Caley Thistle snap up ex-Celtic and Dundee hitman Cillian Sheridan

Caley Thistle have confirmed the signing of striker ex-Celtic, Kilmarnock and Dundee striker Cillian Sheridan on an initial deal until January 2024.

Across his career, the 34-year-old has played more than 400 matches scoring more than 100 goals, and has represented the Republic of Ireland at international level, being capped three times.

With just six goals across eight fixtures, Inverness are the Championship’s lowest scorers – with three of those counters coming in their 3-2 win at Arbroath in Ferguson’s first game in charge last month.

Sheridan was a free agent and, after impressing Ferguson, was snapped up by ICT, as was ex-St Johnstone midfielder David Wotherspoon earlier this month.

Sheridan’s season was held back by injury at Championship winners Dundee last year as he made 15 appearances.

After leaving Kilmarnock a decade ago, the attacker had spells in Poland, Cyprus, New Zealand and Israel before making a return to Dundee in the summer of 2021.

Ready for fresh start after Dundee

Dundee released Sheridan in July as they shaped up for their Premiership return and brought in Tony Docherty to replace Gary Bowyer as manager.

The Dens Park club stressed they planned to support the player through his injury recovery.

Sheridan will be named in ICT’s squad against Airdrie on Saturday as they bid to break free from ninth spot.

*** Caley Thistle’s Championship match away to Morton, which was postponed last weekend, has been rescheduled for Tuesday, December 12, with a 7.45pm kick-off.