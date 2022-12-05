M&S welcomes lower rates for Aberdeen city centre store

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
M&S welcomes lower rates for Aberdeen city centre store

By Keith Findlay
December 5, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: December 5, 2022, 12:59 pm
Marks and Spencer's store on St Nicholas Street, Aberdeen. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Marks and Spencer's store on St Nicholas Street, Aberdeen. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

High street retail giant Marks & Spencer (M&S) has given a thumbs up to business rates being slashed at its flagship store in Aberdeen.

M&S is among Granite City property owners expecting a big fall in their rates bills next year.

Its shop on St Nicholas Street – the anchor store for Bon Accord shopping centre – is likely to see its rates slashed by around 51%, from around £523,000 to about £254,000 annually.

Image: Paul Glendell

The empty John Lewis department store in Aberdeen is also in line for a hefty cut of more than 57%, saving its owner – who called time on the site during 2021 – nearly £250,000 a year.

A spokeswoman for M&S said: “Any reductions to business rates that bring them down more in line with the correct rental value of our store are welcome.”

M&S currently operates two large shops in the centre of Aberdeen, the full-line store on St Nicholas Street, and a food and homeware shop in Union Square shopping centre.

What’s the future for Marks & Spencer in Aberdeen?

The retailer has embarked on a programme of store closures around the UK, raising fears over the future of its shops in Aberdeen, as well as a branch in Eastgate shopping centre in Inverness.

Business rate revaluation will be a mixed bag for Aberdeen

Draft figures for an upcoming business rates revaluation show a mixed bag for businesses in and around Aberdeen city centre.

While M&S, John Lewis and many office properties will end up paying less, others are not so lucky and will see bigger bills landing on their doorsteps.

Lorna Greig, who leads the rates team in Aberdeen for property firm Ryden, has said the severe impact of a previous revaluation in 2017 – leaving many businesses with much bigger bills – means those benefitting this time are simply gaining from a “readjustment” of the system.

The poundage rate used to calculate the bills that will land on firms’ doorsteps in the next tax year is expected to be announced in the Scottish Budget on December 15.

Currently, 49.8p is charged for every pound of rateable value.

Final rateable values will be published on April 1.

