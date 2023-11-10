Aberdeen man jailed and accomplices tagged over group attack that saw victim slashed across face

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen man jailed and accomplices tagged over group attack that saw victim slashed across face

Graeme Hunter, Daniel McGregor and Monica Niven's victim was left permanently disfigured as a result of the serious assault.

By David McPhee
Left to right: Graeme Hunter, Daniel McGregor and Monica Niven.
Left to right: Graeme Hunter, Daniel McGregor and Monica Niven. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook/TikTok

A man has been jailed and his two accomplices electronically tagged following a violent altercation in an Aberdeen flat that saw their victim slashed across the face.

Graeme Hunter, 33, Daniel McGregor, 33, and Monica Niven, 25, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court after being found guilty at trial of assaulting a man who was left with a ‘Glasgow smile’.

It was stated that all three attacked the man in various ways, including repeatedly punching him to the head and slicing him with a knife to the face.

The victim was left permanently disfigured by the attack.

Hunter – the only one jailed over the attack – told the court he “didn’t mind” going to prison.

It is understood that an argument broke out between the group at Niven’s flat on Gordons Mills Road, Aberdeen, on March 6 this year.

The victim – whom McGregor described as a friend before this incident – was then set upon by all three.

He was punched a number of times and an attempt was made to strike him with a broom.

Bizarrely, he was also hit on the head with a foam bat during the assault.

Finally, he was slashed on the face with a knife.

Fiscal depute told the court that when police arrived on the scene, Niven spat at a police sergeant, hitting him on the chest.

A search of her property uncovered around £30 to £45 worth of cannabis.

Accused’ disgusted’ by her actions

Her solicitor, Liam Mcallister, told the court that Niven “accepts her wrongdoing and is disgusted” by her behaviour.

“It all came to a head on that fateful night and Ms Niven has lost everything as a result of this,” he said.

“But with the help of others she has built her life back up and she has been off drugs for six months.

“This was a one-off incident.”

Lost a ‘good friend’

McGregor’s defence solicitor, Lynn Bentley, said that her client had been found guilty of “provocation” and acting in an “art-in-part basis” during the assault.

“He has had mental health issues and at the time substances were an issue for him,” she said.

“Mr McGregor accepts on retrospect that through his behaviour he has lost someone who he considered a good friend.

“He apologises unreservedly for the consequences to the complainer in this case.”

Alex Burn, the defence solicitor for Hunter, told the court that his client “denies acting in the manner libelled.

“He’s aware that a custodial sentence can be imposed, but he says that he does not mind custody and I find that concerning,” Mr Burn said.

“Mr Hunter has been institutionalised and is fully expectant of a custodial sentence.”

‘A deeply regretful incident’

Sheriff Craig Findlater told all three that he considered the attack a “serious matter”, especially given that it involved weapons.

“The complainer in this case has been left extremely injured and disfigured,” he said.

“Most, if not all, the parties involved were on substances at the time and then a deeply regretful incident occurred.”

Sheriff Findlater jailed Hunter, whose address was given as HMP Grampian, for a total 22 months and will be on licence for 11 months upon his release.

As an alternative to a prison sentence, McGregor received a community payback order with supervision for 18 months and a restriction of liberty order for three months.

McGregor, of Glen Gardens, Aberdeen, will also have to carry out 250 hours of unpaid work.

Niven, of Gordons Mills Road, Aberdeen, was also handed a community payback order with supervision for 18 months and will have to carry out 270 hours of unpaid work.

She will also be restricted to her home for a total of four months.

Niven was admonished on the charge of being in possession of a controlled drug.

