All you need to know on the history of Broadford Works in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Past Times

All you need to know on the history of Broadford Works in Aberdeen

The derelict mills at the Broadford Works still stand tall in Aberdeen city centre, a silent reminder of a once-thriving industry with a troubled history. This is the story of how it fell into ruin.

By Kirstie Waterston
Richards Ltd, Broadford Works, in October 1985. Image: DC Thomson
Richards Ltd, Broadford Works, in October 1985. Image: DC Thomson

A textile manufacturing powerhouse in Aberdeen for nearly 200 years, Broadford Works once employed 3000 workers. But now its decaying brick buildings stand like forgotten tombstones to a lost industry.

Dating back to the time of the Napoleonic wars, Broadford Works was founded by the firm of Scott Brown from Angus when the Grey Mill opened in 1808.

It marked a seminal shift in how textiles were produced in Aberdeen.

Prior to the industrial revolution, wool, cotton and flax was spun by hand, before being handwoven into fabric.

Spinner Linda Youngson at work at a spinning frame at Richards Ltd in 1975. Image: DC Thomson

The advent of steam power and machinery took textile production out of homes and sheds, and into vast mills and factories.

But it was a business that didn’t need to go looking for its troubles.

This is the history of Broadford Works, read on to find out how:

  • How workers led one of the first mass strikes in the city against its greedy owners, in a landmark moment for trade unionism in the city
  • How it fared when it was bombed by the Nazis in WWII
  • And the impact of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on getting the site sold

Broadford Works at forefront of industry

When Scott Brown went bankrupt in 1811, the site was bought over by businessman, banker and MP John Maberly, who gave his name to the neighbouring street.

Demand saw the mill complex expand into several buildings on the site collectively known as Broadford Works.

A drawing of Broadford Works in 1898. Image: DC Thomson

Maberly oversaw the rapid development of the site and it was the first industrial premises in Scotland to have gas lighting installed.

The original Grey Mill was now flanked by spinning mills.

As technology improved bigger buildings were need to house the cutting-edge machinery.

And the works became Scotland’s second power loom linen weaving factory, helping to make Aberdeen a leading light in textile manufacturing.

Broadford Works during the 19th Century. Image: DC Thomson

One of Aberdeen’s biggest employers

Maberly went into partnership with London banker John Baker Richards, a fellow governor of the Bank of England, in 1825.

He was later declared bankrupt and the business was taken over by Richards and Co, who owned bleachworks at Rubislaw and Montrose, in 1832.

Richards quickly became one of the city’s biggest employers, and it is a name that remains synonymous with Aberdeen today.

But it wasn’t a happy workforce.

A P&J report about an accident at Broadford Works. Image: DC Thomson

The conditions at Broadford Works epitomised the grimy aspects of working-class Victorian Britain.

It was loud, dangerous, dirty and physically demanding — for both men and women.

The EE and P&J were full of stories about workers’ limbs being crushed or severed.

When Richards put its profits before its people there was outrage.

Broadford Works employees listen to a speech by a Unionist candidate during an election campaign in 1931. Image: DC Thomson

Women workers fought against greed

In 1834, around 150 young women downed tools after being told to take a sixpence cut in their average weekly wage of six shillings.

The brave spinners and reelers banded together to oppose the greed and injustice from the works’ wealthy owners.

Taking to the streets they proclaimed they would no longer submit to “oppression and low wages”.

With financial support from fellow workers they managed to hold out on strike for five weeks.

A picture from June 1952 of the Broadford Works chimney in Hutcheon Street. Image: DC Thomson

When the women returned to work they lost the sixpence off their wages.

But it was the first time industrial action had been taken in Aberdeen and marked a landmark moment for trade unionism in the city.

Broadford Works, specialising in the linen trade, remained a huge employer.

By the 1860s, it had 2000 workers – most of whom were women — which remarkably accounted for nearly 5% of the population of Aberdeen.

Textile trade troubles hit Broadford Works

But it faced further financial misfortune, and the firm nearly collapsed in 1898.

Out of the blue, Richards suspended its payments and made workers redundant.

Robert Boothby MP Parliamentary Secretary to Ministry of Food at communal meals at Broadford Works IN 1940. Image: DC Thomson

The news shocked business circles in Aberdeen and the wider linen industry in Scotland, because Richards was an established and respected brand.

A band of public-spirited individuals in Aberdeen formed a syndicate to save Broadford Works, such was its “utmost importance to the City of Aberdeen.”

After months of negotiating, an offer of £46,000 was accepted by the works’ trustees, and Richards became a public company.

Peaks and troughs in fortunes

Moving into the 20th Century, Richards experienced prosperity with government contracts to provide canvas and heavy lines.

Air raid damage at Broadford Works on April 21 1943. Image: DC Thomson

But this was short-lived, and like many industries during the 1930s, Broadford nearly went bust during the Depression.

It came close to bankruptcy once again in 1933, but a new board of directors pulled it back from the precipice.

The directors, all local businessmen, focused on overhauling the business rather than expanding it.

Shares were offered to the public and the company prospered.

Bomb damage at Richards Mill, Broadford Works, in April 1943. Image: DC Thomson

Richards was largely concerned in the production of heavier fabrics used for mailbags, sails and covers for railway wagons.

Come wartime, the works were struck during the infamous midweek blitz on April 21 1943.

Bricks were strewn everywhere when a mill was hit by Nazi bombs.

The works suffered significant damage during the deadly blitz in 1943. Image: DC Thomson

But press censorship during the war meant this could not be reported at the time so as not to damage morale.

And by the 1950s, it had its own research laboratory and a “weatherometer”, a device that could simulate weather.

Richards also took over three glove, clothing and hosiery companies in the city.

The ’60s saw Broadford Works diversify into the production of synthetic fibres for carpet manufacturing.

The late Queen at the Broadford Works in 1955. Image: DC Thomson

And in 1972 Richards split into subsidiaries producing industrial textiles, hosepipes and synthetics.

But the works were hit by industrial action again in 1978 when engineers operating automated machinery felt unskilled workers were closing the pay gap.

A short stay of execution

Richards continued to make acquisitions in the 1980s and ’90s, while still producing fabrics at Broadford Works.

As the sun was setting on the 20th Century, the sun was also setting on Broadford Works.

By 1998, the workforce was down to 450, and the firm fell into difficulties.

Operator Alex McCallum adjusts one of the units in this first stage of Richards’ new process. Image: DC Thomson

Bosses were keen to move away from the Broadford Works and eyed up a new site on the outskirts of the city.

But after five years of heavy losses, Richards fell into receivership in 2002 when a funding deal failed.

A combination of failing to sell Broadford Works, a £5 million shortfall in its pension scheme and a loss of trade after 9/11 was blamed.

The Broadford Works with its red bricks and castle-type turrets in 1974. Image: DC Thomson

Almost like history repeating itself, the firm was bought over by millionaire Aberdeen businessman Ian Suttie, and on December 23 2002, 150 jobs were saved.

With support from the city council, Richards moved to a new location in Granitehill Road in 2003.

But it was a short stay of execution.

The following November, the historic firm slipped in administration.

Reeling filament nylon for carpeting at Richards’ Broadford Works in Aberdeen in 1977. Image: DC Thomson

Just weeks before Christmas in 2004, workers were stunned when they turned up to the Northfield premises to be told the company was about to fold.

Decades of decay

Now, two decades after Richards vacated the Broadford Works, the vast buildings remain derelict as plans to redevelop the site have fallen through.

The largest collection of A-listed buildings in Scotland, neglect and time haven’t been kind to these handsome, but sorry structures.

The Grey Mill, which still stands at the centre of the site, is the oldest iron-framed mill in Scotland.

The twisting of filament nylon for carpets in 1977. Image: DC Thomson

And one of only four left in the world.

Where the Broadford Works once dominated manufacturing, they now dominate the Buildings at Risk register for Aberdeen.

Behind the perimeter walls there existed a hive of industry, a community and camaraderie.

In the morning the Broadford bell would ring, summoning workers to the mill. Answering the call, neighbouring streets would swarm with staff.

Richards wanted to demolish their old four-storey red brick warehouse attached to the Broadford Works in Maberly Street in 1989. Image: DC Thomson

Long gone is the familiar humdrum, the whirrs and rattles of machinery. Instead silence fills the empty buildings.

You can imagine the busy footsteps on the smart granite setts that lined the streets between the mill buildings in its heyday.

Now trees and foliage grow between those setts, and only birds flit between the buildings.

The fragmented panes of the remaining windows glint in the autumn sunlight.

The Evening Express front page the day Richards went into liquidation, November 18 2004. Image: DC Thomson

They almost give a glimmer of life to these hollow structures which bore witness to 200 years of life and work in Aberdeen.

Broadford Works song

An old song workers used to sing at Broadford Works was shared with the Press and Journal in 1987:

Some Bonnie mornin’ I’ll rin free,
Broadford bells winnae for me,
They’ll ring for ane and they’ll ring for twa’,
An’ they’ll ring for the bonnie lassies far awa’,

The pickin shop I saired mi time,
Darnin’ canvas neat an’ fine,
But little wages winnae dee.
Sae I’m awa’ tae bonnie Dundee.

It’s nae for the leavin’ o’ the bonnie mill,
Nor hiv the lassies din me ony ill,
It’s jist through Simpson an’ his ill will,
Thit I am leavin’ the Broadford Mill.

Exclusive: Broadford Works housing plans dead as A-listed Aberdeen mill faces uncertain future

The story behind Aberdeen’s weirdest building – and why it may be the only one of its kind on the planet

More from Past Times

Broadcasters Jane Franchi and Rebecca Curran unveil the special Aberdeen City Council plaque commemorating the site of the first BBC studios in Aberdeen as part of the BBC in Scotland's centenary year. Image: BBC Scotland
Centenary celebrations: Aberdeen is still at the heart of the BBC 100 years after…
Evening Express headlines about the new drink-drive laws from 1967. Image: DC Thomson/Shutterstock/Clarke Cooper
1967: What happened when drink-drive laws hit Aberdeen?
Joan Burnett and some of the pieces visitors will be able to see. Image: Garioch Heritage Society
Step back in time at new Garioch Heritage Centre fashion exhibition
Post Thumbnail
On this Day, 1970: End of the line for Tillynaught Station and Aberdeen policeman…
Aberdeen Churches - Rutherford 1985-03-09 Official Opening ©AJL 9 March 1985 [caption:] Lord Provost Henry Rae (centre) is welcomed to the centre by the Rev. David Graham (centre right), of Rutherford Church. [story:] Festivities at the official opening of Rutherford Parish Church Celebration Centre in Aberdeen at the weekend were tinged with sadness. The man whoi did most of the joinery work on the church and the community centre died the day before Saturday's ceremony. Mr James Farquhar (63), 81 Mastrick Road, had worked until Thursday evening. Minister's wife Mrs Mary Graham said "When the chips were down he was always the man who was unwavering and tremendously supportive of what we were doing. He was a quiet, unassuming man and he will be sorely missed. Mr Farquhar, a former Customs and Excise officer, is survived by his wife, Isabel, and daughter Linda... P&J 11/03/1983 and EE 19/06/1986
Gallery: Remembering pioneering spirit of Rutherford Church in Rosemount
A selection of photos from Walker Road School over the years. Image: DC Thomson/Roddie Reid
Gallery: Farewell to Aberdeen's Walker Road Primary School in 100 photos
NH5484 1972-09-00_17 Ardverikie - Mr Gordon Duncan (C)DCT September 1972 Mr Gordon Duncan (second from left), head stalker at Ardverikie, at the deer larder with other members of the Estate's staff and the day's kill.
Ardverikie estate: Photos reveal 'Monarch of the Glen' estate before it was famous in…
Traffic Pile Up at Calvine. Photograph showing a traffic pile up on the A9 at Calvine. 21 July 1973. H366 1973-07-21 Traffic Pile Up at Calvine (C)DCT Traces Through Time.
Why a roads group suggested banning lorries from A9 in 1974 to improve safety…
2
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. FI for OTD September 25 1973 Picture shows; Feature image for OTD/Enoch Powell. n/a. Supplied by DCT DESIGN/EE/SHUTTERSTOCK Date; 14/09/2023
On This Day 1973: Double murderer escape bid from HMP Peterhead, Busy Lizzie mysteriously…
It's A Knockout had all sorts of crazy challenges, including this one at Duthie Park. Image: DC Thomson
Gallery: When hit TV show It's a Knockout came to Aberdeen in 1970

Conversation