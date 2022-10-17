Caley Thistle fan view: A promising start to triple-header but there is a long way to go

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s hard to find fault with Caley Thistle’s recent form and they have certainly discovered a way to win games.

They have got the better of the top teams in the Championship and on Saturday they started a series of three games against the bottom three teams in the league.

On one hand, it looked like a great opportunity to consolidate their position near the top of the league but anyone who knows how the Championship works will be aware that things there are often not that straightforward.

First up in this trilogy of games was a trip to Cove and Inverness headed home along the A96 with all three points.

Rather like the previous game against Partick Thistle, they won without being at their best.

Once again it was determination, hard work and a case of rolling up the sleeves to get the job done. There’s nothing wrong with that and sometimes the very best of teams need to resort to that approach.

Concerns over player injuries

There have to be concerns at Roddy MacGregor and Scott Allardice both picking up injuries on Saturday and it would be a surprise if they were available for tomorrow night’s game.

Nevertheless, if Caley Thistle are to win this season’s Championship then they can’t afford to drop points in home games against teams like Hamilton and Arbroath.

There is a long way to go before this league is won and lost but Caley Thistle have shown they are as good as anybody else recently.

The big question is can they keep it going when injuries and suspensions take their toll on a small squad? We’ll find out soon enough.