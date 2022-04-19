Fort William lose to Rothes in last game before relegation play-off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Fort William lose to Rothes in last game before relegation play-off

By Callum Law
April 19, 2022, 9:49 pm
Rothes' Greg Morrison, left, and Ethan Cairns of Fort William battle for possession
Fort William were defeated 1-0 by Rothes at Mackessack Park in what could be their last Breedon Highland League game.

Now that the Lochaber side have completed their fixtures they will face North Region Junior champions Banks o’ Dee in a two-legged relegation play-off, with the first leg at Spain Park on Saturday.

Fort, who joined the Highland League in 1985 and achieved their highest finish of 11th two years later, will be underdogs as they seek to preserve their place in the division.

But Shadab Iftikhar’s side can take heart from this display as they battled courageously against Rothes.

Meanwhile, the Speysiders have one game left this term – at home to Keith on Saturday – and if they win they will finish fifth.

Fort were without regular goalkeeper Mateusz Kulbacki who has returned to his native Poland and won’t be back for the relegation play-off, Callum Ligertwood deputised between the posts.

The custodian was called into action for the first time after 16 minutes when Greg Morrison crossed from the left and Ewan McLauchlan’s lay-off set up Ross Gunn, but the strike from 12 yards was well-saved.

Shortly after Gunn sent a free-kick narrowly over the crossbar from the edge of the area.

Fort William goalkeeper Callum Ligertwood, centre, claims the ball under pressure from two players

Fort William’s only effort of the first period was just before the half hour mark, but Yves Zama’s free-kick was easily dealt with by Sean McCarthy.

It was end of season fare with neither side producing much cutting edge in the final third, although the Speysiders enjoyed more possession.

In first half stoppage time Rothes did produce a moment of quality with Morrison dancing away from three players before having his shot from the edge of area saved  by Ligertwood.

Rothes make breakthrough

Four minutes into the second half Fort William passed up a gilt-edged opportunity.

Zama beat the offside trap to latch onto Adam Morris’ through ball, but the striker slipped with the goal gaping and when he did get a shot away Bruce Milne blocked.

At the other end Ligertwood did well to claw away Morrison’s header, but on 54 minutes Rothes broke the deadlock.

Finnis glanced a header into the left corner from Gunn’s inswinging corner.

Fort William’s forays forward in search of an equaliser were sporadic, but Zama did send in a tempting cross which evaded everyone and Morris sent a shot straight into the hands of McCarthy.

