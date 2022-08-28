‘Too timid’ claim from Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds as side prepare for League Cup tie at Motherwell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

‘Too timid’ claim from Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds as side prepare for League Cup tie at Motherwell

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
August 28, 2022, 6:00 am
Morton's Grant Gillespie celebrates with team-mates after scoring the clinching penalty.
Morton's Grant Gillespie celebrates with team-mates after scoring the clinching penalty.

Billy Dodds is urging his Caley Thistle players to roll up their sleeves and fight for the right to contest the Championship title.

Speaking after Saturday’s 1-0 home defeat to Morton, the Inverness head coach felt his side were too ‘timid’ in their quest to nail a point or three against their visitors from Greenock.

A largely low-key affair in the Highland sunshine ended with the Ton clinching the win thanks to an 85th-minute penalty from Grant Gillespie.

The ball struck home defender Wallace Duffy on the hand as he challenged Jack Baird and referee Nick Walsh pointed to the spot.

Morton defender Jack Baird, left, keeps tabs on Inverness striker George Oakley.

Dodds had no issue with the penalty decision and felt his young side, without the influence of captain Sean Welsh or defender Danny Devine yet, were lacking in battling spirit.

The defeat came just a week after a sore 4-1 defeat at Partick Thistle, which had it gone the other way, would have taken ICT top of the table going into last weekend.

You win this league by ‘scrapping’

As it is, Morton moved into fourth spot, with the Caley Jags dropping to eighth.

ICT head to Premiership Motherwell  on Wednesday for the second round of the Premier Sports Cup before the league trip to sixth-placed Raith Rovers at the weekend.

Dodds saw a lack of leadership qualities at times from his young group against Morton.

He said: “I don’t question any of my players in terms of attitude and application, but you can tell who your true leaders are – men.

“They go ‘okay, this is more difficult than usual’ and realise this is a scrap today.

“The attitude has to be to win 1-0 or make sure you don’t lose it.

Caley Thistle midfielder Scott Allardice and Morton’s match-winner Grant Gillespie.

“A few looked as if they didn’t quite like it and were too timid. I want them to be men.

“In this league,  you don’t win it by being timid. You win this league by scrapping most of your results out.

“It is disappointing we’ve lost the last two games because we could have got ourselves into a right good position.

Imrie – My team defended as a unit

Elated Morton manager – and former ICT midfielder – Dougie Imrie, who signed a new two-year Cappielow deal on Friday, felt defensive strength helped his men secure all three points.

He said: “I think Inverness had a few half chances, shots from distance.

“But they had no real clear-cut chances and that’s testament to my team. All over the pitch they defended as a unit and that’s two clean sheets in a row now (after the 0-0 draw with Dundee).

“That’s the platform. I keep saying to them, if we can keep clean sheets we’ll pick up points and nick goals to win games.

“It is a fantastic result up here today.”

Dodds made four starting changes

It was a key low on quality overall, with the heat no doubt playing its part in that.

Dodds made four changes to the side which fell to the loss at Partick, with Duffy, David Carson, Steven Boyd and George Oakley brought in, while Morton were unchanged.

Boyd, to his credit, looked alert and nippy early on before ICT defender Robbie Deas made a timely interception to prevent Jai Quitongo from going one-on-one with keeper Mark Ridgers.

ICT striker Austin Samuels goes off injured in the first half.

The hosts were dealt a blow on 25 minutes when forward Austin Samuels, with three goals so far this term, was taken off after one challenge too many led to an injury.

Both goalkeepers had their say in keeping it scoreless before half-time.

Inverness midfielder Roddy MacGregor struck a shot sweetly, and from distance, but Brian Schwake was equal to it.

Then Ridgers saved a powerful Jaze Kabia effort before pushing a Cameron Blues follow-up over the crossbar, although it was deemed to be offside anyway.

Late penalty decided low-key contest

Ridgers was called into action in one of the few moments of note in the second half when he superbly stopped a net-bound Quitongo drive after on-loan Livingston ace Kabia provided the cross.

MacGregor headed wide as ICT found a spark and a push to ask questions.

However, Duffy’s handball was deemed to be illegal with a chance from nowhere.

Morton’s Grant Gillespie converted the spot-kick to win the game.

Up stepped Gillespie and he powerfully crashed his shot past Ridgers to secure a second successive Morton away win at the Caledonian Stadium.

CALEY THISTLE (4-4-2) – Ridgers 7, Duffy 6, Harper 6, Deas 6, Carson 6, Billy Mckay 6, MacGregor 6, Oakley 6 (Daniel MacKay 66), Allardice 6, Samuels 6 (Shaw 25), Boyd 6. Subs not used – Cammy MacKay (GK), Devine, Delaney, Calum MacKay.

MORTON (4-4-2) – Schwake 6, Pignatiello 6 (Hynes 80), O’Connor 6, Baird 6, Kabia 7 (McGrattan 80), Blues 6, Muirhead 6, Quitongo 6, Crawford 6, Gillespie 6, King 6 (Strapp 67). Subs not used – Green (GK), Lyon, Lithgow.

Referee – Nick Walsh.

Attendance – 1,924.

Man of the match – Jaze Kabia.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Caley Thistle

Andrea Bocelli concert, Inverness. Pictures by Jason Hedges
Caley concerts: Inverness firms say they are due thousands of pounds after Andrea Bocelli…
0
Inverness Caley Thistle Women conceded three late goals as they were beaten 4-3 by Hutchison Vale last weekend. (Photo by Chris McCluskie/SportPix.org.uk)
Inverness Caley Thistle Women boss Karen Mason looks for improvement ahead of clash with…
Inverness head coach Billy Dodds.
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds felt referee got winning penalty call right after…
0
Morton's Grant Gillespie converted the spot-kick to win the game.
Caley Thistle crash to late defeat as penalty seals Championship win for visitors Morton
0
ICT midfielder Roddy MacGregor, left, tussles with Arbroath's Dale Hilson.
Winning form matters more than personal goals to Caley Thistle midfielder Roddy MacGregor
0
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds.
Caley Thistle ready to prove points against Morton in Championship clash
0
Caley Jags striker George Oakley is eyeing maximum points against Morton.
Forward George Oakley keen for Caley Thistle to strike back after 'shock to the…
0
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds.
Digging out a 1-0 win will suit Caley Thistle just fine, says head coach…
1
Caley Thistle's Daniel Mackay keeps the ball under pressure from Cove Rangers' defender Shay Logan.
Winger Daniel MacKay says Caley Thistle can show strength by bouncing back from Partick…
1
Ex-ICT defender Josh Meekings reckons head coach Billy Dodds will have his troops ready for Morton this weekend.
Ex-Caley Thistle star Josh Meekings confident Inverness can rediscover spark which saw them dispatch…
0

More from Press and Journal

Pictured is a locator of Marks and Spencer, St Nicholas Street, Aberdeen during the Coronavirus outbreak. Pictured 10/04/2020 Picture by DARRELL BENNS
Arrest made after man seriously injured in Aberdeen city centre
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring for Aberdeen against Livingston.
'Miovski is going to make us a lot of money' - Dons fans react…
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. The Realities of Hospitality: F&D series - Karla Sinclair Picture shows; The Realities of Hospitality: Dillon Rae, Julia Wishart and Graham Mitchell. Aberdeen. Supplied by Design Date; Unknown
WATCH: Julia Wishart shares highs and lows of 16-year-long career in hospitality
0
Police.
Woman, 88, in hospital after car crashes into tree near Bieldside
0
Elgin City manager Gavin Price.
Dumbarton 2-1 Elgin City: Borough Briggs men still searching for first league win
Peterhead's Chris Kisuka shoots wide against Alloa Athletic. Picture by Duncan Brown.
Alloa Athletic 5-0 Peterhead: Jim McInally admits Blue Toon must eradicate sloppy mistakes