Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds thrilled by patience after seeing off 10-man Partick Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds thrilled by patience after seeing off 10-man Partick Thistle

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
October 7, 2022, 10:25 pm Updated: October 7, 2022, 10:46 pm
Inverness head coach Billy Dodds. Image: Craig Brown/SNS Group
Inverness head coach Billy Dodds. Image: Craig Brown/SNS Group

Billy Dodds believes his Caley Thistle side were worthy winners as they moved level top of the Championship by beating Partick Thistle 1-0.

Friday’s victory at home to Partick shot them joint-top with the Glasgow Jags, trailing them now only on goal difference going into the weekend.

Billy Mckay was the match-winner as ICT got the better of their opponents who played 50 minutes without Kyle Turner, who was sent off for a foul on Roddy MacGregor.

Head coach Dodds, who felt the red card was correct, was happy his men kept believing they could get the victory, which made it four wins on the spin.

Billy Mckay lashes home the Caley Thistle winner.

He said: “We deserved the win. Thistle got the better of us at Firhill in the 4-1 defeat when they out-battled and outfought us.

“I made sure my team were up for it. We were really good in the first half and we had the better of it, even at 0-0. I asked them to be patient.

“In the second half, we started to force it, when they were down to 10 men. I asked them to keep switching play and get it out wide and deliveries into the box. I was so calm at half-time.

“It was a brilliant run from Dan MacKay, who was excellent, and a great finish from Billy. There were a few bodies for him to get past for the goal.

“He kept his cool, but that’s why he’s scored as many goals as he has. He shows composure. It couldn’t have dropped to a better guy. Billy is doing a real turn for me.”

Partick manager Ian McCall spoke at full-time about a penalty call which was denied in the first half and Turner’s red card.

He said: “There were two big decisions and they were both wrong.

“The penalty appeal was very wrong. I’ve watched it from every angle.

“Ross Docherty’s got to the ball first and he just got kicked. It’s a stonewall penalty every day of the week.

“Maybe the referee (Scott Lambie) was unsighted but the linesman should have seen it.

“It was a bizarre one not to get because it was really clear.

Billy Mckay celebrates his goal.

“The sending off I can kind of understand, but it was very soft – the studio on TV thought so.

“I just think Kyle’s leg was a bit high but there was no contact. His knee is in an awful state, so I think there was a clash of knees.

“I think a yellow card, maybe, would have been fine. It changed the game, not that we were dominating before – it was pretty even.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Caley Thistle

Billy McKay celebrates the winner for ICT against Partick. Image: Craig Brown/SNS Group
Billy Mckay seals Caley Thistle win to move joint-top with 10-man Partick Thistle
Scott Allardice.
Scott Allardice eager for Caley Thistle to crank up promotion push at home
Inverness head coach Billy Dodds.
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds hails impact of 'revelation' Cammy Harper
Steven Boyd has made 13 appearances so far this season for Caley Thistle. Image: SNS
Steven Boyd tips Caley Thistle to turn up heat further on Championship rivals
Partick Thistle's Brian Graham scored a double in the 4-1 win over ICT in August.
Snuff out striker Brian Graham and Caley Thistle can win, insists legend Ross Tokely
The SPFL Trust Trophy is now at the last 16 stage.
SPFL Trust Trophy: Caley Thistle and Elgin City discover fourth-round opponents
Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 3-1 Aberdeen against Kilmarnock.
Duncan Shearer: Bojan Miovski needs to match home goals glut away from Pittodrie
Cammy Harper (r) celebrates his goal against Ayr United. Image: SNS.
Caley Thistle fan view: A satisfying day's work for Inverness
Cameron Harper (centre) celebrates his winner against Ayr United. Image: SNS.
Cammy Harper pleased to make telling contribution in Caley Jags win at Ayr
Scot Gardiner, chief executive of Caley Thistle.
Caley Thistle chief executive Scot Gardiner says rising energy costs are putting 'colossal pressure'…

Most Read

1
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has been banned for eight games by the SFA - with six games to be served immediately - and we think it's harsh. So much so, we've created these masks for fans to wear at Tannadice!
DOWNLOAD HERE: Show your support for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin by wearing our ‘BANNED’…
2
The North of Scotland Texel club flock competition winner, Graham Morrison, Inchbruich Farm, Cornhill. Picture by Jim Irvine 12-1-18
Sheep farmer’s drunken assault on partner after day at Keith Show
3
Firefighters were at Altens recycling centre for five days. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.
Altens recycling centre to be demolished with misplaced battery blamed as likely cause for…
4
Shaun Groves threatened to slit a bookie's throat when she refused his bet on a horse.
Gambler threatened to cut bookie’s throat after she refused to take a bet
5
Georgina Sutherland, her four children and partner were left at the start of their holiday with no luggage. Image: DCT Media.
Airline leaves 90 suitcases behind amid claims Aberdeen’s runway was ‘too short’
2
6
Katie Gregson-MacLeod
Inverness TikTok sensation Katie Gregson-MacLeod teams up with Adele’s producer to rework viral hit…
7
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court Picture shows; Erica Spink KA Buchan stole from B&M Home Store in Elgin.. Elgin. Supplied by Google Maps/ Facebook/DCT Design Team Date; Unknown
Cash-strapped mum took baby son on shoplifting spree
8
Garthdee Community Councillor Margaret Forrest, pictured with her husband Gavin, is furious with First Bus about the way they're serving the Garthdee community. Photo: Kami Thomson.
Garthdee residents ‘suffering greatly’ due to busy First Bus services
9
Head of cinema Colin Farquhar outside Belmont Filmhouse last year. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson
‘I feel like I’ve had a part removed’: Belmont Filmhouse boss pays tribute after…

More from Press and Journal

Mariah Johnstone has been reported missing. Supplied by Police.
Appeal launched for missing 14-year-old Aberdeen girl
Nature Watch: Nature red in tooth and claw at St Cyrus beach
Lisa Williams won the World Porridge Making Championship in 2019. Pic: James Ross.
Lisa Williams knows her oats as she prepares to defend World Porridge Making Championship…
Jordan White tussles with Ryan Porteous.
Jordan White insists Ross County have what it takes to recover from chastening Motherwell…
Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson. (Photo by Kenny Elrick)
Turriff United boss Dean Donaldson insists his players can handle tough lessons
Sofie Hagen brought her new show Fat Jokes to Aberdeen.
REVIEW: Joyous punchlines courtesy of Sofie Hagen at The Lemon Tree
The Loch Frisa docks in Craignure, Mull. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Whisky barrels over children? CalMac timetable cautiously accepted by Mull and Iona users, but…
Children from across Scotland illustrated Archie Foundation's colourful new book. This image is by Maisie at St Cyrus Primary, Aberdeenshire.
GALLERY: Archie Foundation mascot is brought to life in new book illustrated by local…
Tom Ritchie made his Peterhead debut against Montrose last weekend. Photos by Duncan Brown
Aberdeen goalkeeper Tom Ritchie looks to Ryan Duncan example during Peterhead loan spell
The Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Driverless Machiney lost its route on its big launch day.
What a week: Tories do a U-turn and a Highland bus can't find the…

Editor's Picks