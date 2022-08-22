Aberdeen Women midfielder Eilidh Shore says first point a relief – but reckons Dons could’ve done better against Partick Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen Women midfielder Eilidh Shore says first point a relief – but reckons Dons could’ve done better against Partick Thistle

By Sophie Goodwin
August 22, 2022, 5:00 pm
Aberdeen Women midfielder Eilidh Shore. (Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock)
Aberdeen Women midfielder Eilidh Shore. (Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock)

Aberdeen Women midfielder Eilidh Shore is glad to have a point on the board, but is disappointed her side couldn’t get a win against Partick Thistle.

The Dons were held to a 2-2 draw with Partick at Balmoral Stadium on Sunday, as both sides picked up their first point of the SWPL 1 campaign.

Aberdeen had the lead twice before the Jags found equalisers, and Shore reckons, while they are disappointed, the Dons must take the positives of getting something for their efforts.

She said: “We were obviously looking to get all three points, but it was a difficult, scrappy game – which we knew it was going to be coming into it.

“We had the chances to take the win, but it was end-to-end stuff towards the end of the game. Both teams were going at it trying to get that winner.

“It was points shared in the end, which is disappointing, but also a bit of a relief for us to get something on the board. You want to get points as early as you can.

“We’ve had a disappointing start to the season with nothing from the first two games, so now we have a point, we’ll look to build on that.”

Physical Partick make life difficult for the Dons

A formation change to 4-4-2 helped Aberdeen go 2-1 up in the second-half as they regained the lead early on, but Thistle matched their performance and often dictated the play.

Shore said: “Partick make every game difficult. They don’t let you play how you play to play, so I don’t think we really settled into the game.

“We could’ve come here and played our nice football, but they didn’t allow us to do that. Changing the formation helped us, and we did become more comfortable on the ball.”

Eilidh Shore battles with Partick Thistle’s Rachel Donaldson in the 2-2 draw. (Photo by Wullie Marr)

Aberdeen had the more clear-cut chances in the closing stages of the game, with Shore having the best effort, but her strike from 30 yards out ricocheted off the crossbar.

However, the midfielder reckons that the intensity her side showed in a bid to find a winner should’ve come much sooner in the second-half.

She added: “Going to 4-4-2 allowed us to be a bit more solid and look to get at them in the wide areas, because we didn’t have that much going forward in the first-half.

“We did have chances to get the win, but they maybe just came a bit too late. We can’t be waiting until we’re in that position in the last 10 minutes to push for the three points.

“It’s something that we need to learn from, and hopefully we can do that going forward.”

A trip to Glasgow City up next

The Dons face Glasgow City on the road in their next SWPL 1 game, which will prove to be another tough test for Shore and her teammates.

City will go into the game off the back of two Champions League defeats, but Shore knows that will have little affect on their opponents performance in SWPL 1.

She said: “Every game in this league is a tough one, but Glasgow City are a very good team. They’ll make life difficult for us all over the park.

“I don’t think there’s ever a good time to play a team like Glasgow City. Everyone in their squad is really good, so even though they lost twice this week, it’ll be tough.”

