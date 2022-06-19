Caley Thistle’s Scottish Cup glory brought back to life on Aaron Doran’s testimonial night

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Five Caley Thistle Scottish Cup winners shared stories of their glorious 2015 triumph as Aaron Doran’s testimonial year started at the Caledonian Stadium on Saturday.

The 31-year-old has just signed a one-year deal at the Championship club, taking him into a 12th season with the Highlanders, having been brought north by Terry Butcher and Maurice Malpas in 2011.

Supporters turned out in good numbers to hear from Doran along with cup-winning captain Graeme Shinnie, Ross Draper, Josh Meekings, Danny Devine and Cammy Mackay.

And making a special appearance via a video-link was former ICT captain Gary Warren, who entertained the crowd live from a wedding.

Clips enjoyed by ICT supporters

The night was superbly hosted by experienced club TV commentator Iain Auld, with a great video package of the run to Hampden and the open top-bus tour around the city the next day just some of the magical moments shown, many for the first time. These were compiled by Andy Johnstone, also of the club’s TV.

Tears were in the eyes of many as one clip in particular raised the roof with laughter.

It showed the Scottish Cup stars on their way back home stopping on the side of the A9 doing a mass dance in celebration in pitch darkness.

Road to Hampden goals on replay

Meekings’ goal against St Mirren, which started the run, as well as Shinnie’s goal in the replay against the Buddies and Devine’s headed winner against Raith Rovers were all shown on screen.

Meekings’ controversial ‘handball’ against Celtic in the 3-2 semi-final triumph was also discussed, with the former defender saying he’d never at any point denied it was handball as he stayed on the park amid the protests.

The former Ipswich starlet stressed it was not a deliberate action to prevent a goal in a split-second, and spoke of his pride at being part of Doran’s big night as well as being a Hampden hero.

Shinnie was quick to point out that Celtic were 1-0 up at that stage of the semi-final, so ICT still had a mountain to climb.

They did just that as a Greg Tansey penalty, Edward Ofere strike and David Raven winner sealed a win against the Hoops, who also had keeper Craig Gordon sent off.

The players discussed the nerves of keeping calm amid a Falkirk comeback in the final to go on and win 2-1 thanks to goals from Marley Watkins and James Vincent.

Shinnie explained how it remains the proudest moment of his career, with their manager at the time John Hughes telling them they’d always remember it.

Keeper Mackay, who along with Devine, still play for the club, described the open-top bus celebrations on the Sunday as “unbelievable”, adding it was “an absolute privilege” to have played alongside such fine team-mates.

All five of the cup stars on the stage were proud to be part of Doran’s opening celebrations.

Players’ pride on celebration night

Shinnie explained why he was never going to turn down the chance to be part of the trip down memory lane.

He said: “I really wanted to be here for Aaron, but also for the club overall. This club means so much to me for what it offered me when I was coming through as a player.

“They gave me my debut and stuck by me through some hard times, through illness, under Terry Butcher and we had great times, including of course winning the Scottish Cup.

“I had seven unbelievable years here and I will always hold the club close to my heart.”

Draper believes Doran can continue to flourish for Billy Dodds’ team as they target promotion after reaching the play-off final last month.

He said: “It was a great turn-out from the supporters to show their appreciation for Aaron.

“It was a really enjoyable night and it was a recognition for what he has done for the club, staying for so long.

“It’s great he’s signed for another season and I’m sure he will continue to contribute to the team as they push for promotion.”

Special memories for Danny Devine

Centre half Devine was not only happy to be part of Doran’s celebrations, but learned much from hearing his former team-mates talk about that remarkable cup run.

He said: “It was a great turn-out and it was great to look back at some amazing memories.

“We enjoyed taking questions from the fans as well and it was great to hear the lads’ different perspective on what we achieved that season. It was interesting to hear how they felt during and after the cup final.”

Mackay, meanwhile, is thrilled to still have Doran as a team-mate. He said: “It was a privilege to be asked by Aaron to be part of the evening. He deserves this testimonial and is a credit to himself, having come back from injuries and to keep playing at this level.

“Although he is quiet, once he’s on the pitch he is fired up and determined to win. He also has a good sense of humour.

“I am delighted he signed a new deal. I’d much rather have him in the team than play against him. He still has moments of magic and he showed that in the first leg of the play-off final against St Johnstone.”

Doran grateful for night at stadium

And Doran was thrilled to have celebrated with his fellow Hampden heroes in front of an appreciative audience.

He said: “It was brilliant. I really enjoyed seeing the footage from the road to Hampden as well as the semi-final and final. I didn’t know we were going to see that as well as the footage of the people out on the street during the open-top bus celebrations.

“It was great to have some of the players back too and I’d like to thank them for coming and to the testimonial committee, who have been great in setting everything up.”

The supporters-led testimonial committee, which includes former club secretary Jim Falconer, is planning a dinner, a Spey Valley golf day and a match for the remainder of the year in honour of Doran’s career at Inverness.