Date revealed for Caley Thistle’s Scottish Cup quarter-final against Kilmarnock

Caley Thistle will take on Premiership visitors Kilmarnock live on BBC Scotland in next month’s Scottish Cup quarter-finals.

And the date has been set for Friday, March 10, at the Caledonian Stadium, with a 7.45pm start.

ICT, who beat top-table fourth-placed side Livingston 3-0 last weekend to progress in the cup, are one of eight teams in with a chance of lifting Scotland’s famous old trophy.

The Highlanders, who won the silverware in 2015, take on Derek McInnes’ Killie, who are 10th in the Premiership, three points above Dundee United and one ahead of Ross County.

Three wins against Killie last term

Caley Thistle, who sit two points outside the top four in the Championship, were put back into the competition ahead of the fifth-round after taking the place of disqualified Championship rivals Queen’s Park.

The Spiders won 2-0 in Inverness, but were expelled after fielding an ineligible player and ICT made the best of that second chance by defeating the Lions in West Lothian at the weekend.

When Killie and Inverness were second-tier opponents last season, Billy Dodds’ team ran out winners three times, which helped take the team into the play-offs where they eventually lost in the final against St Johnstone.

Kilmarnock reached the last eight by defeating Dundee United 1-0 at Tannadice in round five, which followed a 1-0 win against League Two front-runners Dumbarton.

Old Firm handed weekend TV dates

Last year’s runners-up Hearts v Celtic is scheduled for 12.15pm the following day on Viaplay, which will also broadcast Championship team Raith Rovers’ trip to Ibrox to face holders Rangers on Sunday, 12 March, at 1pm.

The quarter-finals conclude on Monday, March 13, as League One Falkirk take on Championship side Ayr United in the second game to be shown on BBC Scotland.

