Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds: Championship more competitive than ever

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds believes the Scottish Championship is shaping up to be every bit as competitive as last season.

With three points separating the top four Dodds is braced for another testing campaign for his side.

He said: “It is so tough and demanding and every manager will say the same.

“Everyone can beat anyone. It is the way it is – if you’re not at it you will drop points.

“This league tests you and asks questions of you every week, as a group of players and as a coaching staff.

“Even though you know the other team inside out, you know that if you’re off it, even slightly, the other team will take advantage – even if you’ve beaten them three times previously.

“It is such a strange, tough league.

“You want to get those runs going as soon as possible, like we did last year – and I feel like we’ve done that in the last three or four weeks.”

Dodds wants a Somerset win after two draws last season

Dodds take his Inverness side to Ayr United on Saturday looking to extend their unbeaten run at Somerset Park to four matches.

Caley Jags led on both away games before having to settle for a point in two 2-2 draws at Somerset Park and the Inverness manager hopes his side can produce a performance which merits all three points on this occasion.

He said: “It has been a mixed ground for me with Inverness.

“We’ve been playing some of our best football and ended up chucking away leads.

“I’d like if we get ourselves ahead to see out the game.”

Ayrshire return for Caley Jags boss

For Dodds, who grew up in New Cumnock, East Ayrshire, tomorrow’s trip represents a homecoming of sorts and he expects a serious test from Lee Bullen’s side who are second in the table.

Dodds said: “I’ve always liked (Somerset). I was a young boy at Ayr United Boys Club. We used to train at Ayr all the time, sometimes in the stadium.

“I’m an Ayrshire boy and it is the old tradition. It is an old-fashioned ground and a good away day for the fans.

“Ayr will have a fair support there given what they’ve been doing this season.

“I enjoy going home to where I grew up and I enjoy the challenge as well.

“When Lee came in I could see their identity and the type of players he wants to play.

They are attack minded, 4-4-2 most weeks, and it has brought them rewards. It is not surprising to see them there.”