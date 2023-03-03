Highlands SNP veteran Fergus Ewing backs Kate Forbes in leadership race

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Highlands SNP veteran Fergus Ewing backs Kate Forbes in leadership race

Fergus Ewing has thrown his support behind Kate Forbes to become Scotland's next first minister - making a comparison to his mother's pivotal role in the SNP.
Adele Merson By Adele Merson
March 3, 2023, 12:01 am
Photo of Adele Merson
Kate Forbes, pictured with daughter Naomi, during a campaign stop on Thursday. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.
Kate Forbes, pictured with daughter Naomi, during a campaign stop on Thursday. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.

Fergus Ewing has thrown his support behind Kate Forbes to become Scotland’s next first minister – making a comparison to his mother’s pivotal role in the SNP.

Former government minister Mr Ewing said that as fellow regional MSPs for the past seven years, he has seen “first-hand” how she had won over constituents and the wider public.

He added that Ms Forbes reminds him of his mother Winnie Ewing, a veteran Scottish nationalist within the party.

The 93-year-old won the Hamilton by-election in 1967 when she was a young mother and became a lead figure within the independence movement.

Mr Ewing has regularly criticised his party’s government in the past year over the dualling of the A9, gender reforms and the deposit return scheme.

Splits within SNP

His backing illustrates the splits within the SNP. Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has positioned himself as the candidate to continue Nicola Sturgeon’s legacy.

It will be welcome news for Ms Forbes after she failed to win the support of Highland MP and former Westminster leader, Ian Blackford, who is backing Mr Yousaf. 

Several others MSPs withdrew their support from her campaign after the Highland MSP said she would not have voted in favour of same-sex marriage legislation.

Announcing his support for the Finance Secretary, Mr Ewing said: “Over three decades in Scottish politics, I have rarely, if ever, come across a person who has the qualities Kate possesses, which so well equip her for the top job in Scotland.

Former SNP minister Fergus Ewing said Kate Forbes has the qualities to become first minister. Image: Supplied.

“Honesty, bravery, integrity, endless hard work, total commitment to eradication of poverty in Scotland, whilst at the same time working to promote and grow the economy in order to fund our valued public services.

“These are all qualities that people in Scotland will appreciate and come to value. Already her talents and qualities have shone through. I predict that will continue during the campaign.”

Mr Ewing, the Inverness and Nairn MSP, praised the finance secretary’s handling of the “unpleasant and unwarranted attacks” over her personal views which he said were “very well known to every attacker”.

SNP leadership candidate Kate Forbes and her daughter Naomi during a visit to the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain (AUGB), in Glasgow, as she campaigns to be First Minister. Image Andrew Milligan/PA.

He added this shows she can “cope with the rough, tough and sometimes nasty world that politics has now become”.

Ms Forbes made her first hustings appearance to SNP members on Wednesday in Cumbernauld, alongside Mr Yousaf and fellow leadership hopeful, Ash Regan.

The MSP for Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch, met with the Glasgow branch of the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain on Thursday while on the campaign trail.

Speaking during the visit with daughter Naomi, the SNP leadership candidate said her Scottish Government will “pull out all the stops to support Ukraine in its fight for freedom”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Scottish politics

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar was speaking ahead of a visit to a famous Glasgow music venue (Jane Barlow/PA)
Make Scotland a cultural superpower once again, SNP candidates urged
Campaigners at ASH Scotland said they are concerned about the survey findings (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)
Calls for ‘robust’ health measures as one in 10 15-year-olds now vape
Kate Forbes, pictured with daughter Naomi, during a campaign stop on Thursday. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.
Holyrood inquiry demands as £2bn woodland deal fuels 'greenwashing' fears
Kate Forbes, pictured with daughter Naomi, during a campaign stop on Thursday. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.
John Swinney to quit Scottish Government after nearly 16 years
Kate Forbes, pictured with daughter Naomi, during a campaign stop on Thursday. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.
Coronavirus in Scotland - here are the key demographics
Kate Forbes, pictured with daughter Naomi, during a campaign stop on Thursday. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.
Coronavirus in Scotland - track the spread with these charts
Tracking the vaccination rollout in Scotland
Covid vaccine in Scotland: Track the rollout progress with these charts
Kate Forbes, pictured with daughter Naomi, during a campaign stop on Thursday. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.
Humza Yousaf unveils blueprint to turn empty rural properties into homes for key workers
Kate Forbes, pictured with daughter Naomi, during a campaign stop on Thursday. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.
Corran Ferry replacement could set new environmental standards for Scotland's ferry fleet
Ditching plans to dual A96 would be 'betrayal' to north-east as summit branded a…
2

Most Read

1
Sport Aberdeen funding cuts mean the Beach Leisure Centre and Bucksburn swimming pool will be shut
Aberdeen Beach Leisure Centre and Bucksburn Swimming Pool to CLOSE after £700,000 cut
3
2
Kate Forbes, pictured with daughter Naomi, during a campaign stop on Thursday. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.
Controversial 3-bin change rolling out in Aberdeenshire from April
4
3
Kate Forbes, pictured with daughter Naomi, during a campaign stop on Thursday. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.
Plans to bring Mull village back to life move a step closer as eco…
4
Kate Forbes, pictured with daughter Naomi, during a campaign stop on Thursday. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.
Police tractor unit in the Highlands detects more than 30 crimes from high viewpoint
5
Kate Forbes, pictured with daughter Naomi, during a campaign stop on Thursday. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.
Friends locked up over rampage of violence in pubs that left five people injured
6
Elgin business owner Sarah Holmes standing outside her new homeware store
‘There’s so much opportunity here’: Pencil Me In owner to open second store in…
7
The Aberdeen budget for 2023-24 could spell disaster for many locals.
Aberdeen budget: Libraries to close, school meal costs to increase and council tax to…
4
8
The Highland Council logo surrounded by potholed roads, bins, a laptop and school dinner trays
Highland Council budget: Cuts to children’s charities squeak through, as roads investment and 4%…
9
Kate Forbes, pictured with daughter Naomi, during a campaign stop on Thursday. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.
Man, 60, dies after medical incident on Aberdeen’s King Street
10
Kate Forbes, pictured with daughter Naomi, during a campaign stop on Thursday. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.
Furious father’s foul-mouthed rant at ‘Nazi’ swimming pool staff

More from Press and Journal

Kate Forbes, pictured with daughter Naomi, during a campaign stop on Thursday. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.
UK first as renewables firm Statkraft signs scholarship partnership with University of the Highlands…
Kate Forbes, pictured with daughter Naomi, during a campaign stop on Thursday. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.
Caley Thistle's focus is on football, not finances, insists boss Billy Dodds
Kate Forbes, pictured with daughter Naomi, during a campaign stop on Thursday. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.
Jim Goodwin: People think I’m off my head for taking Dundee United job —…
Kate Forbes, pictured with daughter Naomi, during a campaign stop on Thursday. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.
New Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows provides update on the club's search for a…
caledonian sleeper train
Iconic Highland train service the Caledonian Sleeper to be nationalised later this year
Kate Forbes, pictured with daughter Naomi, during a campaign stop on Thursday. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.
MSP raises bullying concerns with first minister following shocking videos of violent Highland school…
Stuart MacBride says Aberdeen library closures will leave 'chunks of the city impoverished'
Aberdeen budget: Crime writer Stuart MacBride says closing six libraries 'impoverishes chunks of city'
Kate Forbes, pictured with daughter Naomi, during a campaign stop on Thursday. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.
Aberdeenshire village loses only Post Office as MP labels decision 'hammer blow'
Kate Forbes, pictured with daughter Naomi, during a campaign stop on Thursday. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.
Health scares inspire Westhill primary school to install defibrillator for whole community
Kate Forbes, pictured with daughter Naomi, during a campaign stop on Thursday. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.
Ex-husband of Brenda Page told police he had 'no involvement whatsoever' in her death

Editor's Picks

Most Commented