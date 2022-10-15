Caley Thistle make it five wins in a row with 1-0 victory over Cove Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Caley Thistle make it five wins in a row with 1-0 victory over Cove Rangers

By Jamie Durent
October 15, 2022, 4:55 pm
Steven Boyd is congratulated after scoring the only goal between Caley Thistle and Cove Rangers
Steven Boyd is congratulated after scoring the only goal between Caley Thistle and Cove Rangers. Image: SNS

Steven Boyd’s first-half goal made it five league wins on the bounce for Caley Thistle as they beat Cove Rangers 1-0.

The former Peterhead and Alloa man turned home from close range inside 20 minutes to decide a fairly uneventful contest.

Victory ensures the Highland club keep pace with Partick Thistle at the top of the Championship, while Cove remain in eighth.

Caley Thistle were unchanged from the 1-0 win over Partick, while Cove brought in Mark Reynolds for Scott Ross at the back.

Inverness had got the better of the two previous encounters this season but Cove had the ball in the net after nine minutes. Shay Logan’s free-kick from the left was flicked into the corner by Mitch Megginson but the goal was chalked off for offside.

The visitors were the ones to go in front, however, after Billy Mckay was played in behind the Cove defence and he squared for Boyd to tap in.

Steven Boyd wheels away after putting Caley Thistle in front against Cove Rangers. Image: SNS
Steven Boyd wheels away after putting Caley Thistle in front against Cove Rangers. Image: SNS

The rest of the first half was low on quality and punctuated by niggly fouls on both sides.

Cove struggled to test Mark Ridgers in the Caley Thistle goal and the closest either side came to a shot on target was Aaron Doran cutting inside and firing over the crossbar.

Both sides played with a better tempo at the start of the second half and threatened early. Half-time substitute Lewis Hyde pulled the ball back to the edge of box for Boyd, who drew a smart stop out of Kyle Gourlay.

At the opposite end Luis Longstaff found Mitch Megginson just inside the penalty and after working space for himself, forced Ridgers to stick out a hand to keep the shot at bay.

Cove Rangers defender Max Johnston gets to grips with Caley Thistle's Daniel MacKay. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers defender Max Johnston gets to grips with Caley Thistle’s Daniel MacKay. Image: SNS

Connor Scully had a header saved by Ridgers from a Logan free-kick and full-back Max Johnston ought to have got a connection on another Logan delivery.

Inverness broke late on and could have added a second, with Nathan Shaw’s effort parried away by Gourlay, before Cove were reduced to 10 men in stoppage-time after Leighton McIntosh was given a straight red card for lashing out at Zak Delaney.

COVE RANGERS (4-1-2-3) – Gourlay 6; Johnston 6, Sanders 5, Reynolds 5, Logan 6, Gilmour 6 (McDonagh 79), Yule 6, Scully 6, Longstaff 5 (Leitch 79), Megginson 6, Dunne 5 (McIntosh 46). Subs not used – McKenzie, Towler, Ross, Neill, Vigurs.

CALEY THISTLE (4-4-1-1) – Ridgers 6; Carson 6, Duffy 6, Deas 7, Delaney 6, Boyd 6 (Shaw 79), Allardice 6 (Hyde 46), Harper 6, MacKay 7, MacGregor 5 (Doran 22), Mckay 7 (Oakley 76). Subs not used – Mackay, Ram.

Referee – Graham Grainger 5.

Attendance – 1,071.

Player of the match – Daniel MacKay.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Cove Rangers FC

Caley Thistle goalkeeper Mark Ridgers. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle keeper Mark Ridgers insists focus must only be on Cove Rangers
Cove Rangers boss Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers: Jim McIntyre looks for consistency to aid Championship prospects
Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds. Image SNS
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds warns of lethal finishers at opponents Cove Rangers
Cove Rangers midfielder Cieran Dunne. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers: Cieran Dunne on his move north earning the club a few extra…
Charlie Gilmour in action for Cove Rangers against Dundee. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers loanee Charlie Gilmour finding love for football again after frustrating year
Cove Rangers' Mitch Megginson is challenged by Scott Brown of Raith Rovers. Image: SNS Group
Cove captain Mitch Megginson growing weary of continual slow starts
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: Sammy Turner / SNS Group
'We were miles off it' - Cove Rangers boss Jim McIntyre following loss at…
Raith Rovers' Sam Stanton celebrates after scoring to make it 3-0. Image: Sammy Turner / SNS Group
Cove Rangers slip to defeat at Raith Rovers
Cove Rangers skipper Mitch Megginson celebrates his goal against Dundee. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers getting rewards for hard work, says captain Mitch Megginson
Cove Rangers midfielder Connor Scully celebrates his brace against Dundee. Image: SNS
Richard Gordon: Last week has shown Cove Rangers can cope at Championship level

Most Read

1
Marks and Spencer, St Nicholas Street, Aberdeen during the Coronavirus outbreak. Picture by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Marks & Spencer to speed up store closure plans
2
Seoul Aberdeen
Restaurant review: Korean and Japanese cuisine that is good for the soul at Seoul…
3
A96 near Pitmachie. Image: Google Street View.
A96 near Insch reopens in both directions following lorry crash
4
CR N/A The George Street entrance to the Bon Accord Centre, Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 06-04-2021`
Ice rink, dodgems and mini golf planned for mothballed Bon Accord Centre bowling green
5
Campers have set up in the Old High Church in Inverness. Image: Malcolm MacCallum.
Campers pitch up outside historic Old High church in Inverness
6
Rain and wind are delaying transport services along the West Coast. Image: Shutterstock.
Travel disruption spreads across West Coast amidst stormy weather
7
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 14.10.2022 URN: CR0038896 Food and drink story on the reopening of Utopia Cafe in Inverness Picture:Kevin Paterson Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Utopia Cafe in Inverness back in action after ‘overwhelming’ response to staff appeal
8
Nisa Local on George Street, Aberdeen. Image: Google Maps
Thief broke into Nisa through roof and filled bin with thousands of pounds of…
9
The Old High Church has been put on to the market. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Friends of Old High Church in Inverness planning to make bid for kirk building
10
The roof at Stromness Academy's atrium will be replaced this summer
Island academy on the hunt for a new head teacher

More from Press and Journal

5 key moments from day one of Green conference
Ross Callachan celebrates scoring for Ross County against Dundee United.
Fine Premiership margins underlined as Ross County held to 1-1 draw by Dundee United
police appeal
Police close section of A96 at Huntly
Charlie Tuppen of Pitmedden.
GALLERY: Did you go pumpkin picking today? Best pictures from Udny launch in Ellon
Police were called to an address on King Edward Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Death of woman found in Macduff house treated as 'unexplained'
Seonaidh Forrest of Sleat, Skye with his Gold Medal as winner of the under 15 Pibroch competition piping competition. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Skye piper takes Gold at day one of competitions at the Royal National Mod…
Arran Green of Cowie, Stirlingshire with the Lightning Electrical Cup and the Roderick Munro Memorial Quaich he won in the Strathspey and Reel and March piping competitions. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Cowie piper carries on family tradition at the Mod
Celt Street in Inverness. Image: Google Street View.
Police search for motorcyclist who fled after crash on Inverness city centre street
Scotland's Emma Wassell and Hannah Smith console each other at the end of the loss to Australia.
Not again!? Scots suffer another heartbreaker in New Zealand, but this is getting to…
The exterior of the World's End pub in Edinburgh. The Hunt for the World's End Killers is an important piece of social history.
PAUL WHITELAW: World's End Killers documentary a sensitive and important work

Editor's Picks

Most Commented