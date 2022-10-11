Long-term Championship know-how can help Caley Thistle title bid, says ex-keeper Michael Fraser

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Michael Fraser believes Caley Thistle’s strong Championship experience will give them a fighting chance of going all the way to the title this season.

The ex-Inverness goalkeeper, who played for the club between 2002 and 2009, is watching with interest as the Highlanders aim for a Premiership return for the first time since being relegated in 2017.

Friday’s 1-0 win at home to Partick Thistle sees them sit level with the Jags and Ayr United at the top of the table on 17 points.

They will look to at least stay within that group this weekend by winning at Cove Rangers.

In 2017/18, the first year the Highlanders dropped down, ICT were fifth.

Since then, they’ve been third, second, fifth and third, with last term’s promotion run ended at the final play-off hurdle by Premiership survivors St Johnstone.

Fraser is sure Billy Dodds and his group will have learned from reaching last term’s play-off final as they seek to land the title and automatic promotion.

He said: “Caley Thistle are always up there in contention in the Championship.

“They have shown consistency over a good number of years now. There have been bigger clubs in the division, but they have always been in contention and last season they reached the play-off final.

“Having been over the course so often is a real benefit to them. They might feel this could well be their season.

“As a club, with players coming and going, they have spent the vast majority of their time in the Championship competing near the top end. That could work in their favour.

“You do see some strange results pop up, because it is such a tight league, but – because Caley Thistle have been in and around the top of the league for a number of years – hopefully, that bodes well for them.”

Winning mood will be lifting ICT

Fraser reckons the winning feeling will be coursing through the Inverness club right now, and said: “Confidence is huge in any sport. It affects people and teams at every level.

“When a team is not doing so well, it does impact on them.

“When you are getting good results, there is such a difference for the squad and management. If you could bottle it, it would be great.

“Sometimes, it takes a bit of luck for the run to start, but it can be season-defining.

“Even the top teams can be affected – Liverpool right now, they’re not suddenly bad players, but they’re just have a poor run.

“It can go in a good way, too, and, if Caley Thistle can keep this run going, they will be there or thereabouts.”

Mckay’s cool head keeps ICT on top

Fraser explained Friday’s match-winner Billy Mckay, whose 85 goals make him ICT’s second-highest all-time scorer behind 101-goal ace Dennis Wyness, will be a crucial figure in their title push.

He said: “Billy has been so consistent for so many years. He’s a proven striker who has scored goals in the Premiership and Championship – any manager in the country wants strikers like Billy.

“If you give Billy chances, he’ll score more often that not.

“If you don’t have a decent scorer, you probably won’t be too high up the league.

“He could be the difference for Caley Thistle. He scores all sorts of goals and is a really good worker for the team.

“You don’t need to give Billy many chances. Like on Friday, when there were not many chances, he’s who you want – when one chance pops up, he generally sticks it away.

“His goal on Friday shows how important his composure is. While you can teach it, that’s very hard. It’s a natural instinct.

“In that moment, you know you’re not going to get any chances, you need someone composed enough to put it away. It’s really important.

“There are big differences between draws and wins or draws and defeats when you have a guy like that.”

Caley Thistle’s mean streak matters

ICT have kept three clean sheets from their last four league outings – against Raith, Ayr and Partick.

The former ICT number one insists that a mean streak is just as vital as the goals being scored up top.

He added: “A strong defence, a solid unit at the back is just as important as having a good striker like Billy Mckay.

“That can also be the difference between a draw and a defeat, or a win and a draw. Games can slip away when you’re not solid at the back.

“A solid base along with someone who can score is the great combination you need to be successful. It’s a good recipe, and if you’re winning games 1-0 there’s nothing wrong with that.”