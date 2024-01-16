Broomhill boss using Dundee United contacts to plot Caley Thistle cup shock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Broomhill boss using Dundee United contacts to plot Caley Thistle cup shock

The Lowland League club's manager Stephen Swift will use his own homework along with details from Tangerines assistant boss Lee Sharp to try ahead of ICT clash.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Broomhill manager Stephen Swift, whose team are in Scottish Cup action against Caley Thistle this weekend.
Broomhill manager Stephen Swift, whose team are in Scottish Cup action against Caley Thistle this weekend.

Broomhill boss Stephen Swift will use the know-how of Dundee United number two Lee Sharp as he seeks to stun Caley Thistle in the Scottish Cup.

The Lowland League’s 12th-placed team head for the Highlands this Saturday to take on Duncan Ferguson’s Championship opponents in round four of the competition.

Last year, under Billy Dodds, ICT were the beaten finalists against treble-winners Celtic and they are red-hot favourites to reach the next stage as they host a team three levels below them.

However, Broomhill manager Swift, who knows Caley Jags number two Gary Bollan from their Livingston days, is delighted to have booked this tie after knocking out Cumbernauld Colts 3-1, Beith Juniors 3-1 and Cumnock Juniors 3-0.

Two late goals in November saw Inverness defeat another Lowland League team, Cowdenbeath, 2-0 at the Caledonian Stadium.

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin and assistant Lee Sharp
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin and assistant Lee Sharp. Image: SNS

Sharp input helpful for boss Swift

Swift has certainly done his homework on Caley Thistle and that continues with help from a friend at Tannadice this week, the former Dons assistant boss Lee Sharp.

He said: “I watched Inverness’ game on Friday against Dundee United (a late 1-0 defeat) and the week before our game against Celtic B was on the Friday night, which was perfect for me to go to and see Inverness at Ayr United.

“I also sent someone to the Airdrie game (a 2-0 defeat for ICT on January 2). One of my best friends is assistant manager at Dundee United, Lee Sharp, so he will help me with analysis. We need all the help we can get.

“We will prepare the boys as best we can, although we do know how much we’re going to be up against it.”

Broomhill ‘excited’ for ICT clash

The ex-Stenhousemuir gaffer was happy his Broomhill side were paired with Caley Thistle in the Scottish Cup – although his board would have loved to be facing Celtic like Buckie Thistle are.

Being rewarded with an away tie is one ex-Stranraer, Queen of the South and Ayr United defender Swift is looking forward to, although he admits his chairman George Ross might have wanted a bigger earner.

He said: “After getting through, the club were maybe looking at getting a tie similar to what Buckie Thistle have got with a trip to Celtic Park. That’s what the chairman wanted.

“But, for me as a manager, I know how tough it is at these places. I am glad we’ve not got Celtic or Rangers where we’d maybe not get many touches of the ball.

“However, we also realise how difficult it will be against a full-time Championship team.

“We’re very excited to play a team a few leagues above us, as we want test ourselves, but we know how difficult this will be. Inverness are a really good side.

“We’re looking forward to it. We’ve got a really young team, so they will be keen to test themselves against a team at that level.”

‘Maybe we’ll cause Inverness trouble’

Swift believes starting the tie well will be essential for his team to have an opportunity against ICT.

He said: “The young players will have enthusiasm and hopefully get a bit of belief, then maybe we can cause Inverness a bit of trouble.

“First and foremost, when you play a team a few leagues above you, you must be well organised. You have to ensure you start the game on the right foot.

“That’s the sort of principles we’ll be asking of the boys. We will, of course, try to cause Inverness problem in certain instances, but I’d expect Inverness to be on the front foot and be on the ascendancy. The key for us is to be well organised and stay in the game.”

Battle on for cup-tie starting shirts

Swift, who brings his team north for an overnight stay on Friday, says his squad have an extra spring in their step as the players battle to land at place in his starting 11.

He said: “We beat Gretna 4-1 at the weekend and we made a few changes, so there are probably three or four places up for grabs.

“Training is really competitive this week, with the boys vying for a spot. It’s a big tie for us.

“There is not a lot of pressure on us. People are not expecting us to win, but we will give it our best shot.”

ICT ‘will be different animal’ – Swift

After scoring nine goals over their three cup clashes so far, Swift has been delighted with their progress. Now, he is ready for their biggest test so far.

He added: “Beating Beith Juniors was a big result for us.

“They are the West of Scotland League champions, so that was a tough one away from home, as was Cumnock away.

“We’ve had a few tough ties, in terms of the level we’re at, but this will be a whole different animal. We will prepare as best we can and look forward to it.”

Inverness are looking to reach round five by returning to winning ways, with just one victory from their last seven fixtures overall leaving them seventh in the Championship, just two points above basement side Arbroath.

