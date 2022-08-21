Inverness Caley Thistle Women looking to build momentum with trip to Hutchison Vale, says boss Karen Mason

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Women's Football

Inverness Caley Thistle Women looking to build momentum with trip to Hutchison Vale, says boss Karen Mason

By Sophie Goodwin
August 21, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 21, 2022, 10:04 am
Inverness Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason. (Photo by Brian Smith)
Inverness Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason. (Photo by Brian Smith)

Inverness Caley Thistle Women boss Karen Mason is hoping to build on the momentum from their first win when they travel to Hutchison Vale on Sunday.

The Caley Jags won their opening game of the SWF Championship season against Rossvale in a nine-goal thriller at Milburn Academy.

Mason’s side had to come from behind twice to beat the Glasgow outfit 5-4, and while she reckons it wasn’t their best performance, she was impressed by her side’s resilience.

The Inverness boss is hoping her side can use that win as a foundation for success when they travel to Edinburgh this weekend for their first away game of the season.

Mason said: “The win against Rossvale has put down a marker for us. I said to the girls last week: ‘you only get one chance to make a first impression’ and we did that well.

“But your last win doesn’t mean anything if you can’t be consistent and perform week in and week out. So, hopefully, we can put on a good show and get another three points.

Inverness Caley Thistle’s Megan McCarthy in action against Rossvale. Photo by Brian Smith

“It would be good if other results go in our favour and we can maybe get ourselves a wee lead at the top of the table – but the league isn’t going to be as straightforward as that.

“For us, it’s just about trying to keep the momentum going and hopefully we can do that by getting three points against Hutchison Vale.”

Another trip to the capital to face Vale

Many of the teams in the league will be unknown to Inverness due to the new national format, but they did come up against Hutchison Vale in the Scottish Cup in 2019.

Caley Thistle won 5-0 on that occasion, but Mason is expecting the Edinburgh side to look very different, which renders their last meeting little help in terms of preparation.

Mason explained: “We played them just before they had a tough spell when they almost folded, so I’m not sure how many of those players will still be there.

“My hope would be that no matter who they have in their squad, we will try and play our own game, and hopefully get the three points.

“We’ll just take them like how we’re going to have to approach most teams in this league, which is not knowing, and then hope we’ve got the answers to any problems.”

Westdyke and Grampian play first home games in SWF League One

In SWF League One, Westdyke host St Mirren at Lawsondale for their first home game of the season. The Westhill side will be looking to make it two wins from two after an opening day victory over BSC Glasgow last week.

Grampian also play their first home game of the campaign as they welcome Airdrie Ladies to Banks o’ Dee’s Spain Park. The Torry outfit will be hoping to get their first points on the board after losing 2-1 to St Mirren on the opening day of the season.

