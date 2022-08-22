Your Money: How ‘home-side hustles’ may help you cope with cost-of-living crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

Your Money: How ‘home-side hustles’ may help you cope with cost-of-living crisis

By Keith Findlay
August 22, 2022, 6:00 am
A growing number of households are struggling to make ends meet.

The cost-of-living crisis is expected to push thousands of Scots into debt.

Rocketing energy prices, rising shopping bills and eye-watering increases at the petrol pumps mean many people are having to forego nights out and stay indoors instead.

Some are having to make even bigger sacrifices as household budgets are squeezed.

But according to one property expert, a solution to the crisis may be in your home.

Are you missing out on a potential goldmine?

Jonathan Rolande from website House Buy Fast said “home-side hustles”, which see property owners earning cash by renting out different parts of their property, could prove a lifeline to many people fearing how they will get through the winter.

Mr Rolande added: “Right now you’d forgive people for pulling their curtains closed and hiding indoors for months on end until this cost-of-living crisis passes.

“But what many might not realise is that your property itself can be an absolute goldmine.

Could that cupboard under the stairs be earning you some cash?

“From renting out your spare room to turning an unused area into a storage facility, or putting a car parking space up for rent, you could literally earn thousands a year and transform your finances.

“It’s not just property owners who can benefit. Those in rental property could too.

“Try pointing out the side-hustles that could be open to your landlord in exchange for a reduction in your rent. If they’ve got any sense they’ll bite your hand off.”

Suggested home-side hustles:

  • You can earn up to £7,500 per year tax free by renting out a spare room. If it’s full of junk, clear it. Your bank balance will thank you.
  • The pandemic has changed the way we work, with more employers now allowing staff to work from home. But not everyone has the space to set up a home office. If you have a spare room doing nothing, you could earn between £50 and £250 a day renting it to a homeworker.
  • You could rent a room, unused garage or loft space to someone desperate for a place to stash items they can’t keep at home. According to experts at storage company Stashbee, you will earn a minimum of £1,000 per year on average.
  • You could get your finances motoring by renting out your driveway for parking. Yearly earnings depend on the location but could be worth £1,500.
  • A growing number of people are turning their gardens into allotments. You can earn upwards of £40 a year renting out a vegetable patch, depending on size.
  • Hundreds of thousands of international students arrive in the UK each year, all of them looking for somewhere to stay. As a host you can earn at least £250 a week.
  • Those living near football stadiums can rent out match day car parking space, rooms to visiting fans, or even their front gardens to food and souvenir sellers.
  • Research other big events taking place near you and consider renting out a room in your home to a visitor.
  • A growing number of homeowners with electric vehicle charging points are renting them out via apps like Co Charging. With one full charge expected to last a few hours, two bookings a day could rake in nearly £4,500 a year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Business

Exclusive: New Inverness distillery rolls out rare cask programme - with just 100 up…
0
Orkney 'must not be bypassed' in green freeport bid
'It's like going back to the 50s': Aviemore locals chew over town's apparent 8.30pm…
0
Coming up roses (and trees) for Taylors Industrial Services
Plenty of fish in the sea for salmon farm workers to earn healthy wages
£454,000 boost for Orkney hydrogen schemes
0
Oh buoy: Port of Aberdeen to study new charging system with Maersk venture
0
Elgin garden centre warns of looming recession as inflation hits fresh 40-year high
0
Highland Soap cleans up with Crerar Hotels contract for sustainable products
0
Lib Dems press Scottish Government for statement on Lochaber smelter future
0

More from Press and Journal

Banks o' Dee hit Keith for eight, Forres' goal blitz beats Huntly and Turriff…
Junior football: Hermes and Culter continue to set the pace in NRJFA Premier League
Safetec UK continuing to recruit after £3m first half sales
0
Exclusive: New Inverness distillery rolls out rare cask programme - with just 100 up…
0
Your Money: Run-DMC, Freddo chocolate bars and inflation
0
Caley Thistle fan view: Expectations of a close contest proved sadly wrong