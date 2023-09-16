Sheriff warns repeat Aberdeen drink-driver over danger she posed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sheriff warns repeat Aberdeen drink-driver over danger she posed

Susan Clark drove to and from a hospital appointment while under the influence - and then drank more alcohol before getting out of the car and going inside.

By Danny McKay
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A repeat drink-driver has been warned she was a “danger” to herself and “everyone else”.

Susan Clark drove to and from a hospital appointment while under the influence – and then drank more alcohol before getting out of the car and going inside.

The 59-year-old was described as having a “problematic relationship” with alcohol and used it as a “coping mechanism”.

But Clark, who was also convicted of drink-driving in 2005, has now been banned from the roads for 19 months and handed a hefty fine after doing it again.

Fiscal depute Andrew McMann told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened on July 26 last year on Union Grove in Aberdeen.

‘She has been fixated on the prospect of a jail sentence’

He said: “The police were in attendance at the locus having received a call from concerned neighbours.

“While there, around 10.50am, the accused returned to the locus while in possession of the car keys.”

Clark appeared drunk, slurring her words and smelling of alcohol, and admitted she had been driving.

Tests then revealed she was over the limit.

Clark, of Union Grove, Aberdeen, pled guilty to driving with 184 milligrammes of alcohol in 100ml of blood. The legal limit is 50 milligrammes.

Defence agent Ian Woodward-Nutt said his client was a former business manager but had retired due to ill-health.

He explained, as well as suffering poor mental and physical health, she “struggled with a problematic relationship with alcohol, which in part is due to her using alcohol as a coping mechanism”.

‘You don’t need me to tell you’

On the morning of the offence, he went on, Clark had been at a medical appointment at hospital and had received bad news.

Mr Woodward-Nutt said, on returning home, Clark consumed alcohol she had in her bag due to being upset before going inside.

He said: “She accepts she should not have been driving in the first place, in principle due to alcohol consumed the night before.

“The defence position is the reading given is inflated due to post-incident drinking.”

The solicitor added: “Facing prosecution has impacted on her severely. She has been fixated on the prospect of a jail sentence.”

Sheriff Margaret Hodge told her: “You don’t need me to tell you you were a danger to yourself and everyone else when you were driving to and from the hospital.”

She banned her from driving for 19 months and fined her £840.

