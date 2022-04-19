Fort William lose to Rothes in last game before relegation play-off

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fort William were defeated 1-0 by Rothes at Mackessack Park in what could be their last Breedon Highland League game.

Now that the Lochaber side have completed their fixtures they will face North Region Junior champions Banks o’ Dee in a two-legged relegation play-off, with the first leg at Spain Park on Saturday.

Fort, who joined the Highland League in 1985 and achieved their highest finish of 11th two years later, will be underdogs as they seek to preserve their place in the division.

later, will be underdogs as they seek to preserve their place in the division.

But Shadab Iftikhar’s side can take heart from this display as they battled courageously against Rothes.

Meanwhile, the Speysiders have one game left this term – at home to Keith on Saturday – and if they win they will finish fifth.

Fort were without regular goalkeeper Mateusz Kulbacki who has returned to his native Poland and won’t be back for the relegation play-off, Callum Ligertwood deputised between the posts.

The custodian was called into action for the first time after 16 minutes when Greg Morrison crossed from the left and Ewan McLauchlan’s lay-off set up Ross Gunn, but the strike from 12 yards was well-saved.

Shortly after Gunn sent a free-kick narrowly over the crossbar from the edge of the area.

Fort William’s only effort of the first period was just before the half hour mark, but Yves Zama’s free-kick was easily dealt with by Sean McCarthy.

It was end of season fare with neither side producing much cutting edge in the final third, although the Speysiders enjoyed more possession.

In first half stoppage time Rothes did produce a moment of quality with Morrison dancing away from three players before having his shot from the edge of area saved by Ligertwood.

Rothes make breakthrough

Four minutes into the second half Fort William passed up a gilt-edged opportunity.

Zama beat the offside trap to latch onto Adam Morris’ through ball, but the striker slipped with the goal gaping and when he did get a shot away Bruce Milne blocked.

At the other end Ligertwood did well to claw away Morrison’s header, but on 54 minutes Rothes broke the deadlock.

Finnis glanced a header into the left corner from Gunn’s inswinging corner.

Fort William’s forays forward in search of an equaliser were sporadic, but Zama did send in a tempting cross which evaded everyone and Morris sent a shot straight into the hands of McCarthy.