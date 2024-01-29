Remi Savage: Newcastle United’s £250k signing from Liverpool ready for Caley Thistle promotion push

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport Football Caley Thistle

Remi Savage: Newcastle United’s £250k signing from Liverpool ready for Caley Thistle promotion push

The former Reds and Magpies defender is thrilled to team up with Toon club legend Duncan Ferguson in the Scottish Championship.

By Paul Chalk
New Caley Thistle defender Remi Savage in action in the 3-2 win at Raith Rovers.
New Caley Thistle defender Remi Savage in action in the 3-2 win at Raith Rovers on Saturday. Image: SNS

Highly rated defender Remi Savage is relishing the chance to kick his career forward after swapping Newcastle United for Caley Thistle.

The 22-year-old was a hot prospect at Liverpool where signed up from the age of five. He made his under-18s debut under the guidance of Steven Gerrard in 2017-2018 and the following season he helped the club win the FA Youth Cup.

However, after spending more than a decade with his boyhood club, Savage opted to join the Magpies for a £250,000 fee in July 2021 and has built up experience in Premier League 2.

Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson with Remi Savage as the player came off after an hour of his ICT debut at Raith Rovers. Image: SNS

Permanent move for senior football

Injuries hampered his progress down south and it was decision time for the defender this month.

When the call came from Inverness boss – and ex-Newcastle striker – Duncan Ferguson, the centre half didn’t have to think twice and agreed to a permanent deal last week.

Ferguson, who also signed Leeds defender Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen and Dundee full-back Cammy Kerr on loan in a triple-whammy Thursday, pitched all three in for starts in Saturday’s stirring 3-2 Championship win at second-top Raith Rovers. 

Alex Samuel’s nine-minute first half hat-trick sunk the Fifers and eighth-placed ICT are six points ahead of basement side Arbroath and now just five points behind fourth-placed Morton.

Savage enjoyed the experience at Stark’s Park, especially helping the team post only their third win in nine league outings.

He said: “That was my first senior game, so I was looking forward to it a lot and I really enjoyed it.

“It’s different to what I’m used to, but I can only get better by playing senior football.”

Buoyed by bagging three debut points

Rather than watch from the sidelines, Savage favoured being handed the immediate chance to make his debut in Fife.

He said: “I didn’t really expect it, but you’ve got to be ready at all times.

“I had a few days of training, so I felt like I was ready to help the team get three points, and thankfully we did that.

“I am really delighted to be back playing and get 60 minutes under my belt.

“Obviously we got the win which tops everything off and makes it ever better. I’m happy with how everything went.

“It’s the first time I’ve played on a plastic pitch in years, but it was at a really good level.”

Alex Samuel celebrates scoring to make it 3-1 against Raith Rovers with team-mate Remi Savage. Image: SNS

ICT’s ‘good group’ and ‘great gaffer’

After speaking to ICT duo Morgan Boyes and Luis Longstaff, the decision to move to the north of Scotland from the north-east of England was pretty much made up.

He said: “I feel like I just wanted to get senior football.

“For me, that’s the biggest way I can improve.

“Obviously the gaffer here at Inverness gave me a chance, so hopefully I can do my best and take that chance.

“It’s a big club – very far north, but Newcastle isn’t too far away.

“I know a few of the lads who were here before me, so I texted them and got told it’s a good group of lads and a great gaffer as well. That’s what attracted me to the club.”

Boss Ferguson ‘is hero in Newcastle’

And when asked about the lure of working under Ferguson, Savage added: “He’s a hero in Newcastle.

“Obviously seeing him play, it’s always good to have someone who has been there and done it giving you advice.

“I’m going to take on board everything he says to me and bring it into each game. I’m excited for what’s to come.”

Savage recovered from two injuries

Savage has already displayed fighting spirit off the park. When he was at Newcastle, his progress was halted by long-term knee and ankle injuries.

He said: “They were a tough few years.

“I have to thank everyone at Newcastle for helping me get through, because it isn’t easy – especially when you have more than one long-term injury.

“Just being back training every day, I’m now really looking forward to the rest of the season and hopefully we can push up the table and challenge for promotion.”

ICT will look to make it back-to-back Championship wins this Saturday when they host second-bottom Queen’s Park, one week before facing Premiership opponents Hibernian in round five of the Scottish Cup.

