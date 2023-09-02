Caley Thistle 1-1 Dunfermline Athletic – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as Inverness are pegged back for draw

Caley Thistle’s 1-1 draw against visitors Dunfermline Athletic prevented a seventh straight defeat – but they remain cut adrift at the bottom of the Championship.

Despite their graft not resulting in a win, it does offer ICT fresh hope for frustrated fans, players and coaching staff.

Nathan Shaw, with a slice of good fortune, gave Inverness the lead after 12 minutes.

However, with 10 minutes to go, Chris Hamilton crashed home a header from a corner to seal a share of the spoils.

Home boss Billy Dodds promised more new faces before the transfer window shut on Friday and he delivered with Welsh defender Morgan Boyes joining for the season from top-flight Livingston and Australian centre-half Nikola Ujdur signing a two-year deal.

Earlier in the week, highly-rated Dundee midfielder Max Anderson moved north on a season-long loan switch.

Anderson and Boyes were handed their debuts, with ex-Celtic striker Adam Brooks also promoted to the starting 11 from last week’s 2-1 loss at 10-man Airdrie.

Inverness had won the only game they’d taken the lead in this season, so hopes were high when Shaw’s low drive beat on-loan Dundee keeper Harry Sharp and went in off the post.

A few minutes later, Gilmour was not far off with another shot along the ground and the hosts were looking comfortable and sharp.

Brooks found the net on 37 minutes when Mckay put him through, but the offside flag denied him a chance to celebrate his first competitive ICT goal.

Boyes then came to the rescue to swipe clear a Josh Edwards cross as the Pars attacked with menace, which was their best move added on to several long-range efforts.

Early in the second half, Michael O’Halloran tried his luck twice from distance, but neither effort troubled goalkeeper Mark Ridgers.

Dunfermline asked more of the questions for the remainder of the contest, with ICT using counter-attacks as their main weapon.

One such move with 13 minutes to go saw Brooks line up sub Bray, whose shot was clutched by Sharp.

However, on 80 minutes Hamilton connected with Joe Chalmers’ in-swinging corner to level the scores.

Ridgers ensured ICT were not losing again when he superbly saved a net-bound drive from Moffat after a weaving run into the box.

The Pars continued to press late on, but ICT held on gratefully for a precious point.

After four fixtures, they sit two points below Morton and Ayr United.

Talking points

New signings result in fresh energy

Nothing gets fans talking more than new arrivals – and especially when they come into a club as poor in form as Caley Thistle have been.

Boyes slotted in beside defence and instantly looked the part, mopping up headers and the block before the break kept the hosts ahead.

Anderson, who has impressed in Premiership level, also took the match by the scruff of the neck, was in the thick of the action, be it attacking, stopping opponents or taking corner kicks.

Confidence is slowly returning within the side

Dodds admitted last week that confidence was low and it was his job to lift the spirits.

The new duo I’m sure helped it, but overall as the time passed in the game, there was a growing belief in the way they were playing.

If they lost the ball, there was a wolf-like pack-hunt to nick the ball back. There was also patience about their play, not panicking, helped by having the lead for so long.

In the end, they had to settle for a point, but it could still be foundation to build upon.

Go full pelt or shake up for SPFL Trust Trophy tie?

The pressure was on for this game, there is no doubt about it.

On Saturday, they head to Arbroath in the SPFL Trust Trophy, which is far less important than the following week’s league visit to Raith Rovers.

Does Dodds, therefore, play it like a league game, perhaps keeping with the same starters if injuries allow, or should be open the opportunities up to the likes of Aaron Doran, Harry Lodovica and Robbie Thompson, who are keen for game-time.

Talking tactics

The Caley Jags went with a 4-4-2, with Boyes partnering Devine at the heart of the defence, while Anderson took up a role on the left side of the park.

Brooks up front with Billy Mckay was a statement of intent.

Dunfermline, who lost to derby rivals Raith Rovers last Saturday, brought in Chris Hamilton and Ben Summers for Rhys Breen and Craig Wighton.

Referee watch

Matthew MacDermid irked home fans when he booked Brooks after he put the ball in the net for a second time after the offside flag was raised. Nothing other than that to note from the official, who had a decent day in the Highlands.

Player ratings

CALEY THISTLE (4-4-2): Ridgers 6, Duffy 6 (Bray 70), Devine 6, Boyes 6, Harper 6, Anderson 7 (Davidson 87), Carson 6, Gilmour 7, Shaw 6, Brooks 6 (Longstaff 82), Billy Mckay 6 (Samuels 87).

Subs not used: Cammy Mackay (GK), Delaney, Doran, Lodovica,

DUNFERMLINE ATHLETIC (3-5-2): Sharp 6, Fisher 6, Benedictus 6 (Allan 71), Hamilton 6, Comrie 6 (Moffat 60), Chalmers 6, Otoo 6, Summers 7 (Tod 84), Edwards 6, O’Halloran 6 (Ritchie-Hosler 60), McCann 6.

Subs not used: Little (GK), Breen, Fenton, Sutherland.

Star man

Charlie Gilmour: There were a few candidates, with Shaw and Anderson really catching the eye, but the midfielder was a livewire, progressive, steady and a real problem rival for the Pars.