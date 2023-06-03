Scottish Cup final: Celtic 3-1 Caley Thistle – Highlanders make Hoops work for treble-clinching trophy win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scottish Cup final: Celtic 3-1 Caley Thistle – Highlanders make Hoops work for treble-clinching trophy win

Goals from Kyogo, Liel Abada and Jota earned a clean sweep for the champions, but Dan MacKay's header provided a late scare before tie was sealed.

By Paul Chalk
Kyogo celebrates after putting Celtiuc in front. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group
Kyogo celebrates after putting Celtiuc in front. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group

Caley Thistle were undone by some slick finishes as Celtic ran out 3-1 victors in the Scottish Cup final at Hampden to wrap up a world-record eighth domestic treble.

Kyogo Furuhashi broke ICT’s resistance eight minutes before the interval after the Championship side had stood up the challenge impressively.

A goal from substitute Liel Abada on 65 minutes took the match away from the battling Highlanders.

Yet, a headed response from Dan MacKay with five minutes to go gave a glimmer of hope to Caley Jags just before Jota put the cap on the victory.

The run to the final was a story of success in itself for ICT and they now regroup for a seventh straight year in the second-tier.

Despite famous Scottish Cup wins for the Caley Jags over the Hoops in 2000, 2003 and 2015, this was seen as a mismatch.

Pre-match odds of 25/1 for Billy Dodds’ men to win reflected the ‘no chance’ feeling across much of the nation.

Inverness, who finished sixth in the Championship almost a month ago, were going in against Ange Postecolou’s treble-chasers.

This new club world record of eight domestic clean sweeps seems to be the one where the Australian signs off to become the new manager of Tottenham Hotspur in the coming days.

Inverness fans with a pre-match banner for their heroes. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS Group

There are also huge question marks over ICT’s head coach Billy Dodds after this, his 100th game in charge.

The 54-year-old, and his staff and 13 of his first-team have yet to sign new contracts, with the cup final taking centre stage.

Whether he opts to stay after two years in the Championship remains to be seen.

This was the 150th edition of the competition, which the Glasgow side have won more than any other club, 40 times.

The 2015 winners ICT, of course, made history by getting this far.

They are the first Highland club to reach two Scottish Cup finals. They beat Falkirk in the showdown eight years ago. Ross County were runners-up to Dundee United in 2010.

Inverness were knocked out of this year’s cup by Queen’s Park, but were reinstated when the Spiders were found to have fielded an ineligible player in their 2-0 win in January.

Since then, Billy Dodds’ men defeated Premiership sides Livingston and Kilmarnock, then Falkirk in the semi-final to take their place in this showpiece final fixture of 2022/23.

Around 6,000 Inverness fans were in situ for this 5.30pm showdown, which followed the FA Cup final, thus the controversial switch to a later kick-off time.

Inverness midfielder Nathan Shaw and Celtic’s Carl Starfelt. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS Group

Vastly outnumbered by the green-and-white-clad supporters, who displayed their usual, non-stop, high volume from the stands, ICT’s backers did all they could to encourage the Highland side.

There was just one ICT change from the side which faced Ayr, with David Carson slotting into midfield at the expense of Dan MacKay, whose day began on the bench.

And for the champions, Daizen Maeda came in for Abada in the midfield.

The opening exchanges would have offered early optimism for Inverness, with some slack passes and wrong decisions by the Hoops seeing moves breaking down.

Inverness were keeping their shape well and giving food for thought.

A snapshot chance arrived for Celtic on 20 minutes when a slack header from Cammy Harper fell for Matt O’Riley, who drilled his effort over the crossbar.

Caley Jags defender Wallace Duffy challenges Celtic’s Daizen Maeda. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS Group

Then a misplaced pass from Danny Devine gave the champions another route to goal, but slips in the box by Jota then Reo Hatate allowed time for Inverness to clear.

It was all about defending for the Caley Jags in the first half hour, with openings in the opposite direction not yet happening.

A winning challenge from Wallace Duffy on Maeda 10 minutes before the break adding to the Glasgow team’s frustrations, raising the noise within the ICT support.

However, within a flash, on 37 minutes, O’Riley was picked out on the right and his tempting cross was crashed into the net by, who else, Kyogo for his 34th goal in all competitions this season.

And he was almost adding another goal moments later when, from Hatate’s pass, he swerved an effort around the left post.

So, heading in at the break 1-0 down came at a good time, a chance for the north team to regroup.

Inverness goalkeeper Mark Ridgers raced out to block a drive from Kyogo in the first attack of the second half.

Caley Thistle fans were on their feet on 54 minutes when a darting drive down the right from Duffy then saw him cross in for Nathan Shaw, and the ball was nipped away from him by Greg Taylor.

Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Craig Foy/SNS Group

ICT were, slowly but surely, having some time on the ball, seeking a way in, but staying alive to the threats the other way.

And on 65 minutes, from a cheaply conceded free-kick, the Hoops burst forward in numbers and substitute Abada steered the ball into the net from a Callum McGregor cut-back.

There was a VAR check for possible offside but it was soon confirmed as a second goal. It was a close call, but it fell in favour of the Parkhead men.

Celtic’s Liel Abada makes it 2-0. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS Group

With five minutes to go, an attack from nowhere brought Caley Thistle a stunning late lifeline.

Play was swept out to Duffy and his tempting cross was bulleted home by the head of Dan MacKay.

A great save from Mark Ridgers from sub Sead Haksabanovic prevented a third for Celtic in the closing moments, but Jota arrived in stoppage time to steer home the final goal from close range.

Referee: John Beaton.

Attendance: 47,247.

Dan Mackay halves the deficit to 2-1 late on before Jota added a third. Image:  Alan Harvey/SNS Group

