Caley Thistle fan view: Familiar faces needed to ensure cup progress

There is a major transformation taking place in the lower reaches of the SPFL and it may very well continue for some time yet.

Some clubs have disappeared and look unlikely to return in a hurry, or perhaps ever.

Only Brechin City look like they have a chance of returning and I think they will at some point.

On the other hand, the newcomers who have replaced them look secure in Leagues One and Two.

Cowdenbeath now find themselves in the lower reaches of the Lowland League along with a number of other clubs who for many years participated at a higher level.

These changes have been a good thing but I was curious to see how the Blue Brazil would get on against Caley Thistle.

To be honest, I never thought they looked like winning the game but for 80 minutes they didn’t look like losing it either.

Inverness made a good number of changes which was to be expected and there were times when they dominated the game.

However, there were also times when they appeared to have run out of ideas.

It required bringing on three first team regulars to see the Caley Jags into the fourth round draw with two of those substitutes providing the goals.

What perhaps this game showed up is a lack of strength in depth in this ICT squad.

We’ll see a more familiar starting 11 against Raith on Saturday, but I suspect that Duncan Ferguson’s mind will already have turned to comings and goings in January.