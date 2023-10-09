Caley Thistle fan view: Partick draw would have been a defeat a few weeks ago

It was a miserable afternoon and I still feel rather cold and damp as I sit down to write this.

Credit has to be given to the ground staff at Caledonian Stadium who produced a pitch that remained thoroughly playable throughout the game despite the dreadfully wet conditions.

On Saturday morning I really didn’t think the game would go ahead.

Caley Thistle emerged from the game with another point to build on last week’s win at Arbroath and create an element of much needed momentum.

I came away from the game thinking that Duncball is a bit more ambitious than Doddsball once was.

After a bit of a slow start, Inverness grew into the game and matched the visitors for the rest of the afternoon.

This was exactly the kind of game that we would have lost just a few short weeks ago, so the fact that we didn’t has to represent progress.

While there was definitely a determination to get the ball forward more quickly, together with more of a have a go attitude, Caley Thistle still struggled to create much in the way of goal scoring opportunities.

Up to the edge of the penalty area it all looked good, but then it fell to pieces.

Set pieces were also a bit of a disappointment. Sorting that, because it has been happening quite regularly in recent times, will be one of Duncan Ferguson’s biggest challenges.

We are heading in the right direction, I do believe that, but draws need to be turned into wins in the weeks ahead.

Otherwise, we will remain in a dangerous position.