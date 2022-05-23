Caley Thistle’s brave bid to make Premiership return ends in sore defeat at St Johnstone, who survive drop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle’s brave bid to make Premiership return ends in sore defeat at St Johnstone, who survive drop

By Paul Chalk
May 23, 2022, 9:45 pm Updated: May 23, 2022, 11:33 pm
Stevie May fires St Johnstone in front against Inverness.
Stevie May fires St Johnstone in front against Inverness.

Caley Thistle’s brilliant bid to reach the top-flight fell at the last hurdle as they lost 4-0 at St Johnstone in the second leg of the Premiership play-off final.

Former Aberdeen striker Stevie May made an instant impact after coming on at half-time when he slammed home the Saints’ opener.

It was effectively all over soon after when Cammy MacPherson doubled the scoreline with a wildly deflected killer second to keep Saints in the Premiership.

Late strikes from Callum Hendry and Shaun Rooney were shattering added blows to add gloss to the result.

ICT blasted back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 in Friday’s first tie, heaping pressure on the Perth team as they fought to avoid the drop.

They’ve been a top-tier club since 2009, but facing the high-flying Highlanders locked level at kick-off was not a prospect loaded with anything other than dread for the hosts.

However, with ICT looking to return to the Premiership for the first time since 2017, Saints came out on top.

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson (left) and ICT head coach Billy Dodds shake hands before kick-off.

No team has ever come through all six play-off ties after finishing third or fourth in the Championship and ICT were not to be the history-makers, despite their best efforts.

Reece McAlear’s deadly double earned Inverness parity by the end of the first leg on Friday after Shaun Rooney and Melker Hellberg goals had Saints coasting.

How much of a mental blow that would be to the Premiership’s 11th-placed finishers was up for discussion all weekend.

A 1-0 win against Aberdeen was the Perth side’s only victory in their last seven games, while Dodds’ in-form men arrived at McDiarmid Park unbeaten in seven fixtures and only one defeat in 13.

They saw off Partick Thistle 3-1 on aggregate and Arbroath on penalties with nine men in the end to reach the final.

St Johnstone’s Melker Hallberg closes in on Inverness midfielder Sean Welsh.

It was a brilliant effort from the estimated 1800 Caley Jags’ fans here, especially given there was a lack of available coaches for hire and the reduced trains on offer due to the drivers’ ongoing pay dispute.

St Johnstone, also backed by decent numbers, made just one change to their starting 11, with defender John Mahon replacing the sidelined Jamie McCart.

Inverness defender Danny Devine was back from his suspension after his controversial red card against Arbroath last week.

He was handed a start, along with Wallace Duffy, Logan Chalmers and Austin Samuels, with ICT going to four at the back after 3-5-2 failed to fire in the first half on Friday.

It was a real toe-to-toe battle and ICT were far from overawed by the occasion and they were not far off with a Duffy downward header from a Chalmers corner, with Billy Mckay’s follow-up dealt with by Clark on 22 minutes.

Saints’ advances were few and far between and, in fact, speedy Samuels was next in the notes as he was stopped in the box by Dan Cleary as the striker sought an opening.

As the teams went in at the break, there’s little doubt the nerves with more with the home supporters with it all in the balance.

However, exactly one minute after replacing Glenn Middleton, experienced May shot St Johnstone in front when he buried the ball past Mark Ridgers after the ICT keeper denied Melker Hallberg.

St Johnstone’s Stevie May celebrates his opener against ICT.

It was a cruel start to the second half and it was 2-0 on 53 minutes when a MacPherson drive diverted off Duffy, which sent Ridgers off course and the ball flew into the net.

It was now a mountain to scale for Inverness and a nightmare given what they’d put into the tie so far.

Sub Aaron Doran seemed odds-on to halve the deficit on 68 minutes, but sliced his effort wide. That was as close as it came for ICT and two late cool finishes on the attack from Hendry and Rooney added a sore outcome for the visitors.

ICT responded to set-backs time and again this season, but this was a step too far in the end.

ST JOHNSTONE (3-4-1-2) – Clark 6, Rooney 6, Cleary 6, Gordon 6, Mahon 6, Brown 6, Davidson 6, Hendry 6, Hallberg 6, MacPherson 6, Middleton 6 (May 46). Subs not used – Parish (GK), O’Halloran, Craig, Sang, Ciftci, Gilmour.

CALEY THISTLE (4-3-3) – Ridgers 6, Duffy 6, Welsh 6 (Allardice 81), Deas 6, Devine 6 (Hardy 81), Carson 6 (Harper 74), Mckay 6, Broadfoot 6, Chalmers 6 (Doran 65), McAlear 6, Samuels 6. Subs not used – MacKay (GK),  Hyde.

Referee – Nick Walsh.

Man of the match – Cammy MacPherson.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]