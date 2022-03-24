Billy Dodds wants Caley Thistle to wrap up play-off place in style

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds has challenged his side to make light work of securing a promotion play-off place.

Inverness have returned to form in recent weeks, with victories over Arbroath and Raith Rovers.

It follows an 11-game run without a victory, which saw the Highlanders knocked off top spot in the Championship.

The Highlanders are now in third place, and have a four-point cushion in above fifth-placed Raith.

With six games remaining, Dodds does not want to have to stumble over the line in pursuit of a play-off place.

Dodds said: “It’s a must that we keep getting results because it’s so tight.

“The more good results you get earlier – and I mean three points – it just takes all the pressure away at the end of the season to make the play-offs.

“We are hoping to continue our form.

“It can also go the other way if you take it for granted and you think the job is done.

“We have to cement it now, and make sure we get the right results in these last six games.

“I would prefer it earlier so it takes the pressure away. I don’t want to be going into the last couple of games needing three or four points from it to make sure we are in the play-offs.

“I want to get it done now.”

Dodds wants Inverness to earn right to enjoy football

Even if a strong end to the campaign comes too late for his side to apply pressure on Kilmarnock and Arbroath above them, Dodds is keen to see his side express themselves in the coming weeks.

He added: “This is about making sure we keep the focus and enjoy our football. I have always done that, even when it wasn’t going so well for that last couple of months.

“I want to make sure they keep that focus to go and see out the job, and see where it takes us.

“Whether it’s the play-offs, second or trying to mount another challenge if teams lose a few games and we win a few games.

“I just want to see where it takes us, but I want it to be done now. I don’t want it to be that we lose another couple of games and we need a result in the last four games.

“I want to relieve pressure, like every other team in this division will want to do.”

Confidence high in both camps ahead of Pars encounter

Caley Jags host Dunfermline on Saturday, with the Pars buoyed by a 4-1 triumph over Partick Thistle in midweek.

Dodds says his side’s recent results have also brought a fresh wave of confidence to Caledonian Stadium.

He added: “Around the club and the training ground it has definitely notched up a wee level.

“It didn’t have to that much, but results bring happiness.

“We have all been around the game long enough to know that if you are losing games, it’s quiet.

“Even when you are trying to be positive, it’s human nature.

“When you win games, the place there’s a difference in the atmosphere. There’s a different mindset.

“Everyone just wants to be loud and boisterous, if you want to put it that way.

“That comes with getting results, but it’s not job done yet. I want to emphasise that.”