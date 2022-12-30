Caley Thistle swoop to sign St Mirren winger Jay Henderson in loan deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle swoop to sign St Mirren winger Jay Henderson in loan deal

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
December 30, 2022, 7:18 pm Updated: December 31, 2022, 8:16 am
St Mirren winger Jay Henderson has joined Championship club Caley Thistle on loan until the end of the season. Image: Courtesy of Caley Thistle
St Mirren winger Jay Henderson has joined Championship club Caley Thistle on loan until the end of the season. Image: Courtesy of Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle have made an early transfer window move by signing St Mirren winger Jay Henderson on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old will go into the squad to face Cove Rangers in the Championship on Monday, subject to SFA clearance.

Inverness currently have eight senior stars sidelined with injury and have not won a league game since beating this Monday’s visitors on October 15.

Henderson, who will sport the number 20 jersey, is a Buddies’ youth academy graduate, and was handed his Saints first-team debut in their Scottish Cup win over Hamilton Accies in April 2021.

A few weeks later, he made his first start in a 3-1 Premiership victory against Ross County and is under contract at Paisley until next summer.

The right-sided wide player has made six appearances this term, and 38 overall for St Mirren.

Inverness head coach Billy Dodds will hope he can provide a much-needed spark, with winger Nathan Shaw one of those on the injured list at present.

Robinson hails Inverness loan switch

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson explained the style of play at Inverness was a key reason why he was sent north for game-time.

He said: “With no reserve side at the moment, it’s important that Jay goes out and gets games so he becomes an option for next season.

“We’re sending him to a club that play the right way with good people in charge of it. Moving away from home and having to deal with the ups and downs of football we feel will bring Jay on tremendously.”

A first away win of the season for Jim McIntyre’s Cove would see them overtake ICT into seventh position.

Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS Group

Dodds this week confirmed he’d be taking all five loanees back to the Caledonian Stadium to bolster squad numbers.

That means defender Lewis Nicolson, 18, is returning from League Two Elgin City.

And from the Highland League, back will come goalkeeper Lewis Munro, 17, from Nairn County, defender Aly Riddle, 18, and midfielder Robbie Thompson, 18, from Clach, 17-year-old midfielder Harry Hennem from Wick Academy, and 18-year-old striker Ethan Cairns, who has been at Forres Mechanics.

