Caley Thistle duo are on comeback trail, Billy Dodds reveals

Caley Thistle have received a fitness boost after Roddy MacGregor and Sean Welsh returned to training.

MacGregor suffered a foot injury in the Premier Sports Cup defeat at Motherwell on August 31, while midfielder Welsh has been out since undergoing knee surgery in July.

Caley Jags boss Billy Dodds, who rested several players for the SPFL Trust Trophy win against Brechin City last weekend, is thrilled to see both stepping up their return from injury.

He said: “It has been good news with the injuries with Roddy and Sean back in light training.

“We have had the (Brechin) game and handled it and got a good result, and now we have players back.

“When players are out, we can lose the games and have negative results.

“But the boys have been brilliant and these guys are extra special when they are on the training ground.

“They shouldn’t be too far away.

“We know where we are with them, but it is good to see them on the training ground rather than lonely sessions in the gym.”

Resurgent Inverness on the rise

Morale is high at Caledonian Stadium following three wins in a row, and Dodds is delighted by the application of his side in recent weeks.

He said: “We’re looking forward to getting back into action. The boys over the last month have been superb and put us in a really good position.

“There have been a lot of hard games this month. We had to go to Raith and Dundee, and we’ve won both and now we have an opportunity to play at Ayr.

“I can’t compliment the boys enough for the way they have handled it.”

Dodds demands another strong month from his squad

Caley Jags’ Championship credentials were questioned following back-to-back league defeats to Partick and Morton last month, but an unbeaten September has put Inverness firmly back on track.

With two vital games against Ayr and Partick to start October, Dodds is eager for his side to continue where they left off following the 3-2 win against Dundee as league duty resumes tomorrow.

He said: “The Partick and Morton matches were disappointing, we can’t hide from that.

“But I’ve always said it is about how you react. Do you just fold and accept it?

“As players and coaches, we’re going to be tested but, my word, how well have they responded with wins over Raith and Dundee.

“We handled the Dundee match really well with some good goals.

“We have another opportunity at Somerset Park, with Ayr joint top with Partick Thistle, to have a really special month.

“It’s down to me when they’re beat to keep it lively and pick them up. When you win and pick up points, we just keep them going.

“It’s been a brilliant September and I’m hoping we can carry it on into Somerset, before a really tough one at home to Partick.”