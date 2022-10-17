Stirling bull sales: Who got top honours and who was named overall champion?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Stirling bull sales: Who got top honours and who was named overall champion?

By Nancy Nicolson
October 17, 2022, 11:45 am
Overall champion Keirsbeath Kryptonite, left, and reserve Rulesmains Pegasus. Picture by Wullie Marr.
Dunfermline Aberdeen-Angus breeder Caroline Orr carried off the breed’s top honour on show day at the Stirling Bull Sales when her sire, Keirsbeath Kryptonite, won the overall championship trophy.

It was the first major championship for Caroline, who keeps six pedigree cows at Halbeath Farm where her father, Robin, ran a herd until it was dispersed in 2013.

Her 18-month-old winner – the intermediate champion – is a son of Linton Gilbertines President and out of Keirsbeath Kitty.

Kryptonite’s breeding can be traced back to one of the foundation cows retained from the original Halbeath herd.

Speaking after the judging she said: “He goes back to a Fordafourie cow my father bought 20 years ago, and I’m just delighted to win a championship while Dad and I are still working together on the herd.”

Keirsbeath Kryptonite
In reserve overall position was Rulesmains Pegasus, the senior champion from Andrew Hodge of Rulesmains Farm, Duns.

This 20-month-old sire is by Carruthers Gilbert and out of Rulesmains Princess.

The breed’s junior champion was Oak Moor Lord Huxton from MV Guttery and Tom Slater, Oakmoor Farm, The Moor, Haxby.

His sire is Duncanziemere Edwin and his dam is Oak Moor Lady Holly.

Northern Irish breeders Jonathan and Lisa Doyle, of 306 Drum Road, Cookstown, won reserve championships for two of their sires.

The reserve senior ticket was won by Drumhill Prime Cut, a 19-month-old by Drumhill Lord Hatfield and out of Blelack Princess Chartreuse, and the reserve junior champion was Drumhill Minor Pro, by Rulesmains Jimo Eric and out of Drumhill Morning Princess.

The reserve intermediate award went to Mosshall Red Dancer from G&N Taylor, Parkview, Mosshall, Blackburn.

The overall Beef Shorthorn championship was won by the Biggar family from Grange, Castle Douglas, for the March 2021-sire, Chapelton Remus, a son of Balnabroich Kermit and Chapelton Ruthie.

Beef Shorthorn champion bull Chapelton Remus
In reserve place was Dunsyre Perth, a 26-month-old bull from Carey Coombs, Weston Farm, Dunsyre, Carnwath.

This sire is by Glenisla Kilimanjaro and out of Dunsyre Iona 24th.

The Beef Shorthorn female champion, Coxhill Desiree, was shown by Mrs LJ Townsend from Coxhill Farm, Moffat, and in reserve place was Westbroad Joyfull Priti Patel from D Welsh, Westbroad Moss Farm, Kilmarnock.

Overall champion

The British Charolais Society chairman, Allen Drysdale, and his family from Middle Drimmie, Blairgowrie, won the breed’s overall championship with the aptly-named sire, Glenericht Superb.

It was the second Stirling supreme award for the W K & P Drysdale partnership which runs 50 pedigree Charolais, 120 commercial cows and 750 ewes.

The partnership also took home the trophy in 2019 for a bull with a similar maternal breeding.

Charolais champion Glenericht Superb
Their March 2021-born Superb – who was described by Mr Drysdale as “well-balanced and from a good family” – is by Caylers Oxford and out of Glenericht Jackie. He was the intermediate champion.

Pipped at the post was the junior champion, Balthayock Sebastian, from breed stalwart Major David Walter and his son Nick Walter – who run the renowned 100-cow pedigree herd at Balthayock, Perth.

Their 16-month-old sire is a son of Balthayock Loyalist, a junior champion at Stirling and winner of Perth Show’s prestigious Gold Cup in 2019, and his dam is Balthayock Lucia.

Junior champion Balthayock Sebastian
He was unshown at the summer shows but herd manager Tracey Nicoll described Balthayock Sebastian as “outstanding since the day he was born and always full of character”.

Also in the top line-up was the senior champion, Rutherston Sonny, a March 2021-born sire from Abbie Anderson of Easter Knox Farmhouse, Arbirlot, Arbroath.

Sonny is by Balmyle Oscar and out of Rutherston Jenna, and he won the junior bull interbreed championship at this year’s Perth Show.

The reserve senior champion was Bonnykelly Scotsman from R Leggat, Mormond Prop, New Pitsligo, Fraserburgh.

The reserve intermediate winner was Brigadoon Sicily from WD & JA Connolly, Ballynahinch, Northern Ireland; and the reserve junior champion, Falleninch Stormzy, came from Stirling breeder Andrew Hornall.

