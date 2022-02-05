Caley Thistle’s winless run reaches seven games as Morton edge to victory

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caley Thistle slumped to a 1-0 home defeat against Morton in the Scottish Championship to remain six points behind leaders Arbroath.

After a bright start from the hosts, Lewis Strapp shot the visitors in front midway through the first half.

For all their efforts and attacks though, ICT could not find a way through and they stay third in the table, ahead of Raith on goal difference and two points behind Kilmarnock, who lost 1-0 at Arbroath last night.

For Morton, they are rose from second bottom to seventh spot on the back of this victory.

Inverness went into this fixture on the back of a six-game winless run, with a 6-1 rout of then managerless Morton in December their last victory.

Since then, former Caley Jags midfielder Dougie Imrie has taken over at Ton and led them to two wins and two draws before their trip north.

Our Starting XI to face Greenock Morton this afternoon! 📺 PPV: https://t.co/qzfOYCn3N3 COME ON ICTFC 🔴🔵 — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) February 5, 2022

ICT’s 1-0 defeat seven days ago at Kilmarnock saw the slip to third in the table, with Raith Rovers and Partick Thistle making up some ground with midweek draws and wins respectively.

The headline team news or Inverness was 12-goal striker Billy Mckay’s return from injury, with newly recruited forward Austin Samuels getting his first start since joining from Wolves at the end of the window.

This saw a shift in formation, with head coach Billy Dodds going from 4-5-1 to a 3-4-3, with Samuels, Mckay and Sutherland leading the attacking line.

Cameron Harper began on the bench, with Tom Walsh out completely.

Morton, whose last game was a 2-2 draw at home to Raith Rovers in driving wind and rain, made just one change. In came Oisin McEntee for Michael Ledger, who dropped to the bench.

ICT carve out early opportunites

Just ahead of kick-off, a short burst of sunshine was replaced by the biting chills and battering rain from earlier in the day, with many fans wishing they were at home.

The first chance arrived thanks to the new-look Inverness attack as Sutherland fed the ball through for Samuels, but he was beaten to the chase by goalkeeper Jack Hamilton, who cleared with his feet.

Moments later, Mckay cut inside the box from the left and his on-target drive was pushed behind by Hamilton.

On-loan Dundee United forward Logan Chalmers then won a free-kick when decked by Gary Oliver. From his free-kick, Mckay’s backward header flashed inches beyond the right post.

Strapp strikes to give Morton lead

Then, out of the blue, Morton landed a blow with a goal after 23 minutes.

Some neat play down the left led to midfielder Cameron Blues slipping the ball in to Strapp and he guided his shot under keeper Mark Ridgers. What a lift for in-form Ton and a sucker-punch for ICT, who had started well.

ICT stood up to some Morton pressure after that then almost hauled themselves level when on-loan Bristol City forward picked out Samuels and his low cross just missed one or two in-rushing home players.

At the start of the second half, David Carson replaced Pearson as ICT changed to a 4-4-2, with the capacity to return to plan A and a three-pronged forward line.

There was plenty of effort, but not anything to note until the 70th minute when sub Joe Hardy’s overhead kick was saved by Hamilton.

Mckay and Hardy had further half chances, but it was another day to forget for the Highlanders, who need a win sooner rather than later to keep in touch at the top.

Morton almost added gloss to the scoreline and only a fine last-gasp stop from Ridgers prevented Gozie Ugwu from celebrating in front of his fans in the South Stand.

Caley Thistle will now seek points at home to promotion rivals Partick Thistle this Wednesday, while Morton’s next match is at home to Queen of the South next Saturday.

HOW THEY LINED UP

CALEY THISTLE (3-4-3) – Ridgers 6, Duffy 6, Welsh 6, Deas 6 (Nicolson 76), Pearson 6 (Carson 46), Mckay 6, Sutherland 6 (Harper 72), Broadfoot 6, Chalmers 6 (Hardy 66), McAlear 7, Samuels 6. Subs not used: Mackay (GK), Hyde.

MORTON (3-5-2) – Hamilton 6, Strapp 7, McLean 6, McEntee 6, Oliver 6 (Muirhead 74), Blues 7, Lyon 6 (Wilson 64), Ugwu 6, Brandon 6, Reilly 6 (Jacobs 86), Lithgow 6. Subs not used: Bysouth (GK), Ledger, Russell, McGrattan, Easdsale, King.

REFEREE – Euan Anderson.

ATTENDANCE – 1808.

MAN OF THE MATCH – Cameron Blues.