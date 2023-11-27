Caley Thistle fan view: Familiar faces needed to ensure cup progress

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle fan view: Familiar faces needed to ensure cup progress

Lack of squad depth laid bare as Caley Jags dig deep to beat Cowdenbeath.

By David Sutherland
Caley Thistle's David Wotherspoon
Inverness' David Wotherspoon celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Cowdenbeath in Saturday's Scottish Cup tie. Image: SNS

There is a major transformation taking place in the lower reaches of the SPFL and it may very well continue for some time yet.

Some clubs have disappeared and look unlikely to return in a hurry, or perhaps ever.

Only Brechin City look like they have a chance of returning and I think they will at some point.

On the other hand, the newcomers who have replaced them look secure in Leagues One and Two.

Cowdenbeath now find themselves in the lower reaches of the Lowland League along with a number of other clubs who for many years participated at a higher level.

These changes have been a good thing but I was curious to see how the Blue Brazil would get on against Caley Thistle.

To be honest, I never thought they looked like winning the game but for 80 minutes they didn’t look like losing it either.

Inverness made a good number of changes which was to be expected and there were times when they dominated the game.

However, there were also times when they appeared to have run out of ideas.

It required bringing on three first team regulars to see the Caley Jags into the fourth round draw with two of those substitutes providing the goals.

What perhaps this game showed up is a lack of strength in depth in this ICT squad.

We’ll see a more familiar starting 11 against Raith on Saturday, but I suspect that Duncan Ferguson’s mind will already have turned to comings and goings in January.

