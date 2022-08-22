Aberdeen Women midfielder Eilidh Shore says first point a relief – but reckons Dons could’ve done better against Partick Thistle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Women midfielder Eilidh Shore is glad to have a point on the board, but is disappointed her side couldn’t get a win against Partick Thistle.

The Dons were held to a 2-2 draw with Partick at Balmoral Stadium on Sunday, as both sides picked up their first point of the SWPL 1 campaign.

Aberdeen had the lead twice before the Jags found equalisers, and Shore reckons, while they are disappointed, the Dons must take the positives of getting something for their efforts.

She said: “We were obviously looking to get all three points, but it was a difficult, scrappy game – which we knew it was going to be coming into it.

“We had the chances to take the win, but it was end-to-end stuff towards the end of the game. Both teams were going at it trying to get that winner.

“It was points shared in the end, which is disappointing, but also a bit of a relief for us to get something on the board. You want to get points as early as you can.

“We’ve had a disappointing start to the season with nothing from the first two games, so now we have a point, we’ll look to build on that.”

Physical Partick make life difficult for the Dons

A formation change to 4-4-2 helped Aberdeen go 2-1 up in the second-half as they regained the lead early on, but Thistle matched their performance and often dictated the play.

Shore said: “Partick make every game difficult. They don’t let you play how you play to play, so I don’t think we really settled into the game.

“We could’ve come here and played our nice football, but they didn’t allow us to do that. Changing the formation helped us, and we did become more comfortable on the ball.”

Aberdeen had the more clear-cut chances in the closing stages of the game, with Shore having the best effort, but her strike from 30 yards out ricocheted off the crossbar.

However, the midfielder reckons that the intensity her side showed in a bid to find a winner should’ve come much sooner in the second-half.

She added: “Going to 4-4-2 allowed us to be a bit more solid and look to get at them in the wide areas, because we didn’t have that much going forward in the first-half.

“We did have chances to get the win, but they maybe just came a bit too late. We can’t be waiting until we’re in that position in the last 10 minutes to push for the three points.

“It’s something that we need to learn from, and hopefully we can do that going forward.”

A trip to Glasgow City up next

The Dons face Glasgow City on the road in their next SWPL 1 game, which will prove to be another tough test for Shore and her teammates.

City will go into the game off the back of two Champions League defeats, but Shore knows that will have little affect on their opponents performance in SWPL 1.

She said: “Every game in this league is a tough one, but Glasgow City are a very good team. They’ll make life difficult for us all over the park.

“I don’t think there’s ever a good time to play a team like Glasgow City. Everyone in their squad is really good, so even though they lost twice this week, it’ll be tough.”