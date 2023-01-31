Caley Thistle edged out of the Scottish Cup by Queen’s Park after two late goals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Caley Thistle edged out of the Scottish Cup by Queen’s Park after two late goals

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
January 31, 2023, 9:44 pm Updated: January 31, 2023, 10:24 pm
Cammy Harper goes for goal for Inverness. Images: Simon Wootton/SNS Group
Cammy Harper goes for goal for Inverness. Images: Simon Wootton/SNS Group

Caley Thistle were knocked out of the Scottish Cup by Championship leaders Queen’s Park, denying them a fifth-round trip to Livingston.

Owen Coyle’s Spiders won this rearranged Caledonian Stadium tussle 2-0 thanks to Dom Thomas and Scott Williamson strikes in the second half and will now visit the  Lions on February 11.

This tie was postponed due to a frozen and snowbound pitch 10 days previously and the tie came just a few weeks after these league rivals served up an entertaining 0-0 draw at the same venue.

The Caley Jags went into the game on the back of Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Raith Rovers, a result which moved them into fifth position, within two points of the top four.

Aside from a much-changed side losing 1-0 to Raith in the SPFL Trust Trophy on January 11, Queen’s have been on an impressive run, winning eight in a row before that.

The draw at Inverness was followed by Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at Dundee, their second loss by the scoreline at Dens Park this season.

ICT head coach Billy Dodds made three changes from the weekend, with Cammy Harper, Scott Allardice and Nathan Shaw handed starts.

There was no late deadline day moves for ICT this time, although the loan market remains live for another month.

Caley Thistle’s Sean Welsh and Queen’s Park’s Louis Longridge.

Queen’s 15-goal, joint-top scorer in the league Simon Murray was confirmed as a permanent Ross County signing ahead of kick-off. Euan Henderson was Murray’s replacement in their line-up.

Visiting boss Owen Coyle secured the loan signing of Motherwell striker Connor Shields until the end of the season, but he was cup-tied.

The visitors were on the front foot early on in the driving rain, showing intent on both flanks.

Inverness striker Billy Mckay, with five goals in his last four outings, was almost put through when David Carson picked him out, but goalkeeper Calum Ferrie raced to collect the ball.

On-loan St Mirren starlet Jay Henderson was keen to net his third ICT goal when he got a sight of the target from the edge of the box, but his low drive came off the post just before Ferrie clutched a Harper shot.

Home goalkeeper Ridgers ensured it stayed level when he saved from Euan Henderson after on-loan Crystal Palace midfielder Malachi Boateng provided the assist.

Five minutes before the break, from a free-kick won at the edge of the box, Thomas Robson whipped a drive over the wall, but Ridgers was equal to it to keep it level.

Queen’s Park’s Scott Williamson celebrates his goal to make it 2-0.

Caley Thistle blew a golden chance six minutes into the second half when Aaron Doran, who replaced Harper at half-time, was sent through by Billy Mckay. The midfielder lost his footing though and the chance was gone.

Queen’s Euan Henderson was then clean in on goal again after neat link-up play, but Ridgers saved it, this time with his feet.

The Glasgow team appealed in faint hope for a spot-kick on 69 minutes after Carson and Josh McPake tussled, but referee Chris Graham was not interested.

The winner arrived on 73 minutes when a slack pass from Danny Devine was gathered by Thomas and the ex-Dunfermline forward swerved a shot out of Ridgers’ reach to send the band of away fans wild.

And they doubled the lead when sub Scott Williamson showed power and judged the bounce of the ball well before burying it past the keeper to seal it.

Attention returns immediately back to league business this Saturday, with Inverness hosting promotion play-off rivals Morton. Queen’s Park take on Ayr United at Ochilview on Friday.

CALEY THISTLE (4-4-1-1) – Ridgers 7, Duffy 6, Harper 5 (Doran 46), Welsh 6, Devine 6, Carson 7, Billy Mckay 6, Allardice 6 (Hyde 65), Henderson 6, Shaw 5 (Daniel MacKay 65), Delaney 6. Subs not used – Cammy MacKay (GK), Boyd, Strachan.

QUEEN’S PARK (4-2-3-1) – Ferrie 6, Robson 6, Fox 6, Longridge 7 (Biggar 89), Henderson 7 (Williamson 69), McPake 6, Thomas 6, Davidson 6 (Bannon 76), Savoury 6, Boateng 6, Eze 6.  Subs not used – Heraghty (GK), Kilday, Healy.

Referee – Chris Graham.

Attendance – 869.

Man of the match – Euan Henderson.

Queen’s Park’s Stephen Eze defends this Caley Thistle set-piece.

