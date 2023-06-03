Analysis: Caley Thistle can reflect on valiant effort against Scotland’s best after predictions of heavy loss to Celtic fail to materialise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Analysis: Caley Thistle can reflect on valiant effort against Scotland’s best after predictions of heavy loss to Celtic fail to materialise

Inverness were defeated 3-1 by Celtic in the Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park, despite a brave effort from Billy Dodds' men.

Daniel MacKay celebrates scoring for Caley Thistle against Celtic. Image: PA
By Andy Skinner

Caley Thistle will hold their heads high after making the most of the opportunity to test themselves against the undisputed best side in the country.

Inverness, who finished sixth in the Championship, were looking to defy quite possibly the longest odds in Scottish Cup final history by denying Celtic a domestic clean sweep.

Predictions of a record Scottish Cup final scoreline were cast en masse ahead of the game, but proved to be far from the case.

The Highlanders would have been rank outsiders at the best of times, but even more so having not played a competitive fixture in nearly a month.

Caley Thistle fans during the Scottish Cup final. Image: SNS

Their final-day Championship fixture against Ayr United on May 5 was their only domestic outing since their last trip to the national stadium in their semi-final defeat of Falkirk.

Bounce matches against Dungannon Swifts and Nairn County had gone some way to plugging the four-week void, but in truth there was little by way of preparation Caley Jags could have done to replicate the intensity of the challenge posed by the relentless league champions.

The Hoops were aiming to continue their domestic dominance by racking up a fifth trophy from six available under Ange Postecoglou. It is a level of success which has seen the Australian heavily linked with the vacant Tottenham Hotspur job, prompting speculation this would be his final game in charge of the Parkhead club.

Celtic celebrate winning the Scottish Cup. Image: SNS

Although Inverness’ preparation had been far from ideal, there was enough to suggest Celtic were not at their sharpest throughout much of the first half. It therefore came as a blow to the Highlanders when Kyogo broke the deadlock at a point when half-time parity was coming fast into Inverness’ sights.

As long as it remained a one-goal deficit there was always hope for Caley Thistle, and they made a bright start to the second period which served as a reminder that Celtic were still in a game.

There were no clear cut chances to show for it however, with the final ball from both open play and set-pieces failing to breach the Celtic backline.

The Hoops’ second goal came through Liel Abada on 65 minutes, which looked to have the effect of virtually killing off the game. The awarding of the goal was delayed to allow for a VAR check, but unlike Josh Meekings’ handball in the 2015 semi-final lady luck did not shine on Inverness as the replays showed Jota to have been marginally onside in the build-up play.

Kyogo celebrates his opening goal against Caley Thistle. Image: Shutterstock.

There was still time for a late rally from Inverness however, as they salvaged a superb goal courtesy of Daniel MacKay’s header six minutes from time. If nothing else, it gave the travelling Highlanders a moment to cheer on cup final day, as it amounted to a consolation by the time Jota restored the two-goal cushion in stoppage time.

Despite being small in numbers it was a day for the near 6,000 Inverness fans to enjoy. Had it not been for the sharp interventions of club secretary Fiona McWilliams in noticing Queen’s Park’s admin error in January, it is one which would not have come around.

Caley Thistle fans during the Scottish Cup final. Image: SNS

The celebrations began in earnest with a ‘Renfrew ferry on the Clyde’ party for 700 supporters in the build up to the game. By the time the much-maligned 5.30pm kick-off came around, Caley Jags supporters were in full voice.

There was to be no repeat of the 2015 cup winning heroics, but it is sure to be a day which gives the club the impetus to make games on the biggest stage a more regular occurrence by achieving promotion next season.

