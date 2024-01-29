Remi Savage: Newcastle United’s £250k signing from Liverpool ready for Caley Thistle promotion push

Highly rated defender Remi Savage is relishing the chance to kick his career forward after swapping Newcastle United for Caley Thistle.

The 22-year-old was a hot prospect at Liverpool where signed up from the age of five. He made his under-18s debut under the guidance of Steven Gerrard in 2017-2018 and the following season he helped the club win the FA Youth Cup.

However, after spending more than a decade with his boyhood club, Savage opted to join the Magpies for a £250,000 fee in July 2021 and has built up experience in Premier League 2.

Permanent move for senior football

Injuries hampered his progress down south and it was decision time for the defender this month.

When the call came from Inverness boss – and ex-Newcastle striker – Duncan Ferguson, the centre half didn’t have to think twice and agreed to a permanent deal last week.

Ferguson, who also signed Leeds defender Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen and Dundee full-back Cammy Kerr on loan in a triple-whammy Thursday, pitched all three in for starts in Saturday’s stirring 3-2 Championship win at second-top Raith Rovers.

Alex Samuel’s nine-minute first half hat-trick sunk the Fifers and eighth-placed ICT are six points ahead of basement side Arbroath and now just five points behind fourth-placed Morton.

Savage enjoyed the experience at Stark’s Park, especially helping the team post only their third win in nine league outings.

He said: “That was my first senior game, so I was looking forward to it a lot and I really enjoyed it.

“It’s different to what I’m used to, but I can only get better by playing senior football.”

🔜 We're in home action this Saturday as we face @queensparkfc at the Caledonian Stadium Buy tickets in advance to save money! Ticketing Info 👉 https://t.co/s31tvXVW11 pic.twitter.com/UQmeVs70ky — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) January 29, 2024

Buoyed by bagging three debut points

Rather than watch from the sidelines, Savage favoured being handed the immediate chance to make his debut in Fife.

He said: “I didn’t really expect it, but you’ve got to be ready at all times.

“I had a few days of training, so I felt like I was ready to help the team get three points, and thankfully we did that.

“I am really delighted to be back playing and get 60 minutes under my belt.

“Obviously we got the win which tops everything off and makes it ever better. I’m happy with how everything went.

“It’s the first time I’ve played on a plastic pitch in years, but it was at a really good level.”

ICT’s ‘good group’ and ‘great gaffer’

After speaking to ICT duo Morgan Boyes and Luis Longstaff, the decision to move to the north of Scotland from the north-east of England was pretty much made up.

He said: “I feel like I just wanted to get senior football.

“For me, that’s the biggest way I can improve.

“Obviously the gaffer here at Inverness gave me a chance, so hopefully I can do my best and take that chance.

“It’s a big club – very far north, but Newcastle isn’t too far away.

“I know a few of the lads who were here before me, so I texted them and got told it’s a good group of lads and a great gaffer as well. That’s what attracted me to the club.”

Boss Ferguson ‘is hero in Newcastle’

And when asked about the lure of working under Ferguson, Savage added: “He’s a hero in Newcastle.

“Obviously seeing him play, it’s always good to have someone who has been there and done it giving you advice.

“I’m going to take on board everything he says to me and bring it into each game. I’m excited for what’s to come.”

🤝 Remi Savage has joined Inverness Caledonian Thistle on a permanent basis. Cameron Ferguson has also left the club following a mutual agreement regarding his contract. We wish both players well for the future. — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 25, 2024

Savage recovered from two injuries

Savage has already displayed fighting spirit off the park. When he was at Newcastle, his progress was halted by long-term knee and ankle injuries.

He said: “They were a tough few years.

“I have to thank everyone at Newcastle for helping me get through, because it isn’t easy – especially when you have more than one long-term injury.

“Just being back training every day, I’m now really looking forward to the rest of the season and hopefully we can push up the table and challenge for promotion.”

ICT will look to make it back-to-back Championship wins this Saturday when they host second-bottom Queen’s Park, one week before facing Premiership opponents Hibernian in round five of the Scottish Cup.