Caley Thistle’s focus is on football, not finances, insists boss Billy Dodds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle’s focus is on football, not finances, insists boss Billy Dodds

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
March 2, 2023, 10:30 pm
Inverness head coach Billy Dodds. Images: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Inverness head coach Billy Dodds. Images: Mark Scates/SNS Group

Manager Billy Dodds is urging his Caley Thistle players to shut out financial fears hanging over the Championship club and focus on getting back to winning ways at Ayr United on Saturday.

A reported loss of £835,751 in the last financial year set alarm bells ringing this week.

However, chairman Ross Morrison moved to allay concerns on Wednesday, insisting there will be more positive news about income streams to follow at the annual general meeting at the end of this month.

While Dodds insists he’s available to chat to any of his squad who want to discuss the balance book numbers, he stressed their attention must be on trying to move his team up from seventh spot in the league.

He said: “The news (of the club’s finances) does show how difficult it is to run a club outwith the Premiership, and it’s nice to hear the chairman be positive.

“We can’t get fixated on it. Yes, you think ‘wow’, but it was nice to get positives at the end of the message.

“I’ve got to block it out, and the players have to block it out.

“If they don’t, it’s just going to hinder us on the pitch. It’s as simple as that.

“If we get worried about the business side of the club, then it’s going to affect us, and we’ve got our own problems just now in trying to get points on the board.

“Whether they think about it or not, it has to be blocked out to make sure it doesn’t transfer on to the pitch.”

‘Dangerous’ to listen to ‘chatter’

Dodds is aware supporters have worries over the future of the club.

But he stressed the importance for his players to simply keep their eyes on how to get back to form with what would be their first league win since January 7.

He said: “There will be noise and chatter, but you’ve got to make sure you focus on your job because that’s how you get your best performance levels.

“If you get that, you’ll get results, and that’s what we have to concentrate on.

“Getting caught up in all that chatter would be a dangerous game, but I’m sure the boys won’t do that.

“They’ll look at it, they might have a chat about it with their families, but I don’t think it will affect them.”

Players can talk about financial fears

When asked whether he’s spoken to the squad about the club’s hefty losses, Dodds added: “If anyone wants to ask me about it, I will.

“It was a positive message from the chairman, and that helps.

“If the players want to chat to me about it, we can, and I might have a word.

“I don’t think that will be needed with this bunch of boys, because they just want to do well and focus on the next game.”

ICT winning creates ‘snowball effect’

Caley Thistle are seven points away from Saturday’s third-placed hosts Ayr United, Morton and Partick Thistle, and they need a win to keep alive their chances of pulling back into play-off contention.

And winning at Somerset Park for the second time this season would, in turn, give boost ICT’s hopes of success on and off the park come the last kick of the ball.

Dodds said: “It’s a big snowball effect.

“I can do my bit on the football side financially – and since I’ve come here it hasn’t been too bad.

“I’m focusing now on trying to get the team up the table to get the club more money.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Caley Thistle

Gary Warren celebrates with Aaron Doran after the midfielder scored in a 2-0 Scottish Cup replay against Stranraer in 2014. Image: SNS Group
Aaron Doran pulled strings for Caley Thistle and deserves night in spotlight, says Gary…
Former Caley Jags goalkeeper Michael Fraser.
Social media switch-off can help under-pressure Caley Thistle, says Michael Fraser
Scottish Championship club Caley Thistle reported a loss of more than £800k. Image: SNS Group
Caley Thistle chairman Ross Morrison remains upbeat despite club's financial challenges
Former Caley Thistle defender Josh Meekings. Image: SNS Group
Josh Meekings says 'it's now or never' for Caley Thistle's promotion push
Caledonian Stadium.
Caley Thistle annual accounts report losses of more than £800,000
Caley Thistle goalkeeper Mark Ridgers. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle: Mark Ridgers rejects assertion players had 'chucked it' after Hamilton loss
Caley Thistle midfielder Sean Welsh. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle fan view: It is clear another season in the Championship beckons
Caley Thistle defender Danny Devine brings down Zach Robinson for a penalty. Image: SNS
Danny Devine hopes Caley Thistle's luck has turned after Dundee draw
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason.
Caley Thistle Women boss Karen Mason says every game is a clean slate ahead…
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS
Billy Dodds unfazed by chants aimed at him by Caley Thistle fans

Most Read

1
Sport Aberdeen funding cuts mean the Beach Leisure Centre and Bucksburn swimming pool will be shut
Aberdeen Beach Leisure Centre and Bucksburn Swimming Pool to CLOSE after £700,000 cut
3
2
20,000 new bins will be rolling out to Aberdeenshire households, in the first wave of introducing a three-bin, three-week waste collection cycle in the region. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Controversial 3-bin change rolling out in Aberdeenshire from April
4
3
Preparing for summertime on Mull - eco pods arrive for the new campsite at Pennyghael. Image: Colin Morrison, Mull binman.
Plans to bring Mull village back to life move a step closer as eco…
4
Police in the Highlands took a high vantage point to detect more crimes among drivers. Image: Police Scotland.
Police tractor unit in the Highlands detects more than 30 crimes from high viewpoint
5
Debbie Baillie and Lee McPhee, Anthony McPhee (top right), and Kirstie Kelly (bottom right) have been locked up over a series of assaults at two pubs in Keith. Image: Facebook
Friends locked up over rampage of violence in pubs that left five people injured
6
Elgin business owner Sarah Holmes standing outside her new homeware store
‘There’s so much opportunity here’: Pencil Me In owner to open second store in…
7
The Aberdeen budget for 2023-24 could spell disaster for many locals.
Aberdeen budget: Libraries to close, school meal costs to increase and council tax to…
4
8
The Highland Council logo surrounded by potholed roads, bins, a laptop and school dinner trays
Highland Council budget: Cuts to children’s charities squeak through, as roads investment and 4%…
9
A large emergency response has been seen on King Street. Image: DC Thomson.
Man, 60, dies after medical incident on Aberdeen’s King Street
10
Iain Kelly leaving court. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Furious father’s foul-mouthed rant at ‘Nazi’ swimming pool staff

More from Press and Journal

Alison Wilson, UHI, with Iain Robertson and Alison Hood from Statkraft UK at the scholarships launch. Picture Trevor Martin
UK first as renewables firm Statkraft signs scholarship partnership with University of the Highlands…
SNP leadership candidate Kate Forbes with her daughter Naomi during a visit to the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain (AUGB), in Glasgow, as she campaigns to be First Minister and SNP leader, following the resignation of First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Picture date: Thursday March 2, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS SNP. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Highlands SNP veteran Fergus Ewing backs Kate Forbes in leadership race
Jim Goodwin believes he can steer Dundee United away from relegation. Image: SNS.
Jim Goodwin: People think I’m off my head for taking Dundee United job —…
New Aberdeen FC chief executive Alan Burrows at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
New Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows provides update on the club's search for a…
caledonian sleeper train
Iconic Highland train service the Caledonian Sleeper to be nationalised later this year
MSP for the Highlands and Islands Rhoda Grant raised the issue of bullying with the first minister in Holyrood. Image: Rhoda Grant.
MSP raises bullying concerns with first minister following shocking videos of violent Highland school…
Stuart MacBride says Aberdeen library closures will leave 'chunks of the city impoverished'
Aberdeen budget: Crime writer Stuart MacBride says closing six libraries 'impoverishes chunks of city'
The Boddam Post Office at the Red Shed will be "temporarily" closing. Image: Google Maps.
Aberdeenshire village loses only Post Office as MP labels decision 'hammer blow'
Members of the PTA and St John Scotland with the newly installed defibrillator at Crombie Primary School. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Health scares inspire Westhill primary school to install defibrillator for whole community
Dr Christopher Harrisson is accused of murdering his ex-wife Dr Brenda Page in July 1978. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson/Police Scotland.
Ex-husband of Brenda Page told police he had 'no involvement whatsoever' in her death

Editor's Picks

Most Commented