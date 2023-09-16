Billy Mckay using experience to remain calm following Caley Thistle’s poor start

Billy Mckay insists it is too early in the season for Caley Thistle to get flustered over their poor form.

Inverness make the trip to Raith Rovers today, seeking to end a run of eight competitive fixtures without a victory.

It has left Billy Dodds’ men bottom of the Championship table, with a solitary point from their opening four matches.

Striker Mckay is remaining calm in Caley Jags’ efforts to return to form.

He said: “Morale has been fine. I’ve been in situations before, and it’s nothing like that here. I don’t think any of the lads have let it get in. That’s a good thing. We haven’t heard any negativity. That’s the way you want it.

“It’s still early in the season, and we know there are still improvements to be made.

“To be honest, if you let it (morale) slide there’s only one way the team will go, so you can’t allow that in training or in the dressing room.

“We’re all sticking together, that’s the only way out of situations where things aren’t going for you.

“It’s really early in the season. If it was April, things would feel a lot worse, so there are still plenty of points to play for.”

Striker looking to draw on experience

Mckay is among the most seasoned campaigners in Dodds’ squad, having rejoined for a second spell in summer 2021.

The Northern Ireland international believes Caley Jags’ experience of navigating a dip in form last season, before ending the campaign strongly, also proves they are capable of turning it around.

The 34-year-old added: “We’ve got a lot more to give.

“I think we’ve got a good group, and there have been signs of quality – albeit not enough.

“There are only a few players missing from last season’s squad, so we’re not a million miles away from that.

“We’ve got complete belief that we can turn it around and go on a run.

“If you take the League Cup out of it, it’s only three or four games, so we believe that one win will boost us up the table.

“Even back in the days when we played in the Premiership, if you had a couple of losses the next game looked hard, and if you had won, the next game would look easy.

“That’s where we are at the minute, so we have to turn it around.”

Mckay is relishing the opportunity to return to the side, having been rested for last week’s 4-2 defeat to Arbroath in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

Mckay, who recently became Caley Jags’ all-time record goalscorer, added: “I’m looking forward to it – especially after not playing last week.

“I want to play every game.

“I’ve had a good week of training in me, and I did feel fresh on Monday, which was a nice change, so I’m raring to go and, if I’m selected on Saturday, I want to score some goals.”