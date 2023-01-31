Caley Thistle edged out of the Scottish Cup by Queen’s Park after two late goals

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caley Thistle were knocked out of the Scottish Cup by Championship leaders Queen’s Park, denying them a fifth-round trip to Livingston.

Owen Coyle’s Spiders won this rearranged Caledonian Stadium tussle 2-0 thanks to Dom Thomas and Scott Williamson strikes in the second half and will now visit the Lions on February 11.

This tie was postponed due to a frozen and snowbound pitch 10 days previously and the tie came just a few weeks after these league rivals served up an entertaining 0-0 draw at the same venue.

The Caley Jags went into the game on the back of Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Raith Rovers, a result which moved them into fifth position, within two points of the top four.

Aside from a much-changed side losing 1-0 to Raith in the SPFL Trust Trophy on January 11, Queen’s have been on an impressive run, winning eight in a row before that.

The draw at Inverness was followed by Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at Dundee, their second loss by the scoreline at Dens Park this season.

ICT head coach Billy Dodds made three changes from the weekend, with Cammy Harper, Scott Allardice and Nathan Shaw handed starts.

There was no late deadline day moves for ICT this time, although the loan market remains live for another month.

Queen’s 15-goal, joint-top scorer in the league Simon Murray was confirmed as a permanent Ross County signing ahead of kick-off. Euan Henderson was Murray’s replacement in their line-up.

Visiting boss Owen Coyle secured the loan signing of Motherwell striker Connor Shields until the end of the season, but he was cup-tied.

The visitors were on the front foot early on in the driving rain, showing intent on both flanks.

Inverness striker Billy Mckay, with five goals in his last four outings, was almost put through when David Carson picked him out, but goalkeeper Calum Ferrie raced to collect the ball.

On-loan St Mirren starlet Jay Henderson was keen to net his third ICT goal when he got a sight of the target from the edge of the box, but his low drive came off the post just before Ferrie clutched a Harper shot.

Home goalkeeper Ridgers ensured it stayed level when he saved from Euan Henderson after on-loan Crystal Palace midfielder Malachi Boateng provided the assist.

Five minutes before the break, from a free-kick won at the edge of the box, Thomas Robson whipped a drive over the wall, but Ridgers was equal to it to keep it level.

Caley Thistle blew a golden chance six minutes into the second half when Aaron Doran, who replaced Harper at half-time, was sent through by Billy Mckay. The midfielder lost his footing though and the chance was gone.

Queen’s Euan Henderson was then clean in on goal again after neat link-up play, but Ridgers saved it, this time with his feet.

The Glasgow team appealed in faint hope for a spot-kick on 69 minutes after Carson and Josh McPake tussled, but referee Chris Graham was not interested.

The winner arrived on 73 minutes when a slack pass from Danny Devine was gathered by Thomas and the ex-Dunfermline forward swerved a shot out of Ridgers’ reach to send the band of away fans wild.

And they doubled the lead when sub Scott Williamson showed power and judged the bounce of the ball well before burying it past the keeper to seal it.

Attention returns immediately back to league business this Saturday, with Inverness hosting promotion play-off rivals Morton. Queen’s Park take on Ayr United at Ochilview on Friday.

CALEY THISTLE (4-4-1-1) – Ridgers 7, Duffy 6, Harper 5 (Doran 46), Welsh 6, Devine 6, Carson 7, Billy Mckay 6, Allardice 6 (Hyde 65), Henderson 6, Shaw 5 (Daniel MacKay 65), Delaney 6. Subs not used – Cammy MacKay (GK), Boyd, Strachan.

QUEEN’S PARK (4-2-3-1) – Ferrie 6, Robson 6, Fox 6, Longridge 7 (Biggar 89), Henderson 7 (Williamson 69), McPake 6, Thomas 6, Davidson 6 (Bannon 76), Savoury 6, Boateng 6, Eze 6. Subs not used – Heraghty (GK), Kilday, Healy.

Referee – Chris Graham.

Attendance – 869.

Man of the match – Euan Henderson.