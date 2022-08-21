Inverness Caley Thistle Women looking to build momentum with trip to Hutchison Vale, says boss Karen Mason

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Inverness Caley Thistle Women boss Karen Mason is hoping to build on the momentum from their first win when they travel to Hutchison Vale on Sunday.

The Caley Jags won their opening game of the SWF Championship season against Rossvale in a nine-goal thriller at Milburn Academy.

Mason’s side had to come from behind twice to beat the Glasgow outfit 5-4, and while she reckons it wasn’t their best performance, she was impressed by her side’s resilience.

The Inverness boss is hoping her side can use that win as a foundation for success when they travel to Edinburgh this weekend for their first away game of the season.

Mason said: “The win against Rossvale has put down a marker for us. I said to the girls last week: ‘you only get one chance to make a first impression’ and we did that well.

“But your last win doesn’t mean anything if you can’t be consistent and perform week in and week out. So, hopefully, we can put on a good show and get another three points.

“It would be good if other results go in our favour and we can maybe get ourselves a wee lead at the top of the table – but the league isn’t going to be as straightforward as that.

“For us, it’s just about trying to keep the momentum going and hopefully we can do that by getting three points against Hutchison Vale.”

Another trip to the capital to face Vale

Many of the teams in the league will be unknown to Inverness due to the new national format, but they did come up against Hutchison Vale in the Scottish Cup in 2019.

Caley Thistle won 5-0 on that occasion, but Mason is expecting the Edinburgh side to look very different, which renders their last meeting little help in terms of preparation.

Mason explained: “We played them just before they had a tough spell when they almost folded, so I’m not sure how many of those players will still be there.

“My hope would be that no matter who they have in their squad, we will try and play our own game, and hopefully get the three points.

“We’ll just take them like how we’re going to have to approach most teams in this league, which is not knowing, and then hope we’ve got the answers to any problems.”

Westdyke and Grampian play first home games in SWF League One

In SWF League One, Westdyke host St Mirren at Lawsondale for their first home game of the season. The Westhill side will be looking to make it two wins from two after an opening day victory over BSC Glasgow last week.

Grampian also play their first home game of the campaign as they welcome Airdrie Ladies to Banks o’ Dee’s Spain Park. The Torry outfit will be hoping to get their first points on the board after losing 2-1 to St Mirren on the opening day of the season.