, Walsh is expecting a testing 90 minutes against the visitors this afternoon.

He said: “It’s another tough game. They came up there and it took us until late on to get the win. They also scored a really good goal and they have quality in their team.

“I know they’re second bottom, but the league is so tight. That can change quickly. It’s a big game for both teams. We’re trying to get back to the top of the table again.”

With the top five sides this season so closely match, Walsh feels it adds to the tension every week as fans never know what to expect.

He added: “Every season, the Championship is crazy – it changes every week. You look at the results and you can never call it.

“You have to focus on ourselves. We want to return to winning ways after a couple of draws against teams round about us. We want the win to take is back towards the top then go on a winning run.”

Desire to boost results in Inverness

Despite being the equal best home side in the league along with Kilmarnock, Inverness have won just one of their last five Caledonian Stadium fixtures in the league.

Walsh wants to address that against the Queens before trips to Dunfermline and Killie in the second half of the month.

He said: “You want to win, home or away, but your home games are massive. Saturday is huge for us. We want to get back to winning ways. We have shown we can go on a run and hopefully that can start again on Saturday.

“We will keep fighting and scrapping away, no matter the conditions or whatever we’re up against.

“We know we can make it tough for teams travelling up here. It only takes one win to start a run again.”