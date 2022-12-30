Caley Thistle swoop to sign St Mirren winger Jay Henderson in loan deal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caley Thistle have made an early transfer window move by signing St Mirren winger Jay Henderson on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old will go into the squad to face Cove Rangers in the Championship on Monday, subject to SFA clearance.

Inverness currently have eight senior stars sidelined with injury and have not won a league game since beating this Monday’s visitors on October 15.

Henderson, who will sport the number 20 jersey, is a Buddies’ youth academy graduate, and was handed his Saints first-team debut in their Scottish Cup win over Hamilton Accies in April 2021.

A few weeks later, he made his first start in a 3-1 Premiership victory against Ross County and is under contract at Paisley until next summer.

The right-sided wide player has made six appearances this term, and 38 overall for St Mirren.

Inverness head coach Billy Dodds will hope he can provide a much-needed spark, with winger Nathan Shaw one of those on the injured list at present.

Robinson hails Inverness loan switch

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson explained the style of play at Inverness was a key reason why he was sent north for game-time.

He said: “With no reserve side at the moment, it’s important that Jay goes out and gets games so he becomes an option for next season.

“We’re sending him to a club that play the right way with good people in charge of it. Moving away from home and having to deal with the ups and downs of football we feel will bring Jay on tremendously.”

A first away win of the season for Jim McIntyre’s Cove would see them overtake ICT into seventh position.

Dodds this week confirmed he’d be taking all five loanees back to the Caledonian Stadium to bolster squad numbers.

That means defender Lewis Nicolson, 18, is returning from League Two Elgin City.

And from the Highland League, back will come goalkeeper Lewis Munro, 17, from Nairn County, defender Aly Riddle, 18, and midfielder Robbie Thompson, 18, from Clach, 17-year-old midfielder Harry Hennem from Wick Academy, and 18-year-old striker Ethan Cairns, who has been at Forres Mechanics.