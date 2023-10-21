David Wotherspoon was happy to show desire to clinch Caley Thistle deal with week’s trial, despite CV

David Wotherspoon says his sparkling CV didn’t mean he felt too good to show Caley Thistle he was worth a deal.

The 33-year-old creative midfielder won two Scottish Cups and a League Cup with Premiership St Johnstone, who freed the club legend in the summer.

A move to Dunfermline Athletic didn’t come off, despite a deal reportedly being on the table.

A call from Inverness interested the Perth-born Canadian international and he snapped up the chance to show manager Duncan Ferguson what he could do during a one-week trial.

Both parties were happy and the ex-Saints star signed a deal until January.

He got a run-out in the North of Scotland Cup semi-final penalty shoot-out loss at Nairn County in midweek.

Wotherspoon was due to face Morton in the Championship this Saturday, but that match has been postponed as a result of the adverse weather hitting much of Scotland.

Match Postponed We can confirm that due to travel issues, Police Scotland advice and the extensive national weather warnings, the SPFL have postponed tomorrow's fixture at Greenock Morton. We would like to thank the league for this swift, pragmatic and common sense decision. pic.twitter.com/iB5ifp26UR — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) October 20, 2023

‘I want to show I have still got it’

Wotherspoon thinks being a multiple-trophy winner doesn’t give you the right to walk into a club – and he says he was happy to earn his Highland deal.

He said: “I am willing to put the work in to get something you can earn.

“Sometimes people get lost with what they achieve or do, maybe think things should just drop at their feet, whereas I feel I want to show I have still got it at this age and prove I’m still worth it.

“No matter where I am, I will always show the right attitude and give the right effort and desire to still play football – it’s what I love doing.

“This opportunity at Inverness came about and I came on trial for a week to show what I can do.

“The manager was happy with what he saw, so he gave me a contract until January.

“We will see how it goes. It’s just good to get back playing.”

Honesty from Ferguson mattered

Ferguson only became the Inverness boss last month.

Despite the towering presence of the ex-Scotland, Everton and Newcastle striking star, Wotherspoon was also impressed by his forthrightness.

He said with a smile: “My first thoughts when I first met him was he was very intimidating!

“He’s taller than I thought.

“No, he spoke to me a few times and let me know what his thoughts were.

“He seems like an honest man and it’s good to work with someone when they are plain and simple with you.”

Home clash with Airdrie next for ICT

Wotherspoon, who hopes to add to his 13 Canadian caps during his time at Inverness, knows only performing well for his club will make that happen.

Caley Thistle return to league action next Saturday when Airdrie head north.

Pulling clear of the danger-zone is the first goal for ICT, but Wotherspoon believes – with three-quarters of the season to go after Saturday – they can aim much higher.

He said: “It’s not too long ago this club was in the Premiership.

“I am sure that’s where the ambition is, to get back there and to get back playing against the big teams.

“But listen, the Championship is a tough league. Every game is a test.

“But I am looking forward to it.”