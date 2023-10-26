Caley Thistle snap up ex-Celtic and Dundee hitman Cillian Sheridan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle snap up ex-Celtic and Dundee hitman Cillian Sheridan

The free agent is new Inverness boss Duncan Ferguson's second signing, following David Wotherspoon's arrival a short-term deal.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Ex-Celtic and Dundee forward Cillian Sheridan has joined Inverness, initially until January. Image: SNS Group
Ex-Celtic and Dundee forward Cillian Sheridan has joined Inverness, initially until January. Image: SNS Group

Caley Thistle have confirmed the signing of striker ex-Celtic, Kilmarnock and Dundee striker Cillian Sheridan on an initial deal until January 2024.

Across his career, the 34-year-old has played more than 400 matches scoring more than 100 goals, and has represented the Republic of Ireland at international level, being capped three times.

With just six goals across eight fixtures, Inverness are the Championship’s lowest scorers – with three of those counters coming in their 3-2 win at Arbroath in Ferguson’s first game in charge last month.

Sheridan was a free agent and, after impressing Ferguson, was snapped up by ICT, as was ex-St Johnstone midfielder David Wotherspoon earlier this month.

Sheridan’s season was held back by injury at Championship winners Dundee last year as he made 15 appearances.

After leaving Kilmarnock a decade ago, the attacker had spells in Poland, Cyprus, New Zealand and Israel before making a return to Dundee in the summer of 2021.

Cillian Sheridan warming up for Dundee in October 2021. Image: SNS.

Ready for fresh start after Dundee

Dundee released Sheridan in July as they shaped up for their Premiership return and brought in Tony Docherty to replace Gary Bowyer as manager.

The Dens Park club stressed they planned to support the player through his injury recovery.

Sheridan will be named in ICT’s squad against Airdrie on Saturday as they bid to break free from ninth spot.

*** Caley Thistle’s Championship match away to Morton, which was postponed last weekend, has been rescheduled for Tuesday, December 12, with a 7.45pm kick-off.

