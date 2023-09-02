Caley Thistle 1-1 Dunfermline Athletic – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as Inverness are pegged back for draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle 1-1 Dunfermline Athletic – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as Inverness are pegged back for draw

Highlanders end their six-match losing run with a share of the spoils against the Pars as they are denied their first league victory of the season.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Nathan Shaw (left) celebrates after opening the scoring. Image: Craig Foy/SNS Group
Nathan Shaw (left) celebrates after opening the scoring. Image: Craig Foy/SNS Group

Caley Thistle’s 1-1 draw against visitors Dunfermline Athletic prevented a seventh straight defeat – but they remain cut adrift at the bottom of the Championship.

Despite their graft not resulting in a win, it does offer ICT fresh hope for frustrated fans, players and coaching staff.

Nathan Shaw, with a slice of good fortune, gave Inverness the lead after 12 minutes.

However, with 10 minutes to go, Chris Hamilton crashed home a header from a corner to seal a share of the spoils.

Home boss Billy Dodds promised more new faces before the transfer window shut on Friday and he delivered with Welsh defender Morgan Boyes joining for the season from top-flight Livingston and Australian centre-half Nikola Ujdur signing a two-year deal.

Earlier in the week, highly-rated Dundee midfielder Max Anderson moved north on a season-long loan switch.

Charlie Gilmour and Dunfermline’s Ben Summers.

Anderson and Boyes were handed their debuts, with ex-Celtic striker Adam Brooks also promoted to the starting 11 from last week’s 2-1 loss at 10-man Airdrie.

Inverness had won the only game they’d taken the lead in this season, so hopes were high when Shaw’s low drive beat on-loan Dundee keeper Harry Sharp and went in off the post.

A few minutes later, Gilmour was not far off with another shot along the ground and the hosts were looking comfortable and sharp.

Brooks found the net on 37 minutes when Mckay put him through, but the offside flag denied him a chance to celebrate his first competitive ICT goal.

Boyes then came to the rescue to swipe clear a Josh Edwards cross as the Pars attacked with menace, which was their best move added on to several long-range efforts.

Nathan Shaw scores to make it 1-0.

Early in the second half, Michael O’Halloran tried his luck twice from distance, but neither effort troubled goalkeeper Mark Ridgers.

Dunfermline asked more of the questions for the remainder of the contest, with ICT using counter-attacks as their main weapon.

One such move with 13 minutes to go saw Brooks line up sub Bray, whose shot was clutched by Sharp.

However, on 80 minutes Hamilton connected with Joe Chalmers’ in-swinging corner to level the scores.

Ridgers ensured ICT were not losing again when he superbly saved a net-bound drive from Moffat after a weaving run into the box.

The Pars continued to press late on, but ICT held on gratefully for a precious point.

After four fixtures, they sit two points below Morton and Ayr United.

Talking points

New signings result in fresh energy

Nothing gets fans talking more than new arrivals – and especially when they come into a club as poor in form as Caley Thistle have been.

Boyes slotted in beside defence and instantly looked the part, mopping up headers and the block before the break kept the hosts ahead.

Anderson, who has impressed in Premiership level, also took the match by the scruff of the neck, was in the thick of the action, be it attacking, stopping opponents or taking corner kicks.

Inverness defender Wallace Duffy and Dunfermline’s Josh Edwards.

Confidence is slowly returning within the side

Dodds admitted last week that confidence was low and it was his job to lift the spirits.

The new duo I’m sure helped it, but overall as the time passed in the game, there was a growing belief in the way they were playing.

If they lost the ball, there was a wolf-like pack-hunt to nick the ball back. There was also patience about their play, not panicking, helped by having the lead for so long.

In the end, they had to settle for a point, but it could still be foundation to build upon.

Go full pelt or shake up for SPFL Trust Trophy tie?

The pressure was on for this game, there is no doubt about it.

On Saturday, they head to Arbroath in the SPFL Trust Trophy, which is far less important than the following week’s league visit to Raith Rovers.

Does Dodds, therefore, play it like a league game, perhaps keeping with the same starters if injuries allow, or should be open the opportunities up to the likes of Aaron Doran, Harry Lodovica and Robbie Thompson, who are keen for game-time.

Talking tactics

The Caley Jags went with a 4-4-2, with Boyes partnering Devine at the heart of the defence, while Anderson took up a role on the left side of the park.

Brooks up front with Billy Mckay was a statement of intent.

Dunfermline, who lost to derby rivals Raith Rovers last Saturday, brought in Chris Hamilton and Ben Summers for Rhys Breen and Craig Wighton.

Referee watch

Matthew MacDermid irked home fans when he booked Brooks after he put the ball in the net for a second time after the offside flag was raised. Nothing other than that to note from the official, who had a decent day in the Highlands.

Player ratings

CALEY THISTLE (4-4-2): Ridgers 6, Duffy 6 (Bray 70), Devine 6, Boyes 6, Harper 6, Anderson 7 (Davidson 87), Carson 6, Gilmour 7, Shaw 6, Brooks 6 (Longstaff 82), Billy Mckay 6 (Samuels 87).

Subs not used: Cammy Mackay (GK), Delaney, Doran, Lodovica,

DUNFERMLINE ATHLETIC (3-5-2): Sharp 6, Fisher 6, Benedictus 6 (Allan 71), Hamilton 6, Comrie 6 (Moffat 60), Chalmers 6, Otoo 6, Summers 7 (Tod 84), Edwards 6, O’Halloran 6 (Ritchie-Hosler 60), McCann 6.

Subs not used: Little (GK), Breen, Fenton, Sutherland.

Dunfermline’s Chris Hamilton equalises.

Star man

Charlie Gilmour: There were a few candidates, with Shaw and Anderson really catching the eye, but the midfielder was a livewire, progressive, steady and a real problem rival for the Pars.

