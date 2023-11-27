Ross County fan view: No goals but signs of changes from day one

Derek Adams’ return to management in Dingwall was far from a classic, but he’s started by giving himself a positive platform to work with.

A stalemate 0-0 against a Killie team who struggle away from home could be looked at as one we should have won – but a point to lift the Staggies out of the bottom two spots of the table shouldn’t be sniffed at.

The changes implemented by Derek were clear to see from the off.

The passing was more intricate, with Yan Dhanda and Josh Sims being encouraged to drop in between the lines and turn on the ball to set the Staggies on the front foot.

That was working, and Dhanda was the particular standout with his creative powers in full swing.

So much so, that on two separate occasions, Ross County had what looked like certain goals hauled off the line at the last second by Kilmarnock defenders.

Goal threat is needed

We undoubtedly should have had the ball in the back of the net – however, it’s a front that has been rusty recently.

Having failed to score a goal in the last three matches doesn’t make for great viewing – and it is an area I’m sure Derek Adams will be ever so eager to change.

In general, it felt like we wanted to just get things done a lot quicker. From throw-ins and goal kicks we looked to find the pass early and get it down and play.

To some fans’ delight, I’m sure, there were no long throw-ins into the box from Jack Baldwin.

That was something consistently used by Malky Mackay all over the park. It irked supporters.

Quickly getting the ball back down and playing could be the way to bolster scoring chances from those areas.

Defensively, there can be zero complaints. Kilmarnock had minimal threat going forward, in both halves, despite a change in formation at halftime for County.

The defenders were on top and looked back to their best after some weak concessions before the international break.