Ex-Caley Thistle striker Nikolay Todorov aiming high with Airdrieonians

Former Caley Jags striker Nikolay Todorov has set his sights on more Championship goals after joining Airdrieonians.

The attacker scored 11 goals last season to help Dunfermline Athletic win the League One crown – and the Pars were soon followed by Airdrie via the play-offs.

After two years in Fife, Todorov fancied a fresh challenge and having watched the Lanarkshire side thump Falkirk 7-3 on aggregate then win through on penalties against Hamilton in the play-offs, he was interested in the move when it came up.

The Bulgarian scored in three of the four clashes with his new side last season and is keen to resume his form now he’s back in the second-tier.

They are managed by Scotland’s youngest senior club boss – 30-year-old Rhys McCabe – who doubles up as a midfielder.

Airdrie impressed in League One

Two years after leaving Inverness for Dunfermline, the forward is relishing the chance to remain on the goal trail having also hit 11 for ICT in his final season up north.

He said: “It’s an exciting move for me. Airdrie play very nice football.

“We played them four times last season and every single game was hard. We drew three times and managed to win once and no team caused us as many problems as Airdrie.

“I know the manager, the assistant manager and the boys and I am really looking forward to working with them. Hopefully I can help them and contribute with goals.

“I hope my style of play can help us do well in the Championship. I am experienced, have scored a lot of goals in this league and have been in the team of the season (in 2021 with ICT). I can help the team do well.

“Rhys is a young manager and he wants to do well, as a player and a manager. To win promotion in his first season via the play-offs – and the way they have achieved that – is impressive. It speaks volumes about him and the club.”

Todorov – ‘I’m a pest to play against’

Todorov, who has also played for Falkirk and Queen of the South, is sure that he’s rejoining a division packed with quality and he’s determined to make an impact once more.

He said: “The Championship is really competitive. Last season, it all came down to the final matches of the season.

“It’s great to see teams from the Championship do well in the Scottish Cup. Inverness reached the final and Ayr reached the quarter-finals. It’s a competitive league and I’m looking forward to it.

“I have proven I can score double-figures and that’s why teams take me on. I work hard and I’m a pest to play against, so I will make sure I deliver that for Airdrie.”

Mixed fortunes in Fife ends on a high

When Todorov left Caley Thistle to sign for the Pars, then also a Championship side, their vision was to win promotion to the top-flight.

Instead, they dropped down a level after John Hughes failed to avert a slide begun by Peter Grant.

Only when James McPake came in did Dunfermline regroup and storm to the title by a margin of 14 points over Falkirk.

Todorov was pleased to have played his part in a Pars success story in the end.

He added: “My first year didn’t turn out as planned. We had really good players with a good manager in place (Peter Grant), but it just never bonded for some reason.

“We had the task to win promotion to the Premiership, but we failed (and the club were relegated).

“But last season was enjoyable. I scored plenty of goals and we proved we don’t belong in League One. That’s the second time I’ve won League One (having won it on loan with Livingston in 2017) and it’s great.

“It’s a great feeling when you win it and especially to do is in front of so many fans. The Dunfermline fans were special with me.”

And Todorov will always relish taking on ICT, where he spent two years after leaving Falkirk in 2019.

He added: “Inverness will always have a special place in my heart. My son was born there and I respect all the people up there.

“(Former manager) John Robertson helped a lot, to improve me as a player. He’s a great guy and we still keep in touch.

“All the people who work so hard behind the scenes are good and I have no bad feelings about Inverness.

“I keep in touch with most of the players – they are great guys. It will always be special playing against Inverness and going up there to play. I’m looking forward to it.”