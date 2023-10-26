‘Here’s money going to Elgin again’: Plea not to forget rural communities as councillors welcome £20m for town

A plea has been made not to forget rural areas when it comes to regenerating communities.

It came as councillors welcomed a £20 million cash injection for Elgin town centre at a meeting this week.

The money is part of £1.1 billion package announced by the UK Government for 55 towns across England, Wales and Scotland.

However, Speyside Glenlivet councillor Juli Harris sought reassurance there would be “balancing out” of funding between towns and country areas.

Rural regeneration

She said: “It’s not unexpected that when I go out and about amongst my constituents that there’s a sense of ‘here’s money going to Elgin again’.

“It’s just the way it is, everybody thinks the next big town gets all the money.

“We’re always very grateful for any money that comes into Moray.

“But we need to ensure we continue our efforts towards rural regeneration, and make sure we’re balance out what’s coming in.”

Moray Council chief executive Roddy Burns gave reassurance to those who live “beyond the towns”.

He told the meeting proposals for regenerating rural areas are being formulated by the Scottish Government.

And while details are scarce, meetings are expected to take place soon.

The £20 million Long-Term Plans for Towns cash will come in instalments over a 10-year period.

New jobs

It will go towards breathing life into the High Street through regeneration schemes.

The first payment is expected in summer next year.

Elgin South councillor John Divers said: “Unusually 25% of this is revenue.

“It means we can actually employ some staff instead of having to use the ones we’ve got, and redirect them from other issues.”

New jobs are expected to include an overall programme manager and an officer in charge of transport projects.

Several part-time jobs in communication, procurement and audit roles will also be required.

Elgin North councillor Sandy Keith felt the town really needed the funding.

He said: “The level of investment required is not within the power of the council. That level of investment can only come from government.

£20m for Elgin town centre

“And if it had been from the Scottish Government I would be welcoming it just as much.”

Work already done on a town centre master plan for Elgin and the failed bid for £18 million from the second round of the Levelling Up Fund, will help provide a backbone for how the money can be spent.

Councillors give the go ahead to progress the scheme on Wednesday.

A town centre board will be established to deliver projects over the 10 year period.

And talks will be held between council officers and representatives from six other Scottish towns receiving funding.

Officers will also liaise with the UK and Scottish governments on how to take the project forward.