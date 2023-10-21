David Wotherspoon was happy to show desire to clinch Caley Thistle deal with week’s trial, despite CV

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

David Wotherspoon was happy to show desire to clinch Caley Thistle deal with week’s trial, despite CV

The multiple trophy-winner was keen to prove his worth rather than depend on his stunning career with St Johnstone.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
David Wotherspoon made his Caley Thistle debut against Nairn County on Wednesday night at Station Park. Image: Jasperimage
David Wotherspoon made his Caley Thistle debut against Nairn County on Wednesday night at Station Park. Image: Jasperimage

David Wotherspoon says his sparkling CV didn’t mean he felt too good to show Caley Thistle he was worth a deal.

The 33-year-old creative midfielder won two Scottish Cups and a League Cup with Premiership St Johnstone, who freed the club legend in the summer.

A move to Dunfermline Athletic didn’t come off, despite a deal reportedly being on the table.

A call from Inverness interested the Perth-born Canadian international and he snapped up the chance to show manager Duncan Ferguson what he could do during a one-week trial.

Both parties were happy and the ex-Saints star signed a deal until January.

He got a run-out in the North of Scotland Cup semi-final penalty shoot-out loss at Nairn County in midweek.

Wotherspoon was due to face Morton in the Championship this Saturday, but that match has been postponed as a result of the adverse weather hitting much of Scotland.

‘I want to show I have still got it’

Wotherspoon thinks being a multiple-trophy winner doesn’t give you the right to walk into a club – and he says he was happy to earn his Highland deal.

He said: “I am willing to put the work in to get something you can earn.

“Sometimes people get lost with what they achieve or do, maybe think things should just drop at their feet, whereas I feel I want to show I have still got it at this age and prove I’m still worth it.

“No matter where I am, I will always show the right attitude and give the right effort and desire to still play football – it’s what I love doing.

“This opportunity at Inverness came about and I came on trial for a week to show what I can do.

“The manager was happy with what he saw, so he gave me a contract until January.

“We will see how it goes. It’s just good to get back playing.”

Honesty from Ferguson mattered

Ferguson only became the Inverness boss last month.

Despite the towering presence of the ex-Scotland, Everton and Newcastle striking star, Wotherspoon was also impressed by his forthrightness.

He said with a smile: “My first thoughts when I first met him was he was very intimidating!

“He’s taller than I thought.

“No, he spoke to me a few times and let me know what his thoughts were.

“He seems like an honest man and it’s good to work with someone when they are plain and simple with you.”

David Wotherspoon made his debut at Nairn County in midweek. Image: Jasperimage.

Home clash with Airdrie next for ICT

Wotherspoon, who hopes to add to his 13 Canadian caps during his time at Inverness, knows only performing well for his club will make that happen.

Caley Thistle return to league action next Saturday when Airdrie head north.

Pulling clear of the danger-zone is the first goal for ICT, but Wotherspoon believes – with three-quarters of the season to go after Saturday – they can aim much higher.

He said: “It’s not too long ago this club was in the Premiership.

“I am sure that’s where the ambition is, to get back there and to get back playing against the big teams.

“But listen, the Championship is a tough league. Every game is a test.

“But I am looking forward to it.”

Conversation