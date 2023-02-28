Caley Thistle annual accounts report losses of more than £800,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle annual accounts report losses of more than £800,000

By Danny Law
February 28, 2023, 8:53 pm Updated: February 28, 2023, 8:54 pm
Caledonian Stadium.
Caledonian Stadium.

Caley Thistle have reported losses of more than £800,000 in their latest accounts.

The Inverness club reported a loss before tax of £835,751 for the year ending on 31 May 2022 with a net asset position of £462,497 and liabilities of £1,714,997.

An independent audit report stated that “a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt over the company’s ability to continue as a going concern.”

But the ICT accounts say the club’s directors “have taken the required actions to ensure the long-term financial stability of the company and continue to monitor its financial position.”

The directors are said to take confidence from two projects with “significant value” for the club.

Caledonian Stadium, home of Caley Thistle. Image: SNS
Caledonian Stadium, home of Caley Thistle. Image: SNS

The report says: “Giving the directors confidence is the fact the club has contracted with our partners Intelligent Land Investments Group on the Loch Ness Hydro Pump project and is also awaiting a planning decision on the ICT Battery Farm application.

“Both projects have significant value for the club and are both out with the exciting classification of the Caledonian Stadium within the Inverness Tax Site section of the new Green Freeport. The latter having huge potential for the development of our site.”

It added: “Forecasts prepared by the directors for the season to May 2024, which recognise the ongoing challenges faced by the company in respect of rising costs and rely on certain factors and assumptions, indicate that the company can meet its liabilities as they fall due over the next 12 months.

“These projections are reliant on new income streams and to support annual revenue shortfalls and football operating losses.”

Caley Thistle, who missed out on promotion to the top flight in the play-off final last season, sit seventh in the Championship.

