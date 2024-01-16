Hapless Huntly amateur sleuth in court on harassment charge after tailing the wrong woman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hapless Huntly amateur sleuth in court on harassment charge after tailing the wrong woman

In a series of events, described in court as "acutely stupid", James Douglas took photos of a stranger - who turned out to be an off-duty HMP Grampian worker.

By Joanne Warnock
Peterhead Sheriff Court
The case called at Peterhead Sheriff Court.

A hapless Huntly amateur private investigator has appeared in court accused of harassment – after he started tailing the wrong woman.

James Douglas agreed to help a friend find out if his girlfriend was being unfaithful and offered to follow her and take photographs.

However, in a series of events described in court as “acutely stupid”, the 41-year-old followed the wrong person and instead was caught taking photos of an off-duty HMP Grampian worker.

The woman – Miss J – was alerted to Douglas and another male by a family member, who had witnessed them parked near her property in Peterhead.

Fiscal depute Kirsty Martin told the court that the prison worker had been visiting a family on January 20 2022 before driving home.

As she left the property, a family member saw two men in a car taking photos of her.

Ms Martin continued: “When they saw her watching them, they drove off. They followed Miss J and stopped outside her home address.

“Miss J saw the male standing outside on the road with a phone in his hand. He then got in the car and left the area.”

‘This is private investigations gone wrong’

The court heard Miss J had been shaken by the experience and she phoned the police.

Douglas and the other man were then tracked down using CCTV.

Douglas pled guilty to an amended charge of loitering, taking photos without consent and of following Miss J. Charges of behaving in a threatening and abusive manner were dropped.

Douglas’ defence agent Marianne Milligan said her client had been asked by a friend to find out if his partner was having an affair, adding: “He stupidly said he would help.

“It was the wrong person that Mr Douglas had taken photos of.

“This is private investigations gone wrong – it was acutely stupid. He wishes he never got involved.”

Mrs Milligan told the court that Douglas had recently suffered the loss of a child and it had caused a strain on his own relationship.

She said: “He admits it was really stupid.”

Sheriff Craig Findlater reiterated it had been “private investigations gone wrong”, but said it was still “troubling behaviour”, adding: “It caused fear and alarm.”

He fined Douglas, of Torry Road, Huntly, £290.

