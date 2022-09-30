Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds: Championship more competitive than ever

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds: Championship more competitive than ever

By Paul Third
September 30, 2022, 5:00 pm
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds.

Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds believes the Scottish Championship is shaping up to be every bit as competitive as last season.

With three points separating the top four Dodds is braced for another testing campaign for his side.

He said: “It is so tough and demanding and every manager will say the same.

“Everyone can beat anyone. It is the way it is – if you’re not at it you will drop points.

“This league tests you and asks questions of you every week, as a group of players and as a coaching staff.

“Even though you know the other team inside out, you know that if you’re off it, even slightly, the other team will take advantage – even if you’ve beaten them three times previously.

“It is such a strange, tough league.

“You want to get those runs going as soon as possible, like we did last year – and I feel like we’ve done that in the last three or four weeks.”

Dodds wants a Somerset win after two draws last season

Dodds take his Inverness side to Ayr United on Saturday looking to extend their unbeaten run at Somerset Park to four matches.

Caley Jags led on both away games before having to settle for a point in two 2-2 draws at Somerset Park and the Inverness manager hopes his side can produce a performance which merits all three points on this occasion.

He said: “It has been a mixed ground for me with Inverness.

“We’ve been playing some of our best football and ended up chucking away leads.

“I’d like if we get ourselves ahead to see out the game.”

Ayrshire return for Caley Jags boss

For Dodds, who grew up in New Cumnock, East Ayrshire, tomorrow’s trip represents a homecoming of sorts and he expects a serious test from Lee Bullen’s side who are second in the table.

Dodds said: “I’ve always liked (Somerset). I was a young boy at Ayr United Boys Club. We used to train at Ayr all the time, sometimes in the stadium.

“I’m an Ayrshire boy and it is the old tradition. It is an old-fashioned ground and a good away day for the fans.

“Ayr will have a fair support there given what they’ve been doing this season.

“I enjoy going home to where I grew up and I enjoy the challenge as well.

“When Lee came in I could see their identity and the type of players he wants to play.

They are attack minded, 4-4-2 most weeks, and it has brought them rewards. It is not surprising to see them there.”

Editor's Picks