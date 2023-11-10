Duncan Ferguson outlines attacking vision for Caley Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Duncan Ferguson outlines attacking vision for Caley Thistle

Free-flowing football is the blueprint for ex-Everton coach as Inverness are set for their crunch clash at home to Ayr United.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS Group
Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS Group

Manager Duncan Ferguson wants passing football to be the key to success for Caley Thistle in this season’s Championship.

Ahead of Saturday’s home showdown against mid-table Ayr United, his ninth-placed team are focused on making it five games unbeaten since the ex-Everton star took charge.

Inverness drew plenty of plaudits for their performance in last week’s impressive 1-1 draw at leaders Dundee United.

Nathan Shaw’s second half goal stemmed from a fine attacking move from defence before Kevin Holt levelled for United soon after.

‘Find a pass and play football’ – boss

Ferguson appreciates it can’t always be easy on the eye, but ideally he wants his players to be brave and confident on the ball in a bid to outclass opponents.

He said: “As a player, I was physical, but we just want to win games of football.

“You can see our style of play now and it was nice for Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin commented on how well we defended, which of course we were going to do.

“When you’re off the ball, you defend.

“We built from the back, with a lot of passes. It was a fantastic goal finished by Nathan Shaw. That is the way I want to play, although it doesn’t (always) need to be a counter-attack.

“If we have teams pushed in and we have the rhythm of the game, we will look to break teams down.

“Dundee United are a very good team. We hit them on the counter-attack and showed our passing sequences. We worked on that.

“Instead of smashing the ball away, and there is a time and place for that, you find a pass and you play football.

“That’s what we will do, although there is a time where you need to clear your lines. Our best way forward at this moment is a technical passing game.”

Pulling clear of ninth is first priority

The four-match unbeaten run has fans hoping that a potential play-off push could be on the cards.

A win against Ayr will slice the gap between the sides to just two points.

However, Ferguson insists his team are at the very early stages of recovery before they can start thinking of a top-four charge.

He said: “I have seen enough from us to show we can win games of football.

“Let’s see where that takes us. We’ve had four games, but we’re still ninth.

“Everyone else is winning games and showing they are also strong.

“When I came in, the team had just one draw in 10 matches, and everyone was talking about relegation.

“First thing for me was to take us off the bottom of the division. We’re still in the bottom two, so we have only started.

“The job has a long way to go. For me, as long as we’re in the division next year, that’s one thing ticked off.

“Of course, if we keep on winning, we can see where it takes us. It is close.

“If we lose on Saturday, we’re cut adrift. It’s tough if we lose games now.

“If we lose games in four or five weeks, we could be up there (in the table).

“We cannot afford to lose at the moment because we’re ninth. We’re playing catch-up all the time.”

Inverness goalkeeper Mark Ridgers. Image: SNS Group

Ridgers praised ahead of 250th game

Inverness goalkeeper Mark Ridgers is poised to make his 250th appearance for the club against Ayr, with his 84 clean sheets being a record at ICT.

Two top-drawer saves against Dundee United helped achieve last week’s result and Ferguson says he’s already shown him his worth.

He added: “Mark’s a really good goalkeeper, who has been a great servant to the club.

“Saving chances is his job, but he did it really well. He’s made a number of crucial saves in a number of games.

“I remember he made a great save in our 3-2 win against Arbroath (in Ferguson’s first match in charge) and that was important.”

More from Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle Women celebrate scoring in their SWF Championship win over Westdyke.
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason hails her side's attacking threat after scoring 21…
Sean Welsh made his playing return for Inverness last month, but he suffered a back injury in that semi-final. Image: Jasperimage
Caley Thistle captain Sean Welsh suffers fresh injury setback after jumping over a fence
John Robertson during his time at Caley Thistle. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Caley Thistle confirm departure of sporting director John Robertson
Caley Thistle forward Adam Brooks in control against Bonnyrigg Rose in the Viaplay Cup. Image: Jasperimage
Adam Brooks eyes Caley Thistle starting shot on back of training advice
Former Caley Jags star Richie Hart, pictured in 2006 at the Caledonian Stadium. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Richie Hart: Caley Thistle can soar under Duncan Ferguson
Gavin Morrison (centre) celebrates after scoring the last goal for ICT in the 7-0 victory at Ayr United in April 2010. Image: SNS Group
Gavin Morrison will never forget Caley Thistle's magnificent seven at Ayr United
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson celebrates his side's Viaplay Cup semi-final win against Hibs. Image: SNS
Duncan Shearer: Time for Barry Robson to focus on the positives - not fixture…
Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson acknowledges the home and away fans at Dundee United on Saturday. Image: SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson eyes table leap after 'best display yet'
Nathan Shaw fires Caley Thistle in front against Dundee United in Saturday's game which ended 1-1. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS.
Caley Thistle fan view: Dundee United have made the Championship a predictable place
Nathan Shaw fires Caley Thistle in front against Dundee United in Saturday's game which ended 1-1. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS.
Nathan Shaw eyes play-off push for Caley Thistle