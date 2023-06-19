Ex-Caley Thistle striker Nikolay Todorov aiming high with Airdrieonians

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ex-Caley Thistle striker Nikolay Todorov aiming high with Airdrieonians

Bulgarian attacker had 'special' times at Inverness. Now, after helping Dunfermline win League One, he's joined fellow promoted club Airdrie.

By Paul Chalk
Nikolay Todorov, left, scored 11 times last season for League One champions Dunfermline Athletic.. Image: SNS
Nikolay Todorov, left, scored 11 times last season for League One champions Dunfermline Athletic.. Image: SNS

Former Caley Jags striker Nikolay Todorov has set his sights on more Championship goals after joining Airdrieonians.

The attacker scored 11 goals last season to help Dunfermline Athletic win the League One crown – and the Pars were soon followed by Airdrie via the play-offs.

After two years in Fife, Todorov fancied a fresh challenge and having watched the Lanarkshire side thump Falkirk 7-3 on aggregate then win through on penalties against Hamilton in the play-offs, he was interested in the move when it came up.

The Bulgarian scored in three of the four clashes with his new side last season and is keen to resume his form now he’s back in the second-tier.

They are managed by Scotland’s youngest senior club boss – 30-year-old Rhys McCabe – who doubles up as a midfielder.

Airdrie impressed in League One

Two years after leaving Inverness for Dunfermline, the forward is relishing the chance to remain on the goal trail having also hit 11 for ICT in his final season up north.

He said: “It’s an exciting move for me. Airdrie play very nice football.

“We played them four times last season and every single game was hard. We drew three times and managed to win once and no team caused us as many problems as Airdrie.

“I know the manager, the assistant manager and the boys and I am really looking forward to working with them. Hopefully I can help them and contribute with goals.

Airdrie player/manager Rhys McCabe. Image: SNS

“I hope my style of play can help us do well in the Championship. I am experienced, have scored a lot of goals in this league and have been in the team of the season (in 2021 with ICT). I can help the team do well.

“Rhys is a young manager and he wants to do well, as a player and a manager. To win promotion in his first season via the play-offs – and the way they have achieved that – is impressive. It speaks volumes about him and the club.”

Todorov – ‘I’m a pest to play against’

Todorov, who has also played for Falkirk and Queen of the South, is sure that he’s rejoining a division packed with quality and he’s determined to make an impact once more.

He said: “The Championship is really competitive. Last season, it all came down to the final matches of the season.

“It’s great to see teams from the Championship do well in the Scottish Cup. Inverness reached the final and Ayr reached the quarter-finals. It’s a competitive league and I’m looking forward to it.

“I have proven I can score double-figures and that’s why teams take me on. I work hard and I’m a pest to play against, so I will make sure I deliver that for Airdrie.”

Mixed fortunes in Fife ends on a high

When Todorov left Caley Thistle to sign for the Pars, then also a Championship side, their vision was to win promotion to the top-flight.

Instead, they dropped down a level after John Hughes failed to avert a slide begun by Peter Grant.

Only when James McPake came in did Dunfermline regroup and storm to the title by a margin of 14 points over Falkirk.

Todorov was pleased to have played his part in a Pars success story in the end.

Nikolay Todorov celebrates netting for Inverness in a 3-1 win against Ross County in April 2021. Image: SNS

He added: “My first year didn’t turn out as planned. We had really good players with a good manager in place (Peter Grant), but it just never bonded for some reason.

“We had the task to win promotion to the Premiership, but we failed (and the club were relegated).

“But last season was enjoyable. I scored plenty of goals and we proved we don’t belong in League One. That’s the second time I’ve won League One (having won it on loan with Livingston in 2017) and it’s great.

“It’s a great feeling when you win it and especially to do is in front of so many fans. The Dunfermline fans were special with me.”

Nikolay Todorov, right, playing for Dunfermline against ICT’s Kirk Broadfoot two seasons ago. Image: SNS

And Todorov will always relish taking on ICT, where he spent two years after leaving Falkirk in 2019.

He added: “Inverness will always have a special place in my heart. My son was born there and I respect all the people up there.

“(Former manager) John Robertson helped a lot, to improve me as a player. He’s a great guy and we still keep in touch.

“All the people who work so hard behind the scenes are good and I have no bad feelings about Inverness.

“I keep in touch with most of the players – they are great guys. It will always be special playing against Inverness and going up there to play. I’m looking forward to it.”

