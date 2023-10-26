‘Here’s money going to Elgin again’: Plea not to forget rural communities as councillors welcome £20m for town

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

‘Here’s money going to Elgin again’: Plea not to forget rural communities as councillors welcome £20m for town

The money is part of £1.1 billion package announced by the UK Government for 55 towns across England, Wales and Scotland.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
Speyside Glenlivet councillor Juli Harris is calling for rural areas not to be forgotten when it come to regenerating communities.
Speyside Glenlivet councillor Juli Harris is calling for rural areas not to be forgotten when it come to regenerating communities.

A plea has been made not to forget rural areas when it comes to regenerating communities.

It came as councillors welcomed a £20 million cash injection for Elgin town centre at a meeting this week.

The money is part of £1.1 billion package announced by the UK Government for 55 towns across England, Wales and Scotland.

However, Speyside Glenlivet councillor Juli Harris sought reassurance there would be “balancing out” of funding between towns and country areas.

Rural regeneration

She said: “It’s not unexpected that when I go out and about amongst my constituents that there’s a sense of ‘here’s money going to Elgin again’.

“It’s just the way it is, everybody thinks the next big town gets all the money.

“We’re always very grateful for any money that comes into Moray.

“But we need to ensure we continue our efforts towards rural regeneration, and make sure we’re balance out what’s coming in.”

Aerial view of St Giles' Church looking across Elgin High Street and rest of town.
£20m UK Government funding will be used to regenerate Elgin town centre over the next 10 years. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Moray Council chief executive Roddy Burns gave reassurance to those who live “beyond the towns”.

He told the meeting proposals for regenerating rural areas are being formulated by the Scottish Government.

And while details are scarce, meetings are expected to take place soon.

The £20 million Long-Term Plans for Towns cash will come in instalments over a 10-year period.

New jobs

It will go towards breathing life into the High Street through regeneration schemes.

The first payment is expected in summer next year.

Elgin South councillor John Divers said: “Unusually 25% of this is revenue.

“It means we can actually employ some staff instead of having to use the ones we’ve got, and redirect them from other issues.”

Elgin South councillor John Divers.

New jobs are expected to include an overall programme manager and an officer in charge of transport projects.

Several part-time jobs in communication, procurement and audit roles will also be required.

Elgin North councillor Sandy Keith felt the town really needed the funding.

He said: “The level of investment required is not within the power of the council. That level of investment can only come from government.

£20m for Elgin town centre

“And if it had been from the Scottish Government I would be welcoming it just as much.”

Work already done on a town centre master plan for Elgin and the failed bid for £18 million from the second round of the Levelling Up Fund, will help provide a backbone for how the money can be spent.

Councillors give the go ahead to progress the scheme on Wednesday.

Elgin North Labour councillor Sandy Keith
Elgin North councillor Sandy Keith.

A town centre board will be established to deliver projects over the 10 year period.

And talks will be held between council officers and representatives from six other Scottish towns receiving funding.

Officers will also liaise with the UK and Scottish governments on how to take the project forward.

The Future of Elgin

More from Moray

The Stewart family surrounded by Halloween decorations in front garden.
In Pictures: Frightening decorations light up Forres home with spooktacular display for Halloween
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. William McGregor was convicted at the High Court in Inverness of sexual offences against two women who were aged from 7 and 10 years old at the time of his crimes Picture shows; William McGregor was convicted at the High Court in Inverness . N/A. Supplied by Facebook (William McGregor) / DC Thomson (Inverness Justice Centre) Date; Unknown
'He ruined my life': Paedophile pensioner raped girl, 7, who spoke out three decades…
Brown bin with lid open.
Moray garden waste collections to go up by 39% next year to help close…
Drawing impression of Russell Construction's new home.
New home for construction firm at Elgin Business Park
You sent us your pictures in their droves last Halloween. Image: DC Thomson
Send us your spook-tacular pictures this Halloween
ScotRail train in Aberdeen station.
Scotrail trains to Aberdeen and Inverness cancelled with shuttle service in place
Multiple vans parked on Elgin High Street on Plainstones.
Illegal parking on Elgin High Street: Warnings 'lives being put at risk' by drivers…
10
fishing trawler
Scottish Fishermen's Federation celebrates 50 years
Fran Hutton with her Muscovy duck dave
Can you rescue 'Dave the duck'? Lossiemouth paddleboarders wanted to help catch escaped bird
Holly Lazenby of Lazy bean, with her laptop
Moray mum with love for creative arts opens online store and reveals long-term ambition…

Conversation