Aberdeen man jailed and accomplices tagged over group attack that saw victim slashed across face

A man has been jailed and his two accomplices electronically tagged following a violent altercation in an Aberdeen flat that saw their victim slashed across the face.

Graeme Hunter, 33, Daniel McGregor, 33, and Monica Niven, 25, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court after being found guilty at trial of assaulting a man who was left with a ‘Glasgow smile’.

It was stated that all three attacked the man in various ways, including repeatedly punching him to the head and slicing him with a knife to the face.

The victim was left permanently disfigured by the attack.

Hunter – the only one jailed over the attack – told the court he “didn’t mind” going to prison.

It is understood that an argument broke out between the group at Niven’s flat on Gordons Mills Road, Aberdeen, on March 6 this year.

The victim – whom McGregor described as a friend before this incident – was then set upon by all three.

He was punched a number of times and an attempt was made to strike him with a broom.

Bizarrely, he was also hit on the head with a foam bat during the assault.

Finally, he was slashed on the face with a knife.

Fiscal depute told the court that when police arrived on the scene, Niven spat at a police sergeant, hitting him on the chest.

A search of her property uncovered around £30 to £45 worth of cannabis.

Accused’ disgusted’ by her actions

Her solicitor, Liam Mcallister, told the court that Niven “accepts her wrongdoing and is disgusted” by her behaviour.

“It all came to a head on that fateful night and Ms Niven has lost everything as a result of this,” he said.

“But with the help of others she has built her life back up and she has been off drugs for six months.

“This was a one-off incident.”

Lost a ‘good friend’

McGregor’s defence solicitor, Lynn Bentley, said that her client had been found guilty of “provocation” and acting in an “art-in-part basis” during the assault.

“He has had mental health issues and at the time substances were an issue for him,” she said.

“Mr McGregor accepts on retrospect that through his behaviour he has lost someone who he considered a good friend.

“He apologises unreservedly for the consequences to the complainer in this case.”

Alex Burn, the defence solicitor for Hunter, told the court that his client “denies acting in the manner libelled.

“He’s aware that a custodial sentence can be imposed, but he says that he does not mind custody and I find that concerning,” Mr Burn said.

“Mr Hunter has been institutionalised and is fully expectant of a custodial sentence.”

‘A deeply regretful incident’

Sheriff Craig Findlater told all three that he considered the attack a “serious matter”, especially given that it involved weapons.

“The complainer in this case has been left extremely injured and disfigured,” he said.

“Most, if not all, the parties involved were on substances at the time and then a deeply regretful incident occurred.”

Sheriff Findlater jailed Hunter, whose address was given as HMP Grampian, for a total 22 months and will be on licence for 11 months upon his release.

As an alternative to a prison sentence, McGregor received a community payback order with supervision for 18 months and a restriction of liberty order for three months.

McGregor, of Glen Gardens, Aberdeen, will also have to carry out 250 hours of unpaid work.

Niven, of Gordons Mills Road, Aberdeen, was also handed a community payback order with supervision for 18 months and will have to carry out 270 hours of unpaid work.

She will also be restricted to her home for a total of four months.

Niven was admonished on the charge of being in possession of a controlled drug.

