Long-term Championship know-how can help Caley Thistle title bid, says ex-keeper Michael Fraser

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Long-term Championship know-how can help Caley Thistle title bid, says ex-keeper Michael Fraser

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
October 11, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 11, 2022, 7:21 am
Former Caley Jags goalkeeper Michael Fraser.
Former Caley Jags goalkeeper Michael Fraser.

Michael Fraser believes Caley Thistle’s strong Championship experience will give them a fighting chance of going all the way to the title this season.

The ex-Inverness goalkeeper, who played for the club between 2002 and 2009, is watching with interest as the Highlanders aim for a Premiership return for the first time since being relegated in 2017.

Friday’s 1-0 win at home to Partick Thistle sees them sit level with the Jags and Ayr United at the top of the table on 17 points.

They will look to at least stay within that group this weekend by winning at Cove Rangers.

Inverness head coach Billy Dodds.

In 2017/18, the first year the Highlanders dropped down, ICT were fifth.

Since then, they’ve been third, second, fifth and third, with last term’s promotion run ended at the final play-off hurdle by Premiership survivors St Johnstone.

Fraser is sure Billy Dodds and his group will have learned from reaching last term’s play-off final as they seek to land the title and automatic promotion.

He said: “Caley Thistle are always up there in contention in the Championship.

“They have shown consistency over a good number of years now. There have been bigger clubs in the division, but they have always been in contention and last season they reached the play-off final.

“Having been over the course so often is a real benefit to them. They might feel this could well be their season.

“As a club, with players coming and going, they have spent the vast majority of their time in the Championship competing near the top end. That could work in their favour.

“You do see some strange results pop up, because it is such a tight league, but – because Caley Thistle have been in and around the top of the league for a number of years – hopefully, that bodes well for them.”

Winning mood will be lifting ICT

Fraser reckons the winning feeling will be coursing through the Inverness club right now, and said: “Confidence is huge in any sport. It affects people and teams at every level.

“When a team is not doing so well, it does impact on them.

“When you are getting good results, there is such a difference for the squad and management. If you could bottle it, it would be great.

Keeper Michael Fraser played for ICT between 2002 and 2007.

“Sometimes, it takes a bit of luck for the run to start, but it can be season-defining.

“Even the top teams can be affected – Liverpool right now, they’re not suddenly bad players, but they’re just have a poor run.

“It can go in a good way, too, and, if Caley Thistle can keep this run going, they will be there or thereabouts.”

Mckay’s cool head keeps ICT on top

Fraser explained Friday’s match-winner Billy Mckay, whose 85 goals make him ICT’s second-highest all-time scorer behind 101-goal ace Dennis Wyness, will be a crucial figure in their title push.

He said: “Billy has been so consistent for so many years. He’s a proven striker who has scored goals in the Premiership and Championship – any manager in the country wants strikers like Billy.

“If you give Billy chances, he’ll score more often that not.

“If you don’t have a decent scorer, you probably won’t be too high up the league.

“He could be the difference for Caley Thistle. He scores all sorts of goals and is a really good worker for the team.

Billy Mckay slots away the winner against Partick Thistle.

“You don’t need to give Billy many chances. Like on Friday, when there were not many chances, he’s who you want – when one chance pops up, he generally sticks it away.

“His goal on Friday shows how important his composure is. While you can teach it, that’s very hard. It’s a natural instinct.

“In that moment, you know you’re not going to get any chances, you need someone composed enough to put it away. It’s really important.

“There are big differences between draws and wins or draws and defeats when you have a guy like that.”

Caley Thistle’s mean streak matters

ICT have kept three clean sheets from their last four league outings – against Raith, Ayr and Partick.

The former ICT number one insists that a mean streak is just as vital as the goals being scored up top.

He added: “A strong defence, a solid unit at the back is just as important as having a good striker like Billy Mckay.

ICT goalkeeper Mark Ridgers has kept three clean in their last four league games.

“That can also be the difference between a draw and a defeat, or a win and a draw. Games can slip away when you’re not solid at the back.

“A solid base along with someone who can score is the great combination you need to be successful. It’s a good recipe, and if you’re winning games 1-0 there’s nothing wrong with that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Caley Thistle

Inverness striker Billy Mckay. Image: SNS
Gary Warren tips Caley Thistle star Billy Mckay to soar to record heights this…
Billy Mckay celebrates after scoring the Caley Thistle winner against Partick Thistle. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle fan view: Not pretty but Inverness got the job done against Partick
Billy McKay, left, roars in celebration after his clincher against Partick Thistle. Images: Craig Brown/SNS Group
Recent points surge can be vital for title push, says Caley Thistle star Billy…
Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds.
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds hails side for hitting winning run in league hunt
Inverness head coach Billy Dodds. Image: Craig Brown/SNS Group
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds thrilled by patience after seeing off 10-man Partick…
Billy McKay celebrates the winner for ICT against Partick. Image: Craig Brown/SNS Group
Billy Mckay seals Caley Thistle win to move joint-top with 10-man Partick Thistle
Scott Allardice.
Scott Allardice eager for Caley Thistle to crank up promotion push at home
Inverness head coach Billy Dodds.
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds hails impact of 'revelation' Cammy Harper
Steven Boyd has made 13 appearances so far this season for Caley Thistle. Image: SNS
Steven Boyd tips Caley Thistle to turn up heat further on Championship rivals
Partick Thistle's Brian Graham scored a double in the 4-1 win over ICT in August.
Snuff out striker Brian Graham and Caley Thistle can win, insists legend Ross Tokely

Most Read

1
*****COURT - NO BYLINE PLEASE***** Picture taken - 16th September '22 HOLD FOR SENTENCING Alan Nimmons of Tain at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Pub boss lured teenage boys with drink and cigarettes then sexually assaulted them
2
Debris has been strewn across Crown Street. Photo: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Man, 35, arrested after car lands on roof following crash on Aberdeen’s Crown Street
3
3
The King and Queen Consort spoke to the crowds gathered in Ballater as they attended a reception to thank Aberdeenshire. Picture: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
‘This is why we love Ballater’: King and Queen Consort welcomed by crowds as…
4
Aberdeen Fireworks 2019 display at Beach Boulevard. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
Aberdeen’s ‘extremely popular’ firework display to return to city this year
5
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Fresh police appeal in cheese wire murder of taxi driver George Murdoch Picture shows; BBC Crimewatch Live presenter Michelle Ackerley and Detective Inspector James Callander. Cardiff, Wales. Supplied by BBC Crimewatch Live Date; 11/10/2022
Cheese wire murder detective reveals more details about lethal weapon used to kill Aberdeen…
6
Loganair aircraft.
Loganair adds extra flights and seats on routes from Aberdeen
7
Family’s tribute to Ellon community stalwart George Mutch, 86, who brought ‘joy and fun’…
8
The Ship Inn in Banff as it featured in the movie Local Hero. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Local Hero: Cafe plans for Banff’s Ship Inn given green light
9
This townhouse in King's Gate is brimming with charm and character. Image: Savills
Aberdeen townhouse fit for a King on the market for £445,000
10
The Aberdeen crowd watches on as Peter Wright comes to the stage on Thursday night at the Premier League Darts
Full details as Aberdeen to play crucial role in 2023 Premier League Darts schedule

More from Press and Journal

Russell Dingwall in action for Elgin City against Albion Rovers. Image: Bob Crombie
Jake Dolzanski heads Elgin City into fourth spot by beating lively Albion Rovers in…
police scotland officer
Fuel theft at Fort William industrial estate prompts police appeal for information
A section of the Esplanade is scheduled to be closed for two weeks.
Aberdeen Esplanade road closure causes traffic havoc
Staff walking out after being made redundant. Image; Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.
Filmhouse bosses warned Scottish Government of looming crisis weeks before staff were made redundant
Ernestas Kolys was last seen on Thursday, October 6. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Ernestas Kolys last seen at Aberdeen Airport boarding plane for Belfast
The National Whisky Festival will return to Inverness and Aberdeen in 2023. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Dates revealed for National Whisky Festival's return to Inverness and Aberdeen
To go with story by Louise Glen. Iain Cameron sits at the Sphinx where last week he would have been on snow. Image: Iain Cameron/ Twitter. Picture shows; Iain Cameron.. Cairngorms. Supplied by Iain Cameron/ Facebook. Date; 11/10/2022
Lack of snow at Sphinx should be a warning to us all of rising…
A new lane in Stonehaven has been named Stevie Smith, the town's best litter picker. Supplied by Aberdeenshire Council.
'He's a boon to Stonehaven': New footway named after Stonehaven's best litter picker
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Fresh police appeal in cheese wire murder of taxi driver George Murdoch Picture shows; BBC Crimewatch Live presenter Michelle Ackerley and Detective Inspector James Callander. Cardiff, Wales. Supplied by BBC Crimewatch Live Date; 11/10/2022
Cheese wire murder detective reveals more details about lethal weapon used to kill Aberdeen…
Loganair aircraft.
Loganair adds extra flights and seats on routes from Aberdeen

Editor's Picks