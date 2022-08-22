Caley Thistle fan view: Expectations of a close contest proved sadly wrong

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle fan view: Expectations of a close contest proved sadly wrong

By David Sutherland
August 22, 2022, 6:00 am
Inverness' Mark Ridgers looks dejected after Anton Dowds makes it 4-0.
Inverness' Mark Ridgers looks dejected after Anton Dowds makes it 4-0.

Playing each other four times a season must result in Championship teams knowing each other inside out.

Perhaps that’s why so many games in this division are so close.

Matches between the two Thistles are always  very competitive and I saw no reason why Friday night’s game would be any different.  However, I was wrong.

The home side certainly started the game brightly though Inverness had their moments.

However, the Harry Wraggs tore the Inverness defence wide open when Brian Graham opened the scoring.  You couldn’t deny it was a well worked goal.

After Billy Mckay very nearly equalised things went from bad to worse when a ridiculous pass from the normally reliable Robbie Deas put the Caley Thistle defence in an impossible position and Brian Graham might not score an easier goal all season.

I really don’t think we could complain at being two goals down at the break.

It was no surprise that Billy Dodd’s made a couple of changes at the start of the second half as it was going to take something pretty special to turn this  game around.

Inverness’ George Oakley netted a consolation goal at Firhill. 

Sadly that never happened and a penalty as we approached the hour mark killed off what little chance Inverness had.

David Carson clearly disagreed with the decision but I think any referee would have awarded that one.

He was really testing the referee’s patience too often and coming perilously close to seeing a red card.

Caley Thistle had plenty possession in that second half without troubling their hosts too much, while the men from Maryhill were able to break away with Anton Dowds netting a fourth.

George Oakley’s late consolation goal provided no comfort at all for his team’s fans.

Partick will be happy with the  way they responded after losing to Queen’s Park last week. Inverness will wonder why they were very much second best.

