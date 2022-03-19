Late Logan Chalmers double secures stunning comeback Caley Thistle win at Raith Rovers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A late Logan Chalmers double saw Caley Thistle secure a stunning 3-2 win at Raith Rovers to move into third in the Championship.

With Partick Thistle losing 4-0 at home to Hamilton Accies, ICT performed a stunning comeback at the death to move above the Jags, with Rovers ending the game with nine men and remaining fifth in the table.

An early Aidan Connolly strike put Rovers ahead before Shane Sutherland restored parity with a close-range finish.

On half an hour, Matej Poplatnik fired the Fifers back in front in a first half where injuries led to their keeper Jamie MacDonald and defender Christophe Berra going off.

Raith skipper Kyle Benedictus was sent off with 20 minutes left for what was deemed a reckless challenge.

Just when it seemed like it wasn’t to be Caley Thistle’s day, substitute Logan Chalmers lashed home a goal to seal a point to keep them in fourth spot.

A second yellow for Ben Williamson in stoppage time also saw him sent off.

These sides ended a three-month wait for a win last weekend, with ICT sweeping past Arbroath 3-0 and a so-called weakened Rovers team leaving Queen of the South with a 1-0 victory.

A widespread sickness bug has hampered Raith over the past week or so, limiting boss John McGlynn’s options.

The only home change was Ethan Ross coming in for James Gullan, while – unsurprisingly – ICT stuck with the same 11 who defeated the Red Litchies.

The Highlanders arrived at Starks Park with a proud head-to-head record to protect, having not lost a league meeting in this fixture since October 2000, which was 21 matches ago.

Raith make early breakthrough

ICT were quick out the traps and Joe Hardy was sent clear by Billy Mckay and his drive was superbly touched on to the crossbar by Jamie MacDonald.

Rovers responded and Sam Stanton got a glimpse of goal when Ethon Varian lined him up, but his low shot was gathered without fuss by Cammy MacKay.

The Inverness keeper should have done better though as Raith took the lead on 13 minutes. A corner was not properly cleared and it broke to Connolly, whose shot beat MacKay too easily before resting in the net.

MacDonald came to the hosts’ rescue with a double save on 18 minutes, firstly from Hardy, who met a Doran cross, then the goalkeeper blocked Sutherland’s follow-up.

Moments later, Doran – going for a through ball – clattered into MacDonald, which led to treatment for the number one, who was stretchered off. He was replaced by Robbie Thomson.

Inverness levelled on 26 minutes when, from a Doran corner, Sutherland was on hand to tap-in from six yards.

However, Raith restored their advantage four minutes later when, from a swift move down the right, Poplatnik finished past MacKay.

Hosts fly out traps in second half

Rovers were keen to kill this contest early in the second half and a deflected Varian effort and Poplatnik drive had ICT on the ropes.

Austin Samuels replaced Hardy on 54 minutes and he made a lively run down the right, only to see his delivery dealt with by Raith’s back line.

Mckay came close to equalising for ICT when he beat Thomson to the ball, but his effort flashed just wide of goal.

Ross almost finished off the contest on 68 minutes, but a brilliant diving save from MacKay turned his net-bound rocket around the post.

Rovers were then reduced to 10 men, much to the anger of the Fifers when referee Colin Steven sent Benedictus off for what he deemed to be a reckless challenge. He and Kirk Broadfoot also clashed, with the ICT defender being booked for his part in it.

Samuels was a whisker away from knocking the ball over the line in a goalmouth scramble, but Raith did enough to keep him out.

With two minutes to go, Caley Thistle rescued a late point from this one as Chalmers crashed home a superb goal, his first since joining on loan from Dundee United in January.

The unlikeliest victory was sealed in the dying moments when Chalmers steered another left-footer into the net after Broadfoot set him up.

There was just enough time for Ben Williamson to be shown a second yellow card, adding to Rovers’ fury.

Another Fife side lie in wait next for ICT as they host John Hughes’ relegation-haunted Dunfermline Athletic on Saturday, while Raith face Arbroath at Gayfield.

HOW THEY LINED UP

RAITH ROVERS (4-4-2) – MacDonald 6 (Thomson 23), Musonda 6, Berra 5 (Tumility 37), Benedictus 7, Connolly 7, Stanton 6, Varian 6, Williamson 6, Mackie 6, Ross 6 (Matthews 73), Poplatnik 7 (Dick 73). Subs not used: Zanatta, Arnott, Young.

CALEY THISTLE (4-4-1-1) – Mackay 6, Welsh 6, Deas 6, Devine 6 (Harper 66), Carson 6, Mckay 6, Doran 6 (Chalmers 66), Sutherland 6 (Walsh 77), Broadfoot 6, Hardy 6 (Samuels 54), McAlear 6. Subs not used: Ridgers (GK), Duffy, Pearson, Hyde.

Referee – Colin Steven.

Attendance – 1591.

Man of the match – Matej Poplatnik.