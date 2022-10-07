Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds thrilled by patience after seeing off 10-man Partick Thistle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Billy Dodds believes his Caley Thistle side were worthy winners as they moved level top of the Championship by beating Partick Thistle 1-0.

Friday’s victory at home to Partick shot them joint-top with the Glasgow Jags, trailing them now only on goal difference going into the weekend.

Billy Mckay was the match-winner as ICT got the better of their opponents who played 50 minutes without Kyle Turner, who was sent off for a foul on Roddy MacGregor.

Head coach Dodds, who felt the red card was correct, was happy his men kept believing they could get the victory, which made it four wins on the spin.

He said: “We deserved the win. Thistle got the better of us at Firhill in the 4-1 defeat when they out-battled and outfought us.

“I made sure my team were up for it. We were really good in the first half and we had the better of it, even at 0-0. I asked them to be patient.

“In the second half, we started to force it, when they were down to 10 men. I asked them to keep switching play and get it out wide and deliveries into the box. I was so calm at half-time.

“It was a brilliant run from Dan MacKay, who was excellent, and a great finish from Billy. There were a few bodies for him to get past for the goal.

“He kept his cool, but that’s why he’s scored as many goals as he has. He shows composure. It couldn’t have dropped to a better guy. Billy is doing a real turn for me.”

Partick manager Ian McCall spoke at full-time about a penalty call which was denied in the first half and Turner’s red card.

He said: “There were two big decisions and they were both wrong.

“The penalty appeal was very wrong. I’ve watched it from every angle.

“Ross Docherty’s got to the ball first and he just got kicked. It’s a stonewall penalty every day of the week.

“Maybe the referee (Scott Lambie) was unsighted but the linesman should have seen it.

“It was a bizarre one not to get because it was really clear.

“The sending off I can kind of understand, but it was very soft – the studio on TV thought so.

“I just think Kyle’s leg was a bit high but there was no contact. His knee is in an awful state, so I think there was a clash of knees.

“I think a yellow card, maybe, would have been fine. It changed the game, not that we were dominating before – it was pretty even.”