Caley Thistle slip to defeat at Queen of the South, who keep alive slim survival hopes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle slip to defeat at Queen of the South, who keep alive slim survival hopes

By Paul Chalk
April 19, 2022, 9:36 pm Updated: April 19, 2022, 11:22 pm
Queens' Alex Cooper (left) and Inverness striker Shane Sutherland challenge for the ball in the air.
Queens' Alex Cooper (left) and Inverness striker Shane Sutherland challenge for the ball in the air.

Promotion-chasing Caley Thistle suffered a surprise 2-1 defeat at Queen of the South – a result which prevented relegation for the hosts, tonight at least.

Josh Todd shot Queens ahead early on before Logan Chalmers rifled home a searing leveller.

Euan East put the Dumfries team ahead once more just before the break, much to the delight of the Palmerston crowd.

The Dumfries side had the best of the second half, but there was no further breakthrough as they scored their first home win in this fixture for 18 years.

Despite the defeat, the Caley Jags remain four points clear of Partick Thistle in third spot, with two matches of the regular season to go before they embark on the play-offs.

The rock-bottom Doonhamers required a win to at least keep their slim survival battle going into Saturday’s clash with ninth-placed Ayr United.

Inverness arrived in Dumfries on the back of a five-game unbeaten run, boosted by their stirring 2-1 comeback victory over leaders Kilmarnock on Friday.

That gutsy display ensured ICT will compete in the play-offs, starting on May 3, most likely against Partick Thistle.

Queens’ Josh Todd celebrates his opening goal against Inverness.

Caley Jags head coach made three changes, with David Carson, Aaron Doran and Joe Hardy coming in for Kirk Broadfoot, Austin Samuels and top scorer Billy Mckay.

Home player/manager Willie Gibson, whose luckless side lost 5-1 at Arbroath on Saturday, made four changes, with Alex Cooper, Harry Cochrane, Josh Todd and Ruben Soares Junior all handed starts.

Todd makes early breakthrough

The Caley Jags were unbeaten against their opponents this season, winning twice and drawing once.

Palmerston has also been a happy hunting ground for them, with their last loss on this venue being 11 games ago in February 2004.

The home fans didn’t have long to wait to see their side take the lead. A cutting-edge break through the middle ended with Soares Junior setting up Todd and he buried the ball past keeper Mark Ridgers.

Darragh O’Connor ensured his side stayed in front moments later with a fine sliding challenge to deny Doran, who prepared to go for goal after Hardy picked him out.

Caley Thistle’s Logan Chalmers after he made it 1-1 at Palmerston.

However, it was level on 17 minutes when Chalmers netted his fifth goal in as many games when he steered a shot high into the top-left corner after he beat two defenders to create space. He’s scoring big goals – and attractive ones at that.

It was nip and tuck for a long spell after that until East popped up to lash home a second for Queens after the visitors failed to mop up a Calvin McGrory free-kick into the box.

Strong start to second half by Queens

It was a rousing welcome back on to the pitch for Queen of the South for the second half as their supporters urged them to keep their survival bid alive.

Their players had confidence on the ball, with the scoreline giving them belief they could get the win.

Ridgers came to the rescue for Inverness when he beat Soares Junior to the ball as the striker raced in to meet a cross from Lee Connelly. Appeals for a foul by the goalkeeper were waved clear.

Queens forward Ruben Soares Junior challenges Inverness goalkeeper Mark Ridgers.

Cameron was next to threaten as his header flashed over the top then ICT captain Sean Welsh intercepted a ball into the box for Soares Junior as they pressed for a third.

On 63 minutes, Dodds pitched Mckay into the action, along with Austin Samuels and Cameron Harper in place of Hardy, Shane Sutherland and Robbie Deas in a bid to salvage a result.

Soon after, Tom Walsh and Roddy MacGregor were introduced for Doran and Welsh, but there was to be no way back for Inverness in a game watched by Partick boss Ian McCall.

ICT defender Danny Devine crashed into the post in the final moments as he cleared a Soares Junior effort off the line as Queens targeted a killer third.

Inverness are on the road again on Saturday when they go to Dougie Imrie’s Morton, who are seventh, while Ayr are Queens’ visitors for a massive match at the bottom.

HOW THEY LINED UP

QUEEN OF THE SOUTH (4-4-2) – Rae 6, O’Connor 6, Cooper 6, Cochrane 6, Todd 7, Connelly 6 (Paton 84), McGrory 6 (Gordon 78), East 6, Cameron 7, Gibson 6, Soares-Junior 6. Subs not used: Cowie (GK), Roy, Debayo, Joseph, McKechnie, Nditi, Folarin.

CALEY THISTLE (4-2-3-1) – Ridgers 6, Duffy 6, Welsh 6 (MacGregor 77), Deas 6 (Harper 63), Devine 6, Carson 6, Doran 6 (Walsh 72), Sutherland 6 (Samuels 63), Chalmers 7, Hardy 6 (Mckay 63), McAlear 6. Subs not used: Mackay (GK), Hyde.

Referee – Matthew MacDermid.

Attendance – 631.

Man of the match – Innes Cameron.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal