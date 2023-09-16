Billy Mckay using experience to remain calm following Caley Thistle’s poor start

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Billy Mckay using experience to remain calm following Caley Thistle’s poor start

Inverness have failed to win any of their last eight competitive matches, ahead of this weekend's Championship trip to Raith Rovers.

By Andy Skinner
Caley Thistle striker Billy Mckay. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle striker Billy Mckay. Image: SNS

Billy Mckay insists it is too early in the season for Caley Thistle to get flustered over their poor form.

Inverness make the trip to Raith Rovers today, seeking to end a run of eight competitive fixtures without a victory.

It has left Billy Dodds’ men bottom of the Championship table, with a solitary point from their opening four matches.

Striker Mckay is remaining calm in Caley Jags’ efforts to return to form.

Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds. Image: SNS.

He said: “Morale has been fine. I’ve been in situations before, and it’s nothing like that here. I don’t think any of the lads have let it get in. That’s a good thing. We haven’t heard any negativity. That’s the way you want it.

“It’s still early in the season, and we know there are still improvements to be made.

“To be honest, if you let it (morale) slide there’s only one way the team will go, so you can’t allow that in training or in the dressing room.

“We’re all sticking together, that’s the only way out of situations where things aren’t going for you.

“It’s really early in the season. If it was April, things would feel a lot worse, so there are still plenty of points to play for.”

Striker looking to draw on experience

Mckay is among the most seasoned campaigners in Dodds’ squad, having rejoined for a second spell in summer 2021.

The Northern Ireland international believes Caley Jags’ experience of navigating a dip in form last season, before ending the campaign strongly, also proves they are capable of turning it around.

Billy Mckay celebrates the first of his two goals for Inverness in the Scottish Cup semi-final against Falkirk. Image: SNS.

The 34-year-old added: “We’ve got a lot more to give.

“I think we’ve got a good group, and there have been signs of quality – albeit not enough.

“There are only a few players missing from last season’s squad, so we’re not a million miles away from that.

“We’ve got complete belief that we can turn it around and go on a run.

“If you take the League Cup out of it, it’s only three or four games, so we believe that one win will boost us up the table.

“Even back in the days when we played in the Premiership, if you had a couple of losses the next game looked hard, and if you had won, the next game would look easy.

“That’s where we are at the minute, so we have to turn it around.”

Mckay is relishing the opportunity to return to the side, having been rested for last week’s 4-2 defeat to Arbroath in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

Billy Mckay is presented with a prize from chairman Ross Morrison after breaking Caley Thistle’s all-time goalscoring record. Image: SNS.

Mckay, who recently became Caley Jags’ all-time record goalscorer, added: “I’m looking forward to it – especially after not playing last week.

“I want to play every game.

“I’ve had a good week of training in me, and I did feel fresh on Monday, which was a nice change, so I’m raring to go and, if I’m selected on Saturday, I want to score some goals.”

More from Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds at the side of the pitch, with supporters in the stands
Billy Dodds aiming to give Caley Thistle supporters reason to cheer again
Nikola Ujdur, who has joined Caley Thistle on a two-year deal. Image: ICTFC
Caley Thistle expect new signing Nikola Ujdur to finally arrive at club in coming…
Zak Delaney. Image: SNS
Zak Delaney aiming to grow stronger from Caley Thistle's difficult times
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds. Image: SNS Group
Billy Dodds aiming to restore Caley Thistle's physicality
Inverness' Morgan Boyes looks dejected at full time after the defeat by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Caley Thistle fan view: Little wonder supporters are starting to lose patience
Caley Thistle midfielder Aaron Doran. Image: SNS
Aaron Doran feels Caley Thistle were strong enough to be more competitive against Arbroath
Billy Dodds and his coaching team during the SPFL Trust Trophy defeat to Arbroath. Image: SNS
Billy Dodds says much-changed Caley Thistle side showed in SPFL Trust Trophy defeat to…
Caley Thistle defender Wallace Duffy. Image: SNS
Wallace Duffy eager for Caley Thistle to atone for 'dreadful start' to campaign
Billy Dodds with first team coach Barry Wilson. Image: SNS
Barry Wilson hopes near full-strength Caley Thistle can see them end winless run at…
Caley Thistle Women players battle for the ball in a SWF Championship match against Rossvale.
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason looking for reaction after first defeat of season

Conversation