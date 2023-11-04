Duncan Ferguson delighted as Caley Thistle hold leaders Dundee United

Boss Duncan Ferguson was smiling with pride after his Tannadice return as Inverness boss ended in a 1-1 Championship draw.

In 1993, lethal teenage talent Ferguson left Tannadice for Rangers in a £4m then-British transfer fee after scoring 35 goals in 88 games.

United fans who recall his striking prowess have fond memories of the man who went on to make his mark in the colours of Scotland, Everton and Newcastle.

However, it was all about the here and now. And it’s now two wins and two draws under the Caley Jags boss as they seek to push up from ninth spot.

Nathan Shaw fired ICT ahead just after the break, but Kevin Holt’s header soon levelled it.

This result means Caley Thistle remain second-bottom but move one point ahead of Morton, with Arbroath just three points ahead of them.

At the top, United maintain their four-point lead over Raith, although Rovers have one game in hand.

‘We created best first half chances’

Ferguson felt his players stood up to the test and asked questions of the division’s top team.

He said: “I think, on the first half performance, it was a deserved point.

“In the second half, they grew stronger and were the better team.

“We scored on the counter-attack. I felt we were the better team in the first half, although Mark Ridgers made a great save to keep it a clean sheet at the break.

“I felt we created the best chances. We could’ve taken a couple of opportunities.

“I was really pleased at half-time. I thought our football was really scintillating at times.

“We combined, we connected well. The game plan worked really well.”

Defensive reshuffle paid 0ff – boss

Ferguson was thrilled that his calculated risk of playing a back three paid off, with returning Boyes alongside Danny Devine and Nikola Ujdur.

He said: “I changed the set-up which was a big decision after three games.

“I went with the three centre backs and first half it worked really well.

“In the second half, they adjusted quite well.

“Then they started kicking a lot of balls into the box and we were undone by a set-play.”

The task ahead of the Highlanders was formidable. Since losing back-to-back Viaplay Cup group stage games against Spartans and Partick Thistle in July, United won 12 and drew three fixtures.

Ferguson since taking over in late September guided Inverness to seven points out of nine, boosted by clean sheets in a 0-0 draw with Partick and a 1-0 victory over Airdrie.

Free-scoring United scored 30 goals in their first 11 games, bolstered by recent 5-0 and 6-0 routs against Partick and Arbroath. ICT knew they would have to bring their ‘A’ game to this contest.

Home manager Jim Goodwin made three changes from the starting 11 which defeated Airdrie 2-0 in midweek at the Excelsior Stadium, with eight-goal Louis Moult back in the side.

Boyes returns for new defensive role

For Inverness, defender Boyes returned to the team following his eye infection, with Luis Longstaff missing out through injury. He played on the left side of the three-man back-line.

United started positively and it took a timely block from Cammy Harper to prevent Kai Fotheringham’s shot finding the target.

Inverness were impressing, playing tidy passing football, but just lacking the killer ball at the right time.

On 24 minutes, Ridgers saved a long-range shot from Craig Sibbald, then in response, Billy Mckay was lined up by Dundee loanee Max Anderson, but his effort was saved by Jack Walton before it was cleared for a corner.

Glenn Middleton opened Inverness up next when he cut in from the left, but his delivery had too much pace for in-rushing forward Moult.

Moult did connect with the next ball into the box, this time from Tony Watt, but drilled his shot past the left post.

Scott McMann squandered a golden chance to put the Tangerines ahead just before the interval, but he scooped the ball over the crossbar after Ridgers blocked a Kevin Holt header from a corner.

Shaw’s goal swiftly wiped out by Holt

Five minutes into the second half, ICT took the lead. It stemmed from a sweeping move on the left from Harper. His cross was not dealt with and Shaw raced in to place a fine shot past Walton.

That advantage, however, was wiped out six minutes later when Holt crashed a header past Ridgers when he met a Fotheringham corner. The mood changed and the roof was raised.

However, Inverness dug deep, stood up to the challenge and walked off with a well-earned point.

United return to action on Friday night when they travel to Dunfermline, while ICT welcome Ayr United to the Highlands on Saturday.

DUNDEE UNITED (4-2-3-1): Walton 7, Freeman 6, Gallagher 6, Holt 6, McMann 6, Sibbald 7, Tillson 6 (Mochrie 79), Fotheringham 7 (Glass 67), Watt 6 (Cudjoe 67), Middleton 7, Moult 6.

Subs not used: Newman (GK), Denham, Graham, Duffy, Moore, Stirton.

CALEY THISTLE (3-5-2): Ridgers 7, Ujdur 6, Devine 6, Boyes 6, Carson 6 (Duffy 55), Gilmour 6, Anderson 7, Shaw 6, Harper 7, Wotherspoon 7 (Delaney 85), Billy Mckay 6 (Sheridan 69).

Subs not used: Cammy Mackay (GK), Hyde, Lodovica, Brooks, Thompson.

Referee: Don Robertson.

Attendance: 7602.

Star Man: Cammy Harper.